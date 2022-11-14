ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Reveals How Kevin Costner Taught Him to Be a ‘Gentleman’ on Set

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OieM_0jADtIsC00
(Photo credit: Paramount Network Press, Yellowstone Season 4)

They have been castmates on Yellowstone since 2018, and now Cole Hauser is revealing how Kevin Costner taught him to be a gentleman on set. During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Hauser reflected on the relationship he has with his Yellowstone co-star. “[What surprised me about Costner is] just what kind of a human being he is,” Hauser explained. “Before an actor or as a creative soul is just him as a person. He’s from the kind of area in California [that I’m from]. He’s from Ventura. I’m from Santa Barbara. And getting to know him over the last five years, I mean I’ve learned a lot about just being a gentleman on set and just a class act.”

Hauser further gushed about his Yellowstone co-star and how he is someone to look up to. “And then, creatively, his storytelling, his want and desire to continue to push the envelope as a creator… it’s inspiring.”

Although Yellowstone has been a huge success, Hauser said it hasn’t been easy leaving his family to film in Montana for long periods of time. “The kids are getting older,” Hauser explained. “I have an 18-year-old, a 14-year-old, and a 9-year-old. Being away for five, six months out of the year is not easy. But I try to get back.”

The Yellowstone actor says his sons do come to visit him in Montana during the summer when they’re not in school or playing sports. “We make it work out. But there’s always trying to b better when it comes to making sure that I’m around … especially for my two oldest boys. They definitely need me. So it’s work to navigate the two.”

Cole Hauser Shares Details About How He Prepares For His ‘Yellowstone’ Role

Meanwhile, Cole Hauser spoke about how he prepares to play Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone. He shared that the role requires hours of “cowboy camp” as well as riding and rope training.

“You gotta put in saddle time,” the Yellowstone star explained. “There’s no way around it. You’re gonna be sore for the first week, 10 days … You have to be great as a horseman. And [creator] Taylor [Sheridan] has been great throughout the five years of putting me with some of the best in the business when it comes to continuing to grow and be better not only [in] my job as a cowboy, but also in the world of being a great horseman.”

Hauser then noted that he’s blessed and lucky to have the Yellowstone crew around him. “And I’ll continue to do it. I mean, there’s no way you can ever be great at it. It’s just one of those things you have to continue to work on.”

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals If He Would Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie: Outsider Exclusive

Want to see a proper Yellowstone movie? So does Wes Bentley! Outsider sat down with the actor to discuss all things Jamie Dutton, a possible movie included, ahead of Season 5. When you’re as big a fan of Yellowstone as we are here at Outsider, a day spent chatting with Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is about as good as press coverage gets. And if there’s anything we’d like to see in the event of Paramount Network winding down their hit show, it’s all of them in a Yellowstone movie.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
NASHVILLE, TN
Distractify

There's a New Face on 'Yellowstone' — Is Sally Struthers on the Show?

Throughout its five seasons, Yellowstone has gotten really good at bringing familiar faces from the worlds of TV and film into its universe. Many of the show's new characters are familiar faces and fans of the show are always guessing who may be behind any particular role. Most recently, the show's fifth season re-introduced a character that had many convinced Sally Struthers is in the cast.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Opens Up About Leaving LA to Live in Montana

Actor Luke Grimes has played the beloved Montanan cowboy Kayce Dutton in the hit neo-Western Yellowstone for nearly five years now. However, the longtime star actually spent a lot of his time prior to the show in Los Angeles. Ahead of the long-awaited season five premiere of Yellowstone, Grimes shared what it was like moving from the jam-packed city of LA to the vast, stunning landscape of Montana.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Dazzles Alongside Wife at Season 5 Premiere Party: PHOTOS

There is just about one week left until the fifth season of Yellowstone hits the airwaves. And, while we are gearing up for this, so are the stars of the massively popular modern western drama series. This includes, of course, includes the moment that the Yellowstone cast hit the red carpet in New York City for the season five premiere party. Setting aside their western personalities for a little bit of a big-city black-tie look as they celebrate the exciting event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Reveals ‘Goliath’ Rivalry Between Beth Dutton & New Character Dubbed ‘Brunette Beth’: WATCH

Dubbed “Brunette Beth” by fans, Dawn Olivieri’s new Yellowstone character is set to give the Dutton daughter hell in Season 5. We already knew Beth would have her work cut out for her come Yellowstone‘s return. Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) promised her a jail cell by the end of Season 4, and is poised to stop at nothing to make this a reality. And in Season 5’s full trailer, we watch as Warner tells her new associate to “Ruin” the Duttons, “Starting with her.”
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo

“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
MONTANA STATE
Decider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 1: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Angela Blue Thunder’s Speech, to Shane Smith and the Saints

A little less than a year later and we’re back with a new season of Yellowstone! The Season 5 premiere entitled, “One Hundred Years Is Nothing”, kicks off with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) becoming the Governor of Montana. As John reluctantly settles into the power of his new office, he makes a bold move to protect the Yellowstone by shutting down Market Equities’ Paradise Valley airport and hotel project. Though his thoughts are always on ways to protect the Yellowstone, John must come to terms with the fact that his new duties will pull him away from the home that he’s working so hard to protect.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich

Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

584K+
Followers
66K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy