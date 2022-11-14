ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
HipHopDX.com

R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead At 28 From Respiratory Failure

R&B singer B. Smyth has passed away at the age of 28 from respiratory failure. The news was confirmed by the singer’s brother Denzil Smith on Thursday (November 17), with a video posted on Smyth’s official Instagram page. “Today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has...
HipHopDX.com

Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo

Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
Variety

Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at ‘Emancipation’ Screening: ‘It‘s Truly Powerful and Moving’

Will Smith’s comeback got a boost from the likes of Rihanna and Dave Chappelle, who were just two of several high profile guests in attendance at a recent screening of “Emancipation.” The Antoine Fuqua-directed slavery drama marks Smith’s first movie release since the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage.
XXL Mag

Nicki Minaj Receives No Nominations at 2023 Grammys After ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Was Removed From Rap Categories

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced and Nicki Minaj is nowhere to be found. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Recording Academy revealed the potential winners for next year's award show. The Best Rap Song nominees are Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems.
hotnewhiphop.com

Chuck D Calls On Eminem, Ice-T, Fat Joe, & More For “Fight The Power” Documentary

Chuck D says Eminem, LL COOL J, Ice-T, and many more will appear in his upcoming “Fight The Power” documentary. Chuck D has enlisted a star-studded group for his upcoming docuseries, Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World. Eminem, Ice-T, Fat Joe, and many more hip-hop legends will all be interviewed for the film.
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane Mourns Takeoff, Young Dolph & Other Rap Deaths On Emotional 'Letter To Takeoff'

Gucci Mane has mourned Takeoff and other rap deaths on an emotional new song called “Letter to Takeoff.”. Released on Tuesday (November 15), the three-and-a-half minute track finds the Atlanta rapper paying tribute to his late friend and collaborator after he was shot and killed earlier this month. The music video includes footage from Takeoff’s funeral, along with a video of Gucci performing on stage with the late Migos member.
HipHopDX.com

The Game Defends Nicki Minaj After 'No Grammy For Granny' Jokes Fly On Twitter

The Game has come to Nicki Minaj‘s defense after #NoGrammyForGranny trended on Twitter this week following the Grammy nominations being announced. Nicki didn’t receive a single nomination at the 2023 Grammy Awards, despite breaking numerous records and topping the Billboard Hot 100 with “Super Freaky Girl,” in addition to dropping other hits like “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin.”
TMZ.com

Fat Joe Still Pissed About Grammy Losses to Chance, Black Eyed Peas

Fat Joe is taking a bumpy ride down memory lane to promote his memoir "The Book of Jose" ... dredging up salty feelings about Grammy losses to Chance the Rapper and Black Eyed Peas. Joe Crack and his right-hand woman Remy Ma's classic tracks "Lean Back" and "All The Way...
GQMagazine

Fat Joe Reflects on His Time With Big Pun, Losing the Grammy to Chance the Rapper and His Lost Jay-Z Collab

I was afraid of the old Fat Joe. As a young journalist in New York City in the early 1990s, I’d often see him at clubs and intimate rap shows and I knew that when the chubby Latino man with the uncompromising screwface scowl popped up in the spot with his green army jacket, blue jeans and brown Timberland boots, that trouble was around the corner. He always seemed on guard and ready to bring the ruckus—the muthafuckin’ ruckus. Anybody seen the exit door?
