ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Mark Wahlberg Gives Reasons For Moving Family From Southern California To Nevada

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loiCJ_0jADu1zJ00

Mark Wahlberg recently told The Talk his reasons for moving his family from California to Nevada. California was where he sought greener pastures in the entertainment industry, and now that he has achieved his goals, Wahlberg has relocated to Nevada with his household. “I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting, and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.”

Wahlberg started dating supermodel Rhea Durham in 2001, and they had three children in the course of their relationship. Also, in 2009, he tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, and their union was blessed with his fourth baby in less than a year. He is a proud father of four kids, Ella, Micheal, Brendon, and Grace.

Mark Wahlberg moves his family to give his kids “a fresh new start”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdFyL_0jADu1zJ00
Instagram

The actor revealed during the show his reasons behind moving his family to Nevada. “We came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there’s lots of opportunity here. I’m really excited about the future.”

Also, the 51-year-old opened up about his parenting style, which gives his children the liberty to choose their career path and live their life to the fullest. “So to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us.”

While having the best interest of his kids at heart, he also has other plans to progress his entertainment career in the new state he lives in now. “We moved to Nevada where, after this gubernatorial election, hopefully, we will go to legislation and get a bill passed so we can get tax credits for the state, build a state-of-the-art studio here and make this Hollywood 2.0.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HqOH4_0jADu1zJ00
Instagram

His religious belief

Wahlberg, unlike many Hollywood stars, has chosen a religious path. The devout Catholic has been careful in approaching his children with the topic of religion. “But even with my faith, I don’t force it on them. But they know that Dad can’t start the day without being in prayer, can’t start the day without reading my Scripture or going to Mass.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ezb4D_0jADu1zJ00
FATHER STU, (aka STU), Mark Wahlberg, 2022. ph: Karen Ballard /© Sony Pictures Entertainment /Courtesy Everett Collection

Interestingly, Wahlberg’s catholic faith might be influencing his acting decisions as he recently just produced a Christian-based movie, Father Stu. In an interview with E! News, the father of four revealed how his relationship with God makes life easy for him.

“[If God] knows your heart, and you want to do good, he will help you. He’ll give you those things — but he’s gonna give you all those things when you’re ready for them,” Wahlberg explained. “That’s the same thing with my wife, my children, and all the things that I’ve ever wanted.”

Comments / 7

Crotzer4Life
4d ago

Why is he explaining anything to anyone other than his family as to why he moved, it's nobody's business 🤔

Reply(1)
4
Related
DoYouRemember?

Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Looks Just Like Her!

The 34-year-old Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the first grandchild and granddaughter to America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. She is described by many as the spitting image of her maternal grandmother when it comes to looks. Rose was born in 1988 to Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy — the first and only surviving child of the couple.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Gives A Tour Of Her New Home

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe’s 43-year-old girlfriend Leticia Cline gave a rare full tour of her home in Kentucky after completely renovating it. Leticia invests in real estate and it has been three years of construction and remodeling on the 7,000 sq foot home. The video of the home looks stunning with dark wood floors and exposed brick walls in many of the rooms.
KENTUCKY STATE
People

Man Dies After Jumping 40 Feet from Calif. Pier, Following Woman Who Returned to Shore Alive

Fenton Auston Dee III, 44, was pulled from the water and transported to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach where he was pronounced dead A 44-year-old man died Sunday after jumping 40 feet from the Huntington Beach Pier into the choppy water below, after he followed a woman who jumped before him, authorities in California said. Fenton Auston Dee III, from Norwalk, Calif., was pulled from the water by surfers before first responders transported him to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach, where he was pronounced dead, according to The Los Angeles...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Columbia Insight

Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest

Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
OREGON STATE
Whiskey Riff

Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich

Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
MONTANA STATE
Vince Martellacci

The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You

Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
CLAYTON, CA
People

Matthew McConaughey May Join Jeff Bezos In Bid to Buy the Washington Commanders

The Dallas Buyers Club actor grew up a Washington fan and is currently a co-owner of the Austin FC MLS club Add Matthew McConaughey to the list of potential new owners of the NFL's Washington Commanders. A source tells PEOPLE that the Oscar-winning actor is "exploring" an opportunity to join Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in a bid to purchase the team from current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder. "He has been a fan for decades and supported the team and is now exploring how he can lead a team or join a team...
WASHINGTON, DC
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
177K+
Followers
9K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy