Read full article on original website
Related
Sunday’s Bills Game Not on TV in Many Parts of Upstate – Including Albany
Sunday's 1 pm Bills/Browns Game is Not Televised in Many Parts of Upstate - Including Albany. Buffalo is expected to get absolutely annihilated by snow this weekend - and for a city that prides itself on toughness and grit, moving the Bills game out of New York is the ultimate kick to the gut. But we get it - it's for everyone's safety, and it's probably the right thing to do.
Bills Player Tweets What Buffalo is Feeling About the Snowstorm
Sometimes it's easy to forget that Buffalo Bills and Sabres players are in many ways, just like you or I. We get lost in the drama of their profession on the field or the ice and sometimes miss the fact they have to deal with the same problems the Buffalo fans do. That couldn't be more true for this weekend.
New York Jets Players Lose Close Friends In UVA Shooting
Chris Glaser is a big guy. At 6-4 and 306 pounds, it takes a lot to rattle the rookie offensive lineman, currently on the New York Jets practice squad. Glaser was signed this year by the Jets out of the University of Virginia. He has remained close to his Cavalier teammates and the campus. He still receives the university’s alerts. He knew before most that something terrible was potentially happening on Sunday night. He could have never imagined that three friends would be tragically killed nor could his Jets teammate, 3rd-year cornerback Bryce Hall. Hall played at Virginia with two of the shooting victims.
Five Bills Players are Sick; Unable to Run a Normal Practice
The Buffalo Bills were back at practice on Wednesday afternoon, as the team is 100 percent focused on playing the AFC North's Cleveland Browns this Sunday at Highmark Stadium. It will be another 1 pm game. The Bills players and the staff and crew at Highmark Stadium will be attentively...
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Ravens
Can the Panthers cover the spread?
Should Buffalo Bills Fans Press The Panic Button Yet?
It is way too early to write off the Buffalo Bills. Bills fans should absolutely not panic as they are still 6-3 overall right in the thick of things in the AFC. The AFC East might be the best division in football as the Bills currently sit in third as of today. Josh Allen does need to improve as he currently leads the entire NFL in interceptions. I discuss this in my quick take from The Times Union:
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0