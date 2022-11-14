ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania opens lottery for nearly 1,600 bottles of rare whiskey, including Van Winkle

By Bill Shannon
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania is opening the lottery for the opportunity to buy nearly 1,600 bottles of rare whiskey, including the Van Winkle brand.

Through the Limited-Release- Lotteries, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will give lottery registrants a chance at 1,590 bottles of rare whiskey which includes 1,440 bottles of the highly sought Van Winkle brand.

Pennsylvania residents and licensees have until 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, to opt in to one or more of the drawings for each of the two lotteries by visiting the Limited-Release Lottery web page at FWGS.com .

The Van Winkle Lottery

Drawings will be held, in the following order, to award the right to purchase individual bottles as follows:

  • Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95 Proof, $399.99 each – 27 bottles for individual consumers, nine bottles for licensees
  • Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey 13 Year Old, $159.99 each – 52 bottles for individual consumers, 17 bottles for licensees
  • Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90 Proof, $249.99 each – 81 bottles for individual consumers, 27 bottles for licensees
  • Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old 107 Proof, $149.99 each – 86 bottles for individual consumers, 28 bottles for licensees
  • Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof, $89.99 each – 237 bottles for individual consumers, 78 bottles for licensees
  • Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90 Proof, $99.99 each – 599 bottles for individual consumers, 199 bottles for licensees

Additional Whiskey Lottery

There will also be one separate lottery for an additional limited-release product. Participants can enter both the Van Winkle and this lottery, and it is possible that winners can win the right to purchase one Van Winkle product and this product (for a maximum of two bottles).

This lottery will feature:

  • Old Forester Birthday Straight Bourbon 2022, $159.99 each – 90 bottles for individual consumers, 60 bottles for licensees

According to the PLCB, store delivery of Limited-Release Lottery products is required and failure to choose a store for delivery may result in the loss of the right to purchase that product.

Fine Print from the PLCB:

Every winner will be required to show valid photo identification at the store to claim the product. In light of attempts by previous lottery winners to illegally resell products obtained through Limited-Release Lotteries, the lottery Terms and Conditions remind residents that the sale of alcoholic beverages without a license is strictly prohibited under Pennsylvania law. When entering a Limited-Release Lottery, a participant will be asked to acknowledge that he or she has read and understands these terms and conditions.

