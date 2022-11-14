World Of Illumination to feature 2 Glendale locations

Holiday time means the return of the World Of Illumination display, which includes three Valley spots this year.

Founded in 2016, World of Illumination is a drive-thru Christmas light show, each with its own theme.

There are two locations opening on Wednesday, Nov. 16. In Glendale, the theme is Rockin’ Christmas on the north end of town at Hurricane Harbor Phoenix, 4243 W. Pinnacle Peak Road. That display will be up through Sunday, Jan. 1.

Also on Nov. 16, look for the Candy Rush theme to open at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 2200 W. Alameda Drive. The Tempe location will also be up through Jan. 1.

A second Glendale location opens Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Enchanted Safari theme display will be at Desert Diamond Casino, 9431 W. Northern Ave., through Jan. 1.

Cost starts at $39 per car. Online reservations required here .