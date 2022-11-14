ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Titans Hold on Against the Broncos to get the Win at Nissan Stadium

By Austin Timberlake
 4 days ago

Final Score:

Titans- 17

Broncos- 10

The Titans (6-3) held Denver (3-6) to only one touchdown and a field goal on Sunday.

Ryan Tannehill returned from injury after missing the last two games. He threw two touchdowns to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. He also accounted for 255 passing yards.

The Titans’ defense sacked the Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson six times. Terrance Mitchell intercepted Wilson on the game’s last drive to seal the victory.

This Thursday (11-17) Tennessee will take on the Packers (4-6) on Prime Video. This game will be in Green Bay.

