ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Davante Adams: I think Josh McDaniels is doing a great job

The Raiders are looking for their third win o the season this weekend against the Broncos. But they’re also searching for answers to bigger-picture questions after falling to 2-7 with last week’s loss to the Colts. Team owner Mark Davis put out a full-throated endorsement of head coach...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Bills' A.J. Klein: Claimed by Bills

The Bills claimed Klein off waivers from the Bears on Thursday. The 31-year-old was initially acquired by Chicago as part of a trade that sent middle linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens in early October. However, Klein suited up for only nine special-teams snaps over two contests with the Bears, and he was waived by the team Tuesday. The 10th-year linebacker spent the last two seasons with Buffalo, recording 110 tackles, five sacks, nine passes defended and an interception over 31 regular-season games, and his experience with the team should help him to carve out a reserve role behind middle linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (groin) and Tyrel Dodson.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Titans' Josh Lambo: Signs with Titans

The Titans signed Lambo to their 53-man roster Wednesday. For at least one week, Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay with a calf injury. Lambo has converted 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, but he's had trouble with point-after tries (89.9 percent) and won't get hep from the weather with Thursday's game likely played in sub-freezing temperatures.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Kyler Murray: May not be ready to start Week 11

Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that he'll make a decision on the Cardinals' starting quarterback between Murray (hamstring) and Colt McCoy (knee) for Monday's game against the 49ers later this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Kingsbury has already termed Murray as day-to-day, and the coach also relayed...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Limited in practice Thursday

Lawrence (back) was listed as a limited participant during practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Lawrence popped up with a back injury on the Giants' first injury report Week 11 and was sidelined during practice Wednesday. While the defensive appeared to trend in the right direction during Thursday's session, he'll still likely need to log a full practice Friday to remove any questions regarding his availability heading into Sunday's game against the Lions. Lawrence has recorded 33 tackles, five sacks and two passes defended over nine games this season, and if healthy, should play a primary role in slowing down Detroit's effective rushing attack Week 11.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Titans' Lonnie Johnson: Shifts to IR

The Titans placed Johnson (hamstring) on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Johnson sustained a hamstring injury during last Sunday's win over the Broncos, and the Titans consequently moved him to injured reserve Thursday. With the 27-year-old in line to miss at least the next four games and fellow safeties Amani Hooker (shoulder), A.J. Moore (ankle) and Josh Thompson (knee) all ruled out for Thursday night's matchup in Green Bay, Josh Kalu and Kevin Byard are slated to handle most of the safety reps in Week 11.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Still not practicing

Franks (calf) didn't practice Wednesday. Franks was ruled out for Week 10 due to a calf injury and remains sidelined to start Week 11 prep. The second-year pro will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Bears.
CBS Sports

Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Not practicing

Jackson (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Jackson is apparently still bothered by his hamstring after a Week 10 bye, having suffered the injury Week 9 in his Ravens debut. He caught one of two targets for 16 yards in the contest, playing 11 snaps on offense in a 27-13 win over the Saints.
CBS Sports

Texans' Brandin Cooks: Sits out practice Wednesday

Cooks didn't practice Wednesday due to hip and wrist injuries. Cooks was listed as questionable ahead of last week's game against the Giants on account of the wrist issue, but he suited up in the 24-16 loss and finished with four catches for 37 yards on seven targets to go with one carry for five yards. He's now dealing with a hip issue as this weekend's game against the Commanders approaches, though it's possible that the veteran wideout's absence Wednesday was mostly for maintenance purposes. If he's able to return to practice Thursday in any capacity, Cooks would still be in good shape to play this weekend.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Limited with toe injury

Jefferson is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a toe injury, Patrick Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Jefferson likely took part in the walkthrough but apparently would've been limited if the Vikings had held a real practice. He caught 10 passes for 193 yards and a TD in the dramatic win over Buffalo this past Sunday, showing no sign of any limitations as he made big plays from the start of the game until the end. Jefferson will face another tough defense this Sunday, assuming the toe injury isn't anything serious.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Bears' Taco Charlton: Poached by Bears

Chicago signed Charlton off the Saints' practice squad Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Charlton hasn't yet made his 2022 season debut, but he could get a chance to contribute for the Bears as early as Sunday's contest against the Falcons. The 2017 first-round pick logged 11 appearances with the Steelers last year.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Layne: Picked up by Chicago

The Bears claimed Layne off waivers Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. The same can be said for his usage in 2022, as he's played in seven games for the Giants but mainly as a special-teams contributor. There's a shot that Layne will be able to rejuvenate his defensive career in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy