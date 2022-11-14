Read full article on original website
Related
Is This Really The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In New York State?
Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?
The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
Popular New York Business To Pay $3.1 Billion To 16 States
A very popular New York business has agreed to pay the Empire State and 15 other states $3.1 billion. New York Attorney General Tish James announced a $3.1 billion multistate settlement with Walmart. New York Business To Pay $3.1 Billion To 16 States. James believes the settlement resolves allegations that...
Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates
Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
Fit Or Fat? 2022 US Obesity Rankings Has Big News For New Yorkers
With the holidays coming up, it’s a time of year that makes many focus on their health. Christmas and Thanksgiving are both very food and treat heavy seasons, and many carry anxiety about their weight heading into the New Year. The top four New Years Resolutions for last year were exercise/improving fitness, losing weight, saving money, and improving diet.
Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield
The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State
New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
Hochul Bans Travel in Parts of Upstate NY as Monster Storm Approaches
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency ahead of a weekend snowstorm that forecasters say might obliterate parts of New York State. "Governor Kathy Hochul today announced her plans to issue a State of Emergency Thursday morning ahead of a winter storm forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake effect snow through Sunday." Governor.ny.gov.
New Yorkers are Infected with a Potentially-Fatal Disease, But Should You Worry?
Unfortunately, we have another outbreak on our hands in New York. No, this isn't about COVID-19, nor is it about polio, or anything else that you've seen in the news recently. The most recent story of a minor outbreak hitting the Empire State, has to do with the bacterial infection known as listeria.
Warning: Item Sold At Many New York Stores Cut Off At Least 24 Fingers
An item sold at many popular New York stores has amputated at least 24 fingers and crushed five. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 321,160 portable generators. Generators Sold In New York Recalled. "An unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved,...
Elderly Hunter Found Stuck In NY Swamp! This Object Helped Find Him
Overdue Hunter. That's the term used when family or friends expect a hunter to have left the woods at a certain time but that time has come and gone and the hunter has not been seen or heard from. Now, imagine that overdue hunter is 79-years-old and it's the middle...
These 2 Quaint Upstate NY Towns Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US
There is no place like Upstate New York in the winter. It is the most beautiful and even magical once the snow falls. There was a survey that landed two Upstate New York towns on the list as the prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States. Country...
These are the Five Greatest Thanksgiving Side Dishes Ever, According to New Yorkers
Thanksgiving Day 2022 is almost upon us, and for sports fans with large appetites, it's almost as if Christmas comes early every year. Turkey Day brings with it the chance to catch up with friends and family, and give thanks to the things in life that make every day just a bit better. Combine that with an excuse to watch football, have a cocktail, and take a nap during the day, and Thanksgiving checks off all of the holiday-related boxes.
Hand Sanitizer Recalled In New York State, May Contain Toxic Methanol
The Food and Drug Administration recently announced that a company has issued a recall for hand sanitizer that may contain Methanol. Adam’s Polishes, LLC, which is based in Thornton, Colorado, is recalling Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizer. FDA testing found that lot 133475 of the hand sanitizer contains methanol. The company is recalling 19 other lots voluntarily to be cautious.
“Lets Talk Turkey” at These 11 Upstate New York Turkey Farms
It is about that time that we start to "talk turkey" in Upstate New York. With the advent of Thanksgiving Day, everybody's thoughts typically turn to turkey. Well, almost everybody. It's not completely uncommon for families to try a little something different instead of turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. As for this writer, it was always delicious Italian on Thanksgiving day for dinner. In fact, I was really a lot older before I realized what this whole "turkey thing" was about. Now, I can't wait for a big bird on Turkey Day.
Welcome to ‘Shorts-and-Hoodie’ Season Here in Upstate NY!
Last weekend it was 70 degrees in Upstate NY, today we got snow here in the Capital Region, and in Western New York, some forecasters are calling for up to 2 or 3 feet of snow! We always talk about the 12 seasons of Upstate New York and as unpredictable as the weather can be, one thing you can always rely on is the 'shorts with hoodie' guy!
Christmas Gifts Await At These 12 Upstate New York Antique Stores
The holiday season is rapidly approaching with Thanksgiving already just around the corner. Get your loved one something old for Christmas this year! That's probably not something you hear every day... If you are stuck trying to find that perfect gift for your friends and family this year, consider going...
Unit of Deployed Upstate New York Soldiers Getting Unfairly Taxed
As the United States celebrated their 18 million veterans across the country, a group of active military members, deployed in Kenya are not receiving a designated tax break from the Federal Government and New York State. "The Fighting 69th", which includes "Charlie Company" from the New York National Guard’s 2nd Squadron, 108th Infantry in Utica, and a western New York's cavalry troop 2nd Squadron, is not receiving a "combat zone" tax exemptions.
