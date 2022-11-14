How to navigate holiday grief after the loss of a loved one

For people who have lost a loved one this year, the holidays won't be the same as last year, and they don't have to be.

Hospice Austin is having a "Surviving the Holidays" program on Wednesday both in person and virtually to offer tips. The Statesman has talked with Hospice Austin about this subject in years past. The tips hold up, especially in this time, where many people have lost someone to COVID-19 in the past two years.

"It's one you want to skip the holidays, you want to sleep from before Halloween through New Year's or even through Valentine's Day," said Maggie Cochran, Hospice Austin bereavement coordinator. "Obviously, since that's not possible, we want you to feel more comfortable facing it."

Often the anticipation of the season is worse than the actual days themselves.

Grief often is intensified during the holidays because the expectations of being happy don't line up with what people are feeling. "There's lots of reminders of happy memories," Cochran says. "Maybe down the road those can be happy again, but not in that acute feelings stage."

"There's nothing wrong with you that you are not looking forward to the holidays." Cochran said.

There's also nothing wrong with you if you have moments of happiness. Be present and catch moments of joy or laughter. Then don't feel guilty about that.

Have a plan for what you are going to do. Maybe you limit it to three things. Letting family and friends know what you plan on doing, will help them worry less about you or ask questions about how you are doing.

Just plan for this year. You don't have to plan for all holidays going forward. What's important to you about the holidays and what isn't. You might even want to do something entirely different that doesn't bring up as many memories.

Accepting party invitations. Just because you always went to a party each year doesn't mean you have to this year. If you decide to go, explain to the hostess that you might not be able to stay long. Take your own car; if it becomes overwhelming, you can leave.

Limit social media. It can be hard to see lots of happy family photos from friends. Maybe you take a break from it or limit it to set time when you are emotionally prepared for it.

Take breaks often. Get outside and go for a walk, or look around and enjoy nature, when it gets to be too much.

Practice gratitude. Find little things to be grateful for, things you are proud of and something you are looking forward to. It could even be that you made it through the day or you are looking forward to the end of the day.

Decorate or not. Maybe you decide not to decorate this year. Maybe you decide to decorate and create a tribute to your loved one. Some people might fill a stocking for the loved one with notes to the loved one.

Send cards or not. You might not have the energy to do it this year, and that's OK. You also might not want to explain why the loved one is not in the Christmas card picture this year. You also could just send out a few cards to the people who know about your loss.

Shop or not. If the Christmas music about it being "the most wonderful time of the year" is going to make you start sobbing, this might be the year to shop online. You also can ask for help with the shopping or just make a donation in honor of your loved one.

Carrying on with meal traditions. It might be comforting to make the same meals or be with the same people as last year, but it also might be harder. Maybe you go out to eat. Maybe you ask a friend if you can come over for Christmas dinner.

How you will worship. You can decide it will be too painful to go to midnight Mass without your loved one and opt for a different service, or try a different house of worship.

Pick your holiday location. If you've always been at home on Christmas, maybe you want to go to an out-of-town friend or family member's house this year. Or maybe you want to go on a completely different kind of vacation.

Take care of yourself. During this stressful time, make sure you're getting enough sleep and exercise and limiting alcohol.

Be patient with yourself. You might be short with people or a little grumpy, and that's OK. You also don't have to put on a fake smile.

Trust yourself. Even if everyone is telling you to come to a party or that you shouldn't be alone on the holiday, do what you want to do.

Ask for help. Find the people who will let you grieve the way you want to, but also can be dependable. Maybe ask them to help you send out the cards or decorate.

The second year might also be hard. Sometimes you are braced for the first year, but the second year when you try to return to traditions, it's harder. It catches you off-guard.

If you have friends or family members who have lost someone this year, you can help by letting them talk about their loved one and not judging them if they need to tell the same story again and again.

Acknowledge that this might be an especially difficult time for them and offer to help by doing things such as taking care of children or shopping or cooking for them. Call on the holiday but understand if they don't want to talk to you. Invite them to events, but don't push if they opt not to attend.

Grief is different for everyone, Cochran says. "There's no timeline, no endpoint… but it does get better; it does get easier."

Grief resourcesAustin Center for Grief & Loss links families to groups for healing.

