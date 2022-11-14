Read full article on original website
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Woman Finds Out 1996 Jane Doe Is Her Twin SisterStill UnsolvedPowder Springs, GA
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Don't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
How Many Millionaires Live In Atlanta?Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
“I Misread That & Thought We Had Recovered” Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Talks With RCU!
The 60th Mayor of Atlanta has made her way to Washington D.C. as a part of the Biden Administration, but of course keeps her roots strong in Atlanta. Zone 1 is where former Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms proudly hails from and of course, Ryan Cameron, is one of her favorite people in the […]
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta movie studio, town hit with racial discrimination lawsuit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A group of Black Georgia residents have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the prominent studio that's home to the state's Marvel productions and the town associated with it. Located about a half an hour from Downtown Atlanta, Trilith, formerly known as Pinewood Studios, is the Fayetteville...
Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
fox5atlanta.com
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
Atlanta Mayor: Wellstar had AMC property valued before closure announcement
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says Wellstar Health System received purchase offers for its Atlanta Medical Center property...
The richest person in Atlanta, Georgia
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
DeKalb County hosting pre-Thanksgiving food giveaway
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend, just in time for Thanksgiving. ...
New Birth Missionary Church hosts largest food giveaway in Atlanta
The largest food giveaway in the Metro Atlanta area is setting the tables of families in need Thursday, Nov. 17, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant and community partners Witherite Law Group, 1-800 TruckWreck, and V103 The People Station will provide meal boxes filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, and shelf-stable foods, along with a fresh turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of food for Thanksgiving
DeKalb County Government will celebrate Thanksgiving Day 2022 by partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquarters on Saturday, Nov. 19. Residents will receive one 20-pound box of food that will include a dozen fresh eggs, and a...
JEFFERY: The full Young Thug story, from Cleveland Avenue and beyond | Part 1
As Young Thug's case nears a trial date, 11Alive’s ‘Jeffery’ series gives an exclusive lens into what this case means – legally, artistically and culturally. Neima Abdulahi (11Alive), Meredith Sheldon (11Alive), Mike Nicolas, Erin Peterson. Published: 5:19 PM EST November 16, 2022. Updated: 11:18 AM EST...
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston dies at age 68
David Ralston, who served as speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives for 12 years, has died. Ralston, 68, a Republican from Blue Ridge, announced earlier this month he was not seeking another term as speaker to deal with a “health challenge which has arisen recently.” State Rep. Jon Burns of Newington was nominated by […] The post Georgia House Speaker David Ralston dies at age 68 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
2K families receive free Thanksgiving meal in DeKalb County
LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s hard to believe, but we’re just one week away from Thanksgiving Day and now 2,000 families in Decatur are set with a turkey and all the fixings thanks to a local law firm and a Lithonia church. After hours of standing...
More jobs in Covington | Gov. Kemp announces new electric vertical aircraft manufacturing facility
COVINGTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Monday the addition of a new aircraft manufacturing facility coming to Georgia. Archer Aviation will create over 1,000 jobs and invest $118 million over 10 years, according to the governor. The aerospace company which is based in Santa Clara, California currently...
Atlanta Daily World
Jayda Cheaves, Reginae Carter, Aoki Simmons Inspire Gen-Z Women At Essence’s Girls United Summit
Essence’s Girls United 2022 Summit recently brought out the hottest young Black and female trailblazers to Atlanta Contemporary Art Center Saturday, November 5th. Hosted by Reginae Carter, the summit’s theme of #ForeverTheBlueprint led to panels on content creation, maintaining your mental health, and marketing magic among many others.
