Previously unbeaten Canisteo-Greenwood falls to Pembroke in 8-man football finals

Canisteo-Greenwood's stellar 8-man football campaign came to a close Saturday with a 40-20 loss to Pembroke in the Section V championship game.

Canisteo-Greenwood has relied on the running game for the entire season and it was no different in the first half, as Canisteo-Greenwood attempted one pass in the first half. However, the Canisteo-Greenwood defense was on the field the majority of the game as the time of possession favored the Dragons of Pembroke, who were able to score the upset.

Canisteo-Greenwood was looking for the first sectional title in program history as the team came into the game with a 10-0 record, the No. 1 seed in the Section V playoffs and the No. 1 8-man football ranking in New York state.

Much of the Canisteo-Greenwood roster will return in 2023, as the program loses seniors Keegan Foote, Caleb Schamerhorn, Lennon Hausman and Vince Lockwood from this year's roster.

Canisteo-Greenwood is hoping to be back to 11 man football next year.

