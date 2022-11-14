Read full article on original website
Keke Palmer Told Wendy Williams She Should ‘Be a Little More Compassionate’ After Trey Songz Comments
Here's a look at comments Wendy Williams made about Trey Songz that led to Keke Palmer trading words with the talk show host.
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, And More Attend Will Smith‘s ’Emancipation’ Screening
Will Smith had the support of many top celebrities this past Monday (Oct. 24) when he held a private screening for his upcoming film Emancipation. Attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Kenya Barris, Tyler Perry, fashion designer Fawn, Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth, and more. The Fresh Prince Of...
NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface Prove R&B Will 'Never Be Dead,' Compose Songs for Talk Show Audience
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface gave her audience a once-in-a-lifetime concert on Friday! The legendary R&B crooner joined the American Idol alum on her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they sat down at the piano to compose some original music aided by the audience. If you've never heard...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Tied For the Most Nominations in Grammys History
Beyoncé has been honored by the Recording Academy many times over the years and won several Grammy Awards. She just tied a record long held by her husband Jay-Z.
ETOnline.com
2023 GRAMMY Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Viola Davis and More
The 2023 GRAMMY nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and while there was plenty of recognition for some of the year's biggest artists -- like Beyoncé, Adele, Kendrick Lamar and more -- we have to discuss some of the more surprising inclusions (Taylor Swift is country again!) and shocking exclusions (no love for Megan Thee Stallion?!).
HipHopDX.com
R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead At 28 From Respiratory Failure
R&B singer B. Smyth has passed away at the age of 28 from respiratory failure. The news was confirmed by the singer’s brother Denzil Smith on Thursday (November 17), with a video posted on Smyth’s official Instagram page. “Today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J. Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
'Good Morning Gorgeous' Tour: Queen Naija, Ella Mai and Mary J. Blige Gives Fans Life!. Concert-goers couldn't get enough of these ladies, who performed their fan-favorites with style!. Drake And 21 Savage Announce Collab Album ‘Her Loss’. In 2016, they released “Sneakin,” in 2020, “Knife Talk,” and in 2021,...
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
HipHopDX.com
Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo
Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at ‘Emancipation’ Screening: ‘It‘s Truly Powerful and Moving’
Will Smith’s comeback got a boost from the likes of Rihanna and Dave Chappelle, who were just two of several high profile guests in attendance at a recent screening of “Emancipation.” The Antoine Fuqua-directed slavery drama marks Smith’s first movie release since the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage.
Nicki Minaj Receives No Nominations at 2023 Grammys After ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Was Removed From Rap Categories
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced and Nicki Minaj is nowhere to be found. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Recording Academy revealed the potential winners for next year's award show. The Best Rap Song nominees are Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chuck D Calls On Eminem, Ice-T, Fat Joe, & More For “Fight The Power” Documentary
Chuck D says Eminem, LL COOL J, Ice-T, and many more will appear in his upcoming “Fight The Power” documentary. Chuck D has enlisted a star-studded group for his upcoming docuseries, Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World. Eminem, Ice-T, Fat Joe, and many more hip-hop legends will all be interviewed for the film.
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Mourns Takeoff, Young Dolph & Other Rap Deaths On Emotional 'Letter To Takeoff'
Gucci Mane has mourned Takeoff and other rap deaths on an emotional new song called “Letter to Takeoff.”. Released on Tuesday (November 15), the three-and-a-half minute track finds the Atlanta rapper paying tribute to his late friend and collaborator after he was shot and killed earlier this month. The music video includes footage from Takeoff’s funeral, along with a video of Gucci performing on stage with the late Migos member.
HipHopDX.com
The Game Defends Nicki Minaj After 'No Grammy For Granny' Jokes Fly On Twitter
The Game has come to Nicki Minaj‘s defense after #NoGrammyForGranny trended on Twitter this week following the Grammy nominations being announced. Nicki didn’t receive a single nomination at the 2023 Grammy Awards, despite breaking numerous records and topping the Billboard Hot 100 with “Super Freaky Girl,” in addition to dropping other hits like “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin.”
Rihanna’s Music Had a ‘Meaningful Effect’ on ‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler
Rihanna sang two songs for the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack. Here's what director Ryan Coogler said about the 'Umbrella' singer.
Keke Palmer, Kelly Rowland, Ja Rule and More Pay Tribute to Migos' Takeoff After His Death
The hip hop community is reeling over the untimely death of Takeoff. The rapper, who is part of the group Migos alongside Offset and Quavo, was fatally shot in Houston Nov. 1, a rep for the emcee confirmed to the Associated Press. He was 28. Authorities confirmed during a news...
TMZ.com
Fat Joe Still Pissed About Grammy Losses to Chance, Black Eyed Peas
Fat Joe is taking a bumpy ride down memory lane to promote his memoir "The Book of Jose" ... dredging up salty feelings about Grammy losses to Chance the Rapper and Black Eyed Peas. Joe Crack and his right-hand woman Remy Ma's classic tracks "Lean Back" and "All The Way...
Fat Joe Reflects on His Time With Big Pun, Losing the Grammy to Chance the Rapper and His Lost Jay-Z Collab
I was afraid of the old Fat Joe. As a young journalist in New York City in the early 1990s, I’d often see him at clubs and intimate rap shows and I knew that when the chubby Latino man with the uncompromising screwface scowl popped up in the spot with his green army jacket, blue jeans and brown Timberland boots, that trouble was around the corner. He always seemed on guard and ready to bring the ruckus—the muthafuckin’ ruckus. Anybody seen the exit door?
