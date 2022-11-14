Read full article on original website
The Middle East's crypto paradox
A largely authoritarian region sees a future in a financial system that defies authority.
Starwood's Barry Sternlicht Says What the Fed Is Doing to the Economy Is ‘Suicide'
The Federal Reserve's moves in 2022 to aggressively raise interest rates to cool down inflation will inflict greater harm to the economy than expected, according to Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "It's not sustainable," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "What they want to do...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Ross Stores, Carvana, Coinbase, Rent the Runway and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Ross Stores — Ross Stores jumped 10% after a quarterly beat on earnings and revenue. The company was also named by Credit Suisse as its top pick in the off-price retail sector. Analyst Michael Binetti boosted his price target to $123 from $99. On Thursday, Ross Stores reported third-quarter earnings-per-share of $1.00, versus a Refinitiv estimate of 81 cents.
American workers can expect bigger raises next year, despite a looming recession
Despite the threat of a recession and recent layoffs, workers can expect employers to provide 4.6% pay raises in 2023.
NBC Chicago
Bob Pisani: Heeding the Investment Wisdom of Jack Bogle Starts With Keeping It Simple
(Below is an excerpt from Bob Pisani's new book "Shut Up & Keep Talking: Lessons on Life and Investing from the Floor of the New York Stock Exchange.") In 1997, just as I was becoming on-air stocks editor for CNBC, I had a telephone conversation with Jack Bogle, the founder of Vanguard.
