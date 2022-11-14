Cooks didn't practice Wednesday due to hip and wrist injuries. Cooks was listed as questionable ahead of last week's game against the Giants on account of the wrist issue, but he suited up in the 24-16 loss and finished with four catches for 37 yards on seven targets to go with one carry for five yards. He's now dealing with a hip issue as this weekend's game against the Commanders approaches, though it's possible that the veteran wideout's absence Wednesday was mostly for maintenance purposes. If he's able to return to practice Thursday in any capacity, Cooks would still be in good shape to play this weekend.

