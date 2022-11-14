ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Ross Stores, Carvana, Coinbase, Rent the Runway and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Ross Stores — Ross Stores jumped 10% after a quarterly beat on earnings and revenue. The company was also named by Credit Suisse as its top pick in the off-price retail sector. Analyst Michael Binetti boosted his price target to $123 from $99. On Thursday, Ross Stores reported third-quarter earnings-per-share of $1.00, versus a Refinitiv estimate of 81 cents.

