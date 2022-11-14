Read full article on original website
Patriots Rumors: Pats Sign Ex-Tight End To Play New Position
The New England Patriots reportedly are signing a former Detroit Lions tight end to their practice squad. But not to play tight end. Hunter Thedford, who was with Detroit during the 2021 offseason and also played tight end for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers, is converting to offensive tackle for New England, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
Rookie Standout Among Patriots Left Off 2023 Pro Bowl Ballot
A total of 29 New England Patriots players are eligible to receive fan votes for the 2023 Pro Bowl. But new notable names were not included on the initial ballot, which was posted on NFL.com this week. Among the snubs: cornerback Jack Jones, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, tight end Jonnu Smith and special teamer Brenden Schooler.
Bruce Arians Bluntly Criticizes Tom Brady After Bucs’ Struggles
The Buccaneers dug themselves into a fairly deep hole before their recent turnaround, and Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady deserves some of the blame. Tampa Bay appeared to be flirting with disaster when it dropped to 3-5 on the season via a primetime Week 8 loss at home to the Baltimore Ravens. Crisis since has been averted in South Florida, as the Bucs rattled off two straight wins before their Week 11 bye and are in control of first place in the NFC South.
Jets Rule Out Two Key Starters For Pivotal Rematch With Patriots
If the Jets are going to win Sunday’s rematch with the Patriots, they’ll have to do so without a pair of key starters. New York head coach Robert Saleh on Friday ruled out receiver Corey Davis and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins. Davis and Rankins are dealing with knee and elbow injuries, respectively.
Patriots Release Wide Receiver Ahead Of Week 11 Jets Matchup
The Patriots cut one player from their wide receiver room after returning from their bye week. New England on Tuesday released wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey from their practice squad. Humphrey spent time on the Patriots’ 53-man roster earlier this season, appearing in each of the team’s first six games. The...
Patriots Rumors: Running Back Out For Rest Of Season Due To Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Toward the end of his Wednesday morning news conference, Bill Belichick was asked whether he expected injured running back Ty Montgomery to return this season. “Take it day by day,” the Patriots head coach said with a smile. New England apparently isn’t taking things “day...
NFL Odds: Why Chiefs, Bills Both Among Week 11 Favorites To Avoid
Week 11 of the NFL season is here, and it’s finally starting to feel like football season. In a season that has lacked a bit of drama and big-game performances from big-name players, Week 10 was a nice change of pace. The Vikings and Bills played the game of the year with jaw-dropping performances from the likes of Justin Jefferson and Josh Allen. Then, we saw two of the NFL’s bluebloods take it down to the wire with the Packers potentially saving their season with an overtime win over Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys.
NFL Insider Floats Possible Matt Patricia Replacement For Patriots
Early last offseason, multiple reports indicated the Patriots could tab Bill O’Brien to replace Josh McDaniels as New England’s offensive coordinator. And the rumors persisted even after it became clear that some combination of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge would fill the void left by McDaniels’ departure.
Patriots Practice Notes: Starting Corner Sidelined Before Jets Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots were shorthanded in the secondary three days before their pivotal rematch with the New York Jets. Jonathan Jones, one of New England’s starting outside cornerbacks, was not spotted during the open media portion of Thursday’s practice, putting his availability for Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium in question.
NFL Rumors: Real Reason Why Raiders Won’t Fire Josh McDaniels
Raiders owner Mark Davis recently backed Josh McDaniels as the franchise’s head coach, but the move might’ve been less about confidence in McDaniels and more about Davis’ lack of confidence in his own wallet. Las Vegas went 2-7 in McDaniels’ first nine games at the helm, fueling...
Four Patriots Assistants Named As Head-Coaching Candidates
In four of the last five seasons, an assistant coach left the New England Patriots’ staff to become head coach of another NFL team. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday spotlighted four current Patriots assistants who could follow suit, either this year or in the future. In the...
Bill Belichick Offers Legit Praise For This Patriots Practice Squadder
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Murray might never play a down for the Patriots, but he already is a good story. The William & Mary product joined New England as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent his first two seasons in Foxboro as a practice-squad defensive lineman. However, when Murray arrived for training camp last summer, he was working as an offensive guard as part of a challenging position change.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady Among Athletes Named In FTX Class-Action Lawsuit
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and several celebrities have been sued in a class action that seeks to recover damages following the company’s dramatic and sudden collapse. One of those celebrities was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Zachary Halaschak of the Washington Examiner on Wednesday reported Oklahoma resident Edwin...
How Derek Carr Felt Of Mark Davis’ Comments On Josh McDaniels
The public outcry and calls for Josh McDaniels to be fired by the Raiders ramped up extensively after Las Vegas’ embarrassing Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but team owner Mark Davis brought that speculation to a halt with his public support for the head coach. Raiders quarterback...
Julian Edelman Has Potential Tattoo Riding On Patriots-Jets Game
Might Julian Edelman be adding to his tattoo collection after Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets?. He’s hopeful that’s not the case. During Friday’s episode of “Inside The NFL,” Edelman and Brandon Marshall, who spent two seasons with the Jets, made a friendly (but permanent) wager for this weekend.
NFL Writer Forecasts Patriots’ Biggest Offseason Need In 2023
Through 10 weeks, the New England Patriots are currently slotted to be a playoff team. That doesn’t mean they’re without flaws, though. Every team in the NFL has things it can improve on. And that’s something that ESPN writers decided to highlight as each team officially passed the halfway point in their on-field schedule in Week 10. New England currently sits at 5-4, good enough for last place in the AFC East, but also good enough to occupy the seventh and final spot in the AFC’s playoff field.
Jets WR Corey Davis Unavailable Against Patriots on Sunday
Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will not be in the lineup on Sunday, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports. Davis has been out of action since Week 7 due to a knee injury and cannot play in the rematch versus the New England Patriots on Sunday. Davis is expected to be healthy enough to give it a go next week versus the Chicago Bears.
Chiefs Already Clowning, Thanking Giants For Trading Kadarius Toney
The trade that sent Kadarius Toney to Kansas City from the New York Giants is already looking like highway robbery, and Chiefs players know it. Toney was shipped out of New York after just a season and a half, with the Giants’ new brain trust of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll deciding to cut ties with the 23-year-old after just 12 games. The former 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft arrived to KC without a ton of expectation, after injuries plagued him throughout his young career, but has quickly made his impact felt, on both fans and teammates.
Raiders Star Comes To Josh McDaniels’ Defense Amid Public Backlash
Those outside the Las Vegas Raiders organization might think Josh McDaniels should be fired, but others within the walls remain optimistic about the longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator. After Raiders owner Mark Davis came out and expressed his desire to let it ride with McDaniels, superstar Davante Adams on...
Bill Belichick Actually Acknowledges This Patriot’s Obvious Struggles
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick on Friday got as close to publicly criticizing one of his own players as you’ll ever see. Punter Jake Bailey has been a weak link on Patriots special teams all season. Bailey, whom New England recently made one of the highest-paid punters in football, ranks dead-last in both average punt yards and net punt yards and is tied for the second-most touchbacks in the NFL. The 2020 All-Pro was especially bad in the Patriots’ Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts, with his 7-yard punt an ugly lowlight.
