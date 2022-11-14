ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Landmark Cancer Care Access Bill Becomes Law in California

The Cancer Care Is Different (CCID) Coalition commends Gov. Gavin Newsom for signing on September 28 the California Cancer Care Equity Act (SB 987), a bill that will expand access to specialized cancer care for Medi-Cal patients who receive a complex cancer diagnosis. The bill was introduced by Sen. Anthony Portantino (SD-25) in April and passed by both chambers of the California Legislature unanimously. SB 987 represents a critical first step in delivering on the promise of the California Cancer Patients Bill of Rights resolution adopted by the Legislature in 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
