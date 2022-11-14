Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
OPDS investigating after attempted carjacking in Orangeburg leaves one man with gunshot wound
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at around 1 p.m. in the parking lot of 1175 Boulevard Street. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 62-year-old man in the front driver’s side of his vehicle with wounds....
WIS-TV
Manhunt over for escaped convict in Lexington County, caught near Sharon Acres Lane
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said the manhunt for an escaped convict is over. Shaun Wayne Wiles was caught near Sharon Acres Lane shortly before 1:30 p.m. Officials say Wiles was taken into custody without incident after U.S. Marshals received a tip, he was in the area. After a long search for him, Wiles was located at a residence.
Armed robbery in Lexington County victim's garage, chase lead to North Charleston arrest
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man from the Lowcountry has been arrested and charged with several crimes tied to an armed robbery in early November. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams of Bluffton has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that unfolded at the victim's home.
WIS-TV
WIS-TV
Overdose deaths spike in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four people died of overdoses in a single day said the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO reported a spike in overdoses in the county, the largest spike was a single 24-hour period where 11 people overdosed between Nov. 10th through the 11th. Four of those people died.
1 dead after early morning shooting at Broad River nightclub
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead at a nightclub on Broad River Road. Deputies were called to the scene at Club Rose Gold, 2219 Broad River Rd., around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Arriving at the scene, they found an unresponsive man in the parking lot. The man appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responding to the call determined the man was deceased.
wach.com
WIS-TV
Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing man with medical condition
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who they say hasn’t returned home for more than a week. Investigators say 20-year-old, Ricky Jefferson walked away from his home in Mayesville. He was last seen on...
wach.com
1 dead in West Columbia domestic violence shooting incident
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a domestic violence-related shooting incident. According to Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher, a man is dead. Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Westgate Drive. A woman, who has been identified as...
wach.com
SLED SWAT called to DJJ after 10 inmates were out of pods
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SLED SWAT were called to the Department of Juvenile Justice after 10 inmates were out of their pods Wednesday afternoon. NATIONAL | Police working to determine motive in UVA shooting as Virginia AG begins external review. The department says around 3:30 p.m., 10 inmates were...
wach.com
abccolumbia.com
Clarendon County deputies searching for white truck possibly used in theft
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a white Chevrolet 2500 truck that was allegedly used to steal a trailer. Deputies say the truck was used on Nov. 15 to steal a trailer containing lawn mowers and lawn equipment...
abccolumbia.com
CPD: Avoid “Warm Up Vehicle Thefts”
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s getting colder outside and this is just the beginning. As temperatures continues to plummet, in some cases hovering near freezing or below the Columbia Police Department is asking people to make sure they don’t make the mistake of leaving their car running to keep it warm while it is unoccupied. Police say warm up car thefts are common when it gets cold out, but there are several things you can do to keep yourself from becoming a target for a crime of opportunity.
WIS-TV
Columbia and Forest Acres plagued by a string of 13 burglaries
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Money, jewelry, passports, tools, guns -- all stolen near the Columbia/Forest Acres border. Investigators with the cites’ two police departments are grappling with 13 burglaries in the area since September. Nine of the burglaries happened in Columbia, while four took place in Forest Acres.
wach.com
Three in Fairfield County arrested, charged for meth, cocaine, and heroin possession
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Deputies in Fairfield County have arrested and charged three men related to a series of illegal drug activities in the Mitford area of the county. On Monday, Dennis Lee, Herman Gear, and Justin Yearwood, were arrested and charged with drug possession and drug trafficking...
WIS-TV
Columbia Fire Department respond to Rusty Mill home fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Northeast Richland County around 5 p.m. on Thursday evening. Officials say the fire on Rusty Mill Drive was coming from the rear of the home and then eventually broke through the roof. Everyone inside...
1 dead, 1 arrested after deputies say argument leads to shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) say one person has died and a suspect has been arrested after an argument led to a shooting Sunday afternoon. According to RCSD, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Hardwood Drive...
WIS-TV
Former Richland One employee granted bond for alleged assault of student
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County judge granted a personal recognizance bond for a woman charged with assaulting a Richland School District One student. Judge Tobias Ward Jr. granted Shermanda Thompson a personal recognizance bond of $1,087.50. The bond means she did not have to provide money to be released from jail but could lose the $1,087.50 if she fails to appear.
WJCL
Deputies: South Carolina employee arrested following fight with student
A South Carolina school district employee was booked and charged after an altercation with a student, according to deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on Tuesday, Shermanda Thompson, 38, a campus monitor at Lower Richland High School, got into a verbal argument with the student after telling her to leave the classroom.
coladaily.com
Lexington Coroner identifies Comanchee Trail homicide victim
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is releasing the identity of a man who was shot and killed during an incident Monday shortly after 1:30 pm. at 1035 Comanchee Trail located in Riverbanks Retreat Apartments. According to Fisher, Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the...
