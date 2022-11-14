ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia offers financial assistance for 200K Georgia Power customers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cost of living in the city of Atlanta keeps going up for many residents, including Kimberly and Alan Jeter. “Well in actuality we’re all struggling out here,” Georgia Power customer Alan Jeter said. Their power bill has skyrocketed since moving into...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Grady learns identity of patient hit by car in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Grady Memorial Hospital said staff identified a man who is recovering from being hit by a car nearly two weeks ago in Atlanta. Officials say the patient was transported to Grady by first responders on Nov. 4 after he was hit by a car at Northside Drive SW and Whitehall Street SW.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta movie studio, town hit with racial discrimination lawsuit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A group of Black Georgia residents have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the prominent studio that's home to the state's Marvel productions and the town associated with it. Located about a half an hour from Downtown Atlanta, Trilith, formerly known as Pinewood Studios, is the Fayetteville...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
11Alive

Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
ATLANTA, GA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Atlanta, Georgia

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

New Birth Missionary Church hosts largest food giveaway in Atlanta

The largest food giveaway in the Metro Atlanta area is setting the tables of families in need Thursday, Nov. 17, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant and community partners Witherite Law Group, 1-800 TruckWreck, and V103 The People Station will provide meal boxes filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, and shelf-stable foods, along with a fresh turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday.
ATLANTA, GA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?

On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston dies at age 68

David Ralston, who served as speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives for 12 years, has died. Ralston, 68, a Republican from Blue Ridge, announced earlier this month he was not seeking another term as speaker to deal with a “health challenge which has arisen recently.” State Rep. Jon Burns of Newington was nominated by […] The post Georgia House Speaker David Ralston dies at age 68 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

2K families receive free Thanksgiving meal in DeKalb County

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s hard to believe, but we’re just one week away from Thanksgiving Day and now 2,000 families in Decatur are set with a turkey and all the fixings thanks to a local law firm and a Lithonia church. After hours of standing...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
