bridgemi.com

As Democrats take charge in Lansing, some business leaders sweat their agenda

Michigan business leaders are watching for the new Democrat-led agenda for economic implications. Democrats want to repeal Right-to-Work anti-union laws. Whitmer says it’s possible to be pro-business and ensure ‘workers can collectively bargain.’. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sealed her second-term victory on the morning after Election Day by promising...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

New rule for deer hunters in Michigan

ERIE, Mich. — There’s a new rule for deer hunters in Michigan. They must report their harvest to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of making their kill. If they don’t, they could receive a fine up to $500. "All they're doing is trying...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Uncertainty for Michigan rivers, residents as Consumers reconsiders its 13 dams

Just west of this tiny town near Oscoda sits one of six hydroelectric dams that tamed the Au Sable River a century ago to supply power to a growing population. At the time, before policy had caught up to the environmental consequences of dams, the impoundments seemed like miracle assets, delivering emissions-free power as reliably as a river flows. The ponds they created became destinations for boating, swimming and fishing, fueling tourism in a part of the state with limited jobs.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan

Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
FLINT, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
MICHIGAN STATE
milawyersweekly.com

Real Property — Rescission – Conservation easement

Where a judge rescinded a sale of real property, the judge’s decision should be upheld, as the sale was prohibited by the terms of a conservation easement. Complete access to news articles on milawyersweekly.com is available to Michigan Lawyers Weekly subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience with a subscription today.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

Michigan family 'saved' from home explosion by family tragedy

TECUMSEH, Mich. — "Say brie, like the cheese, say cheese" is what Sabrie Dalton uses as an ice breaker and explanation of how to pronounce her name. The positive and upbeat 23-year-old is currently staying in Belleville, Michigan. Her home was in Tecumseh, Michigan, until it exploded on Nov....
TECUMSEH, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan RSV cases rising in older adults

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - RSV cases are on the rise among adults and the elderly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Tressa Gardner, with McLaren, said, “If the kids are sick, don’t take them to grandma and grandpa’s house - it’s not to be taken lightly in the elderly population”
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police K-9 finds missing 80-year-old hunter that fell into river

LOVELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An 80-year-old hunter who had gone missing was rescued Wednesday afternoon by a Michigan State Police K-9. According to authorities, MSP troopers were dispatched to a home in Lovells Township on reports of a missing hunter. The man’s wife said her husband was tracking a deer and had been missing for three hours when he fired several shots, which meant he was lost.
MICHIGAN STATE

