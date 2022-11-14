Read full article on original website
Three-Dose Hepatitis B Vaccine Regimen Protects People With HIV
A three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented today at the IDWeek conference in Washington, D.C. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, sponsors the ongoing Phase III ACTG A5379 clinical study.
Helping Community Health Centers End HIV
Some 64 community health centers will receive a total of more than $20 million in federal funding to expand their efforts to prevent, test for and treat HIV. The funds were awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services. The funding supports the federal Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative, which aims to reduce new U.S. HIV cases by 75% by 2025 and by 90% by 2030.
R.I.P. Dawn Smith, an HIV Prevention Advocate and CDC Researcher
The following post on HIV.gov was written by B. Kaye Hayes, MPA, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infectious Disease, Director, Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), Executive Director, Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA). The Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy joins the rest of the HIV community...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
A 32 year-old woman is suing L'Oréal, claiming hair straightening products caused her uterine cancer
A woman claims chemicals in her hair-straightening products, including phthalates, contributed to her developing uterine cancer at a young age.
Cure: 15-Year Remission of HIV
A Barcelona woman has maintained an undetectable HIV viral load for more than 15 years after stopping antiretroviral treatment, researchers reported at the 24th International AIDS Conference. The woman was diagnosed with HIV during acute infection at age 59. She joined a small clinical trial testing a combination of immune-modulating therapies, including the immunosuppressive drug cyclosporine and three cytokines, chemical messengers that promote immune cell proliferation and activity. She undertook a planned treatment interruption, but her HIV did not rebound after stopping antiretrovirals. HIV RNA in her blood remained undetectable, and she experienced a progressive reduction in the hidden reservoir of inactive virus. What’s more, she had specific types of natural killer cells and CD8 T-cells that play a role in controlling HIV. The woman’s HIV is not completely eradicated—so she cannot be considered cured in the strictest sense—but her long-term remission may provide clues to help scientists develop strategies for a functional cure.
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Older People Living With HIV Issue Call to Action
An international coalition of older people with HIV has issued a new manifesto calling for greater focus on the needs of this group. Initiated at the International AIDS Conference this summer in Montreal and released at the HIV Drug Therapy meeting this week in Glasgow, the manifesto is endorsed by more than 100 HIV/AIDS organizations worldwide.
New discovery may speed early detection of Alzheimer's disease
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. scientists have discovered a new tool that may help physicians diagnose Alzheimer's disease earlier -- and with a simple blood test -- once a person develops mild cognitive impairment and before significant neurological damage occurs. The study's findings were published Wednesday in the journal ACS...
Progress on Long-Acting HIV Treatment
Long-acting antiretrovirals are the future of HIV treatment, and new meds on the horizon could improve convenience and adherence. On August 22, the European Commission approved Gilead Sciences’ lenacapavir, sold as Sunlenca, as a new option for treatment-experienced people with multidrug-resistant HIV. Lenacapavir, the first HIV capsid inhibitor, has a long half-life in the body and can be administered just once every six months. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could approve the new antiretroviral by the end of 2022.
Mesothelioma: Signs and symptoms of asbestos cancer
Mesothelioma is a type of cancer that can grow in the lining of certain organs in the body.It most commonly impacts the lungs, but can also impact the lining of the stomach, heart or even testicles, according to the NHS website.According to the NHS more than 2,700 people are diagnosed with the condition each year, with it mostly being diagnosed in people over the age of 75 as mesothelioma takes a long time to develop.What causes mesothelioma?The vast majority of mesothelioma cases are caused when people are exposed to asbestos dust. Asbestos is the name for a naturally occurring...
purewow.com
How Often Should You Get a Pap Smear? We Asked an OBGYN
If you can’t remember when you had your last pap smear, there’s a chance you might be due for another. So how often should you get a pap smear, exactly? We asked Dr. Margo Harrison, MD, OBGYN and Head of Medical Affairs at Julie and learned that the recommendation is to get a pap every three years if you are between the ages of 21 and 30, and every three to five years after that. Read on to find out more.
Healthline
Bladder Cancer Screening Guidelines
People who have had bladder cancer or are at high risk of bladder cancer should have regular screening tests. These include urine analysis, urine cytology, and urine tests for tumor markers. Bladder cancer is the 10th most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide. According to the. , more than 80,000 Americans will...
10 Ways City Health Efforts Can Include People With HIV, TB and Hepatitis
People living with and affected by HIV must play a central role in individual cities’ efforts to end the epidemic. To ensure that this happens, global HIV leaders crafted and signed their names to the Sevilla Declaration on the Centrality of Communities in Urban HIV Responses. Named after the...
More Than 2.5M Youth Report Using E-Cigarettes This Year
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a study in October showing youth e-cigarette use remains high in 2022. The study found 2.55 million U.S. middle and high school students reported current (past 30 day) e-cigarette use in 2022 (14.1% of high school students and 3.3% of middle school students), the overwhelming majority of whom use flavored e-cigarettes, with fruit and candy flavors being the most prominent followed by mint and menthol. Among youth who used e-cigarettes, almost half report using them frequently (20 out of the last 30 days) and more than 1 in 4 used them daily. The most used brand reported was Puff Bar, used by 730,000 kids. The findings are based on data from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS), a cross-sectional, self-administered survey of U.S. middle and high school students, administered January 18–May 31, 2022.
ajmc.com
Stem Cell Transplant May Be Viable Treatment for Patients With HIV, Leukemia, Says Dr Jana Dickter
Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope, discusses a patient's experience being the oldest person to successfully undergo a stem cell transplant while living with HIV and leukemia. Depending on finding the right donor, stem cell transplantation may be a viable treatment option...
Structure of Hepatitis C Proteins Reveals Viral Vulnerabilities
Hepatitis C is a leading cause of long-term liver disease and liver cancer. Caused by a virus, it affects an estimated 58 million people worldwide. Hepatitis C is one of the most common blood-borne infections in the United States. Despite years of effort, researchers have not yet developed an effective...
How Vitamin D Levels Affect Diabetes Risk
Black Americans with low levels of vitamin D could face a higher risk of developing diabetes, according to two new studies. Vitamin D is often referred to as the “sunshine vitamin” because, although it can also be found in foods, the body produces it in response to exposure to sunlight.
Experts Warn of “Tripledemic” of COVID-19, Flu and Respiratory Illness
As summer ended, experts expressed concern regarding a “twindemic,” the spread of both influenza and COVID-19 at the same time in the United States. As winter approaches, however, some doctors are warning of a “tripledemic,” a combination of the flu, COVID and pediatric respiratory viruses, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Fatty Liver Disease Has Increased Over the Past Two Decades
Across the world, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is increasingly common, according to study results published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for a growing proportion of advanced liver disease and liver-related death worldwide. As a result of inflammation, NAFLD can lead to liver fibrosis, cirrhosis (advanced scarring) and even liver cancer. With no effective approved medical therapies, management is dependent on lifestyle change such as weight loss and exercise.
Real Health
