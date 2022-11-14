Read full article on original website
$8M Awarded to 17 Community Groups Boosting HIV Prevention for Black Women
ViiV Healthcare, the pharmaceutical company dedicated to HIV treatment and care, awarded a total of $8 million to help 17 community-based organizations promote HIV prevention and care for Black women. African-American women account for about 61% of new HIV cases among U.S. women, ViiV points out in its announcement of...
Three-Dose Hepatitis B Vaccine Regimen Protects People With HIV
A three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented today at the IDWeek conference in Washington, D.C. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, sponsors the ongoing Phase III ACTG A5379 clinical study.
The Message Hasn’t Changed: Get Colorectal Cancer Screening
The best screening test for colorectal cancer is the screening that gets done, because it decreases a person’s chances of getting colorectal cancer and significantly reduces their risk of dying from colorectal cancer. This is the message that University of Colorado Cancer Center clinicians are emphasizing after national media...
R.I.P. Dawn Smith, an HIV Prevention Advocate and CDC Researcher
The following post on HIV.gov was written by B. Kaye Hayes, MPA, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infectious Disease, Director, Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), Executive Director, Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA). The Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy joins the rest of the HIV community...
More Than 2.5M Youth Report Using E-Cigarettes This Year
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a study in October showing youth e-cigarette use remains high in 2022. The study found 2.55 million U.S. middle and high school students reported current (past 30 day) e-cigarette use in 2022 (14.1% of high school students and 3.3% of middle school students), the overwhelming majority of whom use flavored e-cigarettes, with fruit and candy flavors being the most prominent followed by mint and menthol. Among youth who used e-cigarettes, almost half report using them frequently (20 out of the last 30 days) and more than 1 in 4 used them daily. The most used brand reported was Puff Bar, used by 730,000 kids. The findings are based on data from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS), a cross-sectional, self-administered survey of U.S. middle and high school students, administered January 18–May 31, 2022.
Many Older People With HIV Report Suboptimal Health
All people with HIV ages 50 or older said they had at least one comorbidity, and one in five reported suboptimal physical, mental, sexual and overall health, according to the results from a North American survey presented at IDWeek 2022. The HIV population is aging thanks to effective antiretroviral treatment....
Out for Delivery: HIV Testing at Home
Testing yourself for HIV for free is about to get a lot easier, thanks to the largest HIV self-testing program in U.S. history. The Together TakeMeHome program aims to deliver 1 million rapid HIV tests across the country starting in early 2023. The federal government, via the Centers for Disease...
Public Health Wins at the Polls in California and South Dakota
On Tuesday, November 7, California voters passed Proposition 31 to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products and South Dakotans passed Amendment D to increase access to Medicaid to more than 42,000 people. In South Dakota, voters approved Amendment D, which amends the state constitution to expand Medicaid eligibility to adults with lower incomes. In California voters upheld the 2020 law that will reduce tobacco use and health disparities caused by the tobacco industry’s targeting of Black communities.
Vermont Corrections Department Fails to Treat Hepatitis C
The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) failed to meet requirements of a settlement regarding the treatment of incarcerated individuals with hepatitis C virus (HCV). In 2018, the Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, Harvard Law School’s Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation and the law firm of Costello, Valente & Gentry filed a class-action federal lawsuit against defendants including top officials with the Agency of Human Services and VitalCore Health Strategies, an organization under contract with the state of Vermont to supply proper prison health care. The lawsuit, which cited lack of proper health care for incarcerated individuals with HCV, was filed after a legislative hearing revealed that only 1 of the 258 incarcerated people with HCV received treatment in 2017.
Helping Community Health Centers End HIV
Some 64 community health centers will receive a total of more than $20 million in federal funding to expand their efforts to prevent, test for and treat HIV. The funds were awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services. The funding supports the federal Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative, which aims to reduce new U.S. HIV cases by 75% by 2025 and by 90% by 2030.
People With Long COVID Face Barriers to Government Disability Benefits
When Josephine Cabrera Taveras was infected with COVID-19 in spring 2020, she didn’t anticipate that the virus would knock her out of work for two years and put her family at risk for eviction. Taveras, a mother of two in Brooklyn, New York, said her bout with long COVID...
“I Choose Loving” for the Week Against Transphobia 2022
November 14 through 18, Monday through Friday, marks the Week Against Transphobia 2022, which culminates in Sunday’s annual Transgender Day of Remembrance, observed each November 20. The theme of this year’s Week Against Transphobia is “I Choose Loving….” The events are part of a broader initiative referred to as Transgender Awareness Week.
