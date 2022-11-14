ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, TN

Tennessee and Cross Creeks National Wildlife Refuge and sanctuary areas to close for winter November 15

By Courtesy of the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CSU2h_0jADurMU00

On Nov. 15 some areas of the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) and all of Cross Creeks National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) will be seasonally closed to the public for the winter. These areas will be closed through March 15 to minimize disturbance to wintering waterfowl and nesting bald eagles. However, for great views of the lake, or for waterfowl and wildlife viewing opportunities, there are still some areas of both refuges open to daylight visitation during the winter months.

At Cross Creeks NWR, their visitor center located at 643 Wildlife Road in Dover is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Adjacent to the visitor center is an observation deck that offers an excellent view looking out at the refuge from this location.

On the Tennessee NWR, the Visitor Center located at 1371 Wildlife Drive in Springville is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and entry is free. However, there are also many observation areas on the refuge in which to view and photograph wildlife.

On the Big Sandy Unit of the Tennessee NWR, the main road running through the Big Sandy Peninsula remains open. Visitors at this location have year round access to the handicapped accessible Bennett’s Creek observation deck. This deck is a great place to see bald eagles this time of year, as well as views of Bennett’s Creeks embayment and two managed impoundments. Chickasaw National Recreation Trail, a 1.1 mile hiking trail is a great place to take a stroll through the woods on a sunny winter day. This hiking trail offers an easy pace as well as a little of the past history of the people that once lived on this peninsula. The tip of the peninsula, called Pace Point, is considered a very popular winter birding location offering excellent views of migratory birds such as waterfowl, loons, gulls and terns.

At the Britton Ford/Sulphur Wells area the V.L. Childs Observation Deck extends visitors an outstanding view of refuge waters and adjacent shorelines and woodlands. The observation deck is handicap accessible complete with two spotting scopes that provide excellent opportunities for viewing waterfowl, shorebirds, raptors and songbirds along with other native wildlife. Please note however, that the Britton Ford Hiking Trail and the Discovery Nature Trail that is located in the sanctuary closure areas will be closed until March 15.

The Duck River Bottoms is always an exciting place to visit in the wintertime. The main road running through the bottoms area is open year round offering many chances for the visitor to connect with nature. Just turning off the vehicle and listening to thousands of ducks resting and feeding in the surrounding area is worth the drive to this area. This area also offers views of bald eagles, white pelicans, herons, egrets as well as many different species of hawks. The Pintail Point observation deck and photography blind is open year round along Haul Road. The visitor at this location is greeted with a very short stroll through the woods ending with a boardwalk and deck/blind that overlooks one of the managed impoundments. Possible wildlife to view at this location would be wood peckers, puddle ducks, herons, egrets, hawks and eagles.

Starting this winter, the Duck River Remainder portion of the refuge, including the popular Tie Yards area will remain open and will not close down for sanctuary. The Morgan Creek and Nix Landing Boat Ramps will remain open, however the low lake levels make these ramps only useable by smaller crafts.

The entire Busseltown Unit will be closed for sanctuary. Visitors to this unit will be able to observe the wildlife from the information kiosk area.

For further information on Tennessee NWR, contact the refuge office at 1371 Wildlife Drive, Springville, TN 38256 or call 731-642-2091 or see the Refuge web page at http://www.fws.gov/refuge/tennessee. or https://www.facebook.com/tennesseenwr. For further information about Cross Creeks NWR, contact the office in Dover at 643 Wildlife Road or call 931-232-7477 or see their website at http://www.fws.gov/refuge/cross_creeks.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radionwtn.com

Fort Donelson Visitor Center To Move To Dover House This Week

Visitor Center and ranger services will be held at the Dover Hotel/“Surrender House,” located at 101 Petty Street, Dover, on Tuesday, November 15, and Thursday, November 17. The relocation of services and closure of the adjacent parking lot for Tuesday and Thursday are to allow ample room for...
DOVER, TN
WBBJ

Henderson County ice skating rink opening December 12

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington and Henderson County are preparing for a festive holiday season with a “cool” announcement. According to the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce, Monday, December 12 will bring the grand opening of the Henderson County Ice Skating Rink. Details are limited as more information...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Habitat for Humanity to celebrate 5,000 homes built in Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee will celebrate its 5,000th house built in the state of Tennessee with host affiliate Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN (MCTN) on Thursday at 11 a.m. State and local officials as well as volunteers and key partners will come together...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
tennesseelookout.com

Tennessee faith leaders denounce white supremacy conference at Montgomery Bell State Park

An organization of Tennessee faith leaders from multiple denominations, is denouncing an annual conference of white supremacists at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn. Every year since 2017, the New Century Foundation holds its annual American Renaissance conference at the park. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the New Century Foundation as “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship.”
BURNS, TN
rewind943.com

Clarksville, you can escape these dangerous things.

You’re faster than you think, whew! that’s good news! Even if you haven’t sprinted since high school. Even if when you run your knees make scraping sound. Even if your diet is made up of more than 33% ranch dressing. That’s even better news because, like me, my knees take a minute to get warmed up and moving!
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Honored For Lengthy Military Service

Denton Jordan served seven years in the Air Force from 2013 to 2020, was deployed four times to Aghanistan, Africa, Turkey, and Bulgaria/Romania. He was stationed in Spangdahlem, Germany for four years and in Little Rock for three. Tennessee’s community and technical colleges honored veterans on their campuses – students,...
PARIS, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Power Outage in Union City on Tuesday

A squirrel is being blamed for a brief power outage in Union City on Tuesday afternoon. Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross said about 350 customers, in the southwest portion of the city, experienced the outage around 1:40. Ross said the squirrel came into the South 5th Substation and made contact...
UNION CITY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Pets of the Week

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Growth continues across the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has seen a lot of development over the past 200 years. “When I first started in Jackson 40 years ago, we did not have but just a few restaurants and a few hotels,” said Gary Taylor, the President of Gary A. Taylor Investment.
JACKSON, TN
fourstateshomepage.com

Tennessee man faces vehicular homicide charges in crash that killed Missourian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee investigators have found that a driver involved in an August crash is responsible for killing a Missouri man. The investigation found that Jeremy King, 40, of Troy, Tenn., was driving a Chrysler Pacifica at approximately 89mph passing vehicles in the lane of oncoming traffic, just before he clipped the back of a Ford F250 truck and lost control of the Chrysler.
TROY, TN
radionwtn.com

Services Set For Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk

Martin, Tenn.–Funeral services have been set for Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk. Plunk died Saturday, November 12 at the age of 52. Plunk will be buried in Dresden with police honors and will be escorted into Dresden by members of law enforcement from the George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson on Friday afternoon with the procession leaving Jackson at 2 p.m.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man wanted for attempted murder in Dyersburg

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County, Tennessee man is wanted following a shooting at a hotel in Dyersburg early Saturday morning. Darius Riding, 33, of Dyer is wanted by Dyersburg Police for attempted murder and aggravated assault. According to police, officers discovered a 40-year-old man was shot at the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30 […]
DYERSBURG, TN
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

 http://theleafchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy