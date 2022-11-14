The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a study in October showing youth e-cigarette use remains high in 2022. The study found 2.55 million U.S. middle and high school students reported current (past 30 day) e-cigarette use in 2022 (14.1% of high school students and 3.3% of middle school students), the overwhelming majority of whom use flavored e-cigarettes, with fruit and candy flavors being the most prominent followed by mint and menthol. Among youth who used e-cigarettes, almost half report using them frequently (20 out of the last 30 days) and more than 1 in 4 used them daily. The most used brand reported was Puff Bar, used by 730,000 kids. The findings are based on data from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS), a cross-sectional, self-administered survey of U.S. middle and high school students, administered January 18–May 31, 2022.

