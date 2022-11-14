ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma DA: For prosecutors, recommending the death penalty carries weight

By Greg Mashburn
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
The death penalty can be a dark and difficult subject. As a prosecutor, you must balance the weight of a death sentence with the incomparable feeling of losing a loved one at the hands of another. You also must consider the callousness of the defendant’s actions, as well as the defendant’s prior history. Could a combination of these factors lead to a death penalty sentence?

In Oklahoma, that answer is yes.

The decision to ask for the death penalty, as the district attorney, is extremely taxing and requires much forethought. It is not a light decision.

Prosecutors alone do not decide to sentence a defendant to the death penalty. The prosecutor is only responsible for recommending the death penalty and proving why it is a suitable punishment in a case. The death penalty can only be administered after multiple parties have heard the case and agree that the death penalty is the best course of action.

Prosecutors know that only one specific crime warrants the death penalty: Murder in the first degree. However, there has to be some element of the defendant’s actions during the crime that was aggravated enough to qualify for the death penalty. The aggravating circumstance could be that the defendant knowingly risked the lives of more than one person, or the defendant’s actions were especially heinous.

I have chosen to pursue the death penalty in eight cases in my 16 years of being the district attorney because the defendant’s actions were so extreme in each case that I believe the death penalty was warranted. My office requested the death penalty for a defendant who murdered a mother and her two young children. We requested the death penalty when the defendant beheaded a co-worker and attempted to behead another. Lastly, we requested the death penalty when the defendant shot his three sisters and pointed the shotgun at his brother-in-law to shoot him, too. In each of these cases, I found the defendants’ actions and behaviors to be aggravated enough for me to ask forthe death penalty. I received it in each of these cases.

Prosecutors also know that they must prove these aggravating circumstances beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, the death penalty can only be sought after in very specific circumstances, it must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, and the defense is able to offer mitigating evidence to combat the prosecution’s case.

A prosecutor is not able to recommend the death penalty in the same way they recommend other sentences. A death penalty case must go to a separate penalty phase in front of the same judge and jury for both parties to make their case for or against the death penalty. That proceeding is where the prosecution must prove that aggravating circumstances existed.

The oversight on the prosecution continues even after a jury or judge decides to sentence the defendant to death. The prosecution and defense must present their case again to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals as required by law. The justices must review the case on the record to either concur or dissent with the original decision. This process is extremely lengthy and arduous on both parties.

The ultimate purpose of our job as district attorneys is to seek justice in each case. We have seen some of the most egregious crimes committed by members of our communities. Therefore, when we make the decision to recommend the death penalty, we do not take that decision lightly. The death penalty is for the worst of the worst. It is a form of punishment for a very small, but very extreme, number of crimes committed.

Greg Mashburn has served as the district attorney for Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties since 2007.

