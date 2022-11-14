ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canisteo, NY

Previously unbeaten Canisteo-Greenwood falls to Pembroke in 8-man football finals

By Staff report
Spectator
Spectator
 4 days ago

Canisteo-Greenwood's stellar 8-man football campaign came to a close Saturday with a 40-20 loss to Pembroke in the Section V championship game.

Canisteo-Greenwood has relied on the running game for the entire season and it was no different in the first half, as Canisteo-Greenwood attempted one pass in the first half. However, the Canisteo-Greenwood defense was on the field the majority of the game as the time of possession favored the Dragons of Pembroke, who were able to score the upset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wkj8o_0jADuSUR00

Canisteo-Greenwood was looking for the first sectional title in program history as the team came into the game with a 10-0 record, the No. 1 seed in the Section V playoffs and the No. 1 8-man football ranking in New York state.

More: State soccer: Fillmore boys reign Class D; McQuaid and Haverling girls fall in finals

More: Will Canisteo-Greenwood drop Native American nickname? District committee mulls options

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cltRL_0jADuSUR00

Much of the Canisteo-Greenwood roster will return in 2023, as the program loses seniors Keegan Foote, Caleb Schamerhorn, Lennon Hausman and Vince Lockwood from this year's roster.

Canisteo-Greenwood is hoping to be back to 11 man football next year.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Previously unbeaten Canisteo-Greenwood falls to Pembroke in 8-man football finals

