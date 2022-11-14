ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Is This Really The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In New York State?

Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?

The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
Popular New York Business To Pay $3.1 Billion To 16 States

A very popular New York business has agreed to pay the Empire State and 15 other states $3.1 billion. New York Attorney General Tish James announced a $3.1 billion multistate settlement with Walmart. New York Business To Pay $3.1 Billion To 16 States. James believes the settlement resolves allegations that...
Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates

Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
These Are The Best Types Of Alcohol To Have During A Snowstorm

There are all types of things that are needed to make sure you can ride out a major weather event. From extra batteries to bottled water, it's extremely important to have a well-rounded disaster preparedness plan, and there may be something you forgot to put on the list. A massive...
Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield

The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State

New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
Sorry, Life Sux! Troopers in Upstate NY Pop Driver with Fake Inspection

SORRY LIFE SUX...INSUFFICIENT FUNDS AND A BABY 2023. Times are tough, we get that. But when it comes to operating a motor vehicle in the State of New York, rules are rules. A driver in Upstate NY was pulled over recently and when Troopers from the Endwell State Police took a closer look at the vehicle, they couldn't help but notice something really "off" about the vehicle inspection sticker placed on her windshield.
When Will New York’s Snowmobile Trails Open?

The forecast calls for a crazy amount of snow over the next few days. This storm may be "historic" when things are over. There are some models that call for as much as 6 feet of snow to fall from the record warm great lakes. GAS SNOWMOBILE BAN IN NEW...
Hochul Bans Travel in Parts of Upstate NY as Monster Storm Approaches

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency ahead of a weekend snowstorm that forecasters say might obliterate parts of New York State. "Governor Kathy Hochul today announced her plans to issue a State of Emergency Thursday morning ahead of a winter storm forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake effect snow through Sunday." Governor.ny.gov.
Unit of Deployed Upstate New York Soldiers Getting Unfairly Taxed

As the United States celebrated their 18 million veterans across the country, a group of active military members, deployed in Kenya are not receiving a designated tax break from the Federal Government and New York State. "The Fighting 69th", which includes "Charlie Company" from the New York National Guard’s 2nd Squadron, 108th Infantry in Utica, and a western New York's cavalry troop 2nd Squadron, is not receiving a "combat zone" tax exemptions.
“Lets Talk Turkey” at These 11 Upstate New York Turkey Farms

It is about that time that we start to "talk turkey" in Upstate New York. With the advent of Thanksgiving Day, everybody's thoughts typically turn to turkey. Well, almost everybody. It's not completely uncommon for families to try a little something different instead of turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. As for this writer, it was always delicious Italian on Thanksgiving day for dinner. In fact, I was really a lot older before I realized what this whole "turkey thing" was about. Now, I can't wait for a big bird on Turkey Day.
Christmas Gifts Await At These 12 Upstate New York Antique Stores

The holiday season is rapidly approaching with Thanksgiving already just around the corner. Get your loved one something old for Christmas this year! That's probably not something you hear every day... If you are stuck trying to find that perfect gift for your friends and family this year, consider going...
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century

Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick

It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
