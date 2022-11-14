Read full article on original website
How Milk Inspired a Michigan Man to Create Centerlines for Roads
Back in the the early 1900s, roads were a lot different from what we have today. First, a lot of them were still dirt -- only a few were paved at that time. Another big difference was the lack of any lane markings. Who Came Up with the Idea for...
Lansing Woman Explains How She Was Nearly Human Trafficked in Parking Lot
Human trafficking is very real in Michigan, as this young girl explains in a recent viral video. TikTok user stellatortolini, explained in a video how she was nearly abducted on November 14, 2022, at the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in Lansing. In the video below, she explains how she...
bridgemi.com
As Democrats take charge in Lansing, some business leaders sweat their agenda
Michigan business leaders are watching for the new Democrat-led agenda for economic implications. Democrats want to repeal Right-to-Work anti-union laws. Whitmer says it’s possible to be pro-business and ensure ‘workers can collectively bargain.’. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sealed her second-term victory on the morning after Election Day by promising...
New rule for deer hunters in Michigan
ERIE, Mich. — There’s a new rule for deer hunters in Michigan. They must report their harvest to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of making their kill. If they don’t, they could receive a fine up to $500. "All they're doing is trying...
michiganradio.org
Uncertainty for Michigan rivers, residents as Consumers reconsiders its 13 dams
Just west of this tiny town near Oscoda sits one of six hydroelectric dams that tamed the Au Sable River a century ago to supply power to a growing population. At the time, before policy had caught up to the environmental consequences of dams, the impoundments seemed like miracle assets, delivering emissions-free power as reliably as a river flows. The ponds they created became destinations for boating, swimming and fishing, fueling tourism in a part of the state with limited jobs.
Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan
Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
This Guinness World Record in Michigan Could Easily Be Broken
Michiganders have a chance to break a Guinness World Record this winter. How cool would it be to achieve a Guinness World Record right here in Michigan? Well, the chances of doing that are very high if you apply yourself. Michigan is currently home to a record that many states couldn't even try.
Which Michigan counties became redder, bluer in 2022?
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2022 election victory was even larger than her 2018 win – a 468,000-vote margin of victory compared to her 407,000-vote margin four years ago.
WWMTCw
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
Jackson, Hillsdale schools cyber attack investigation continues
Students in Jackson and Hillsdale counties are back in school Thursday for the first time all week, but it wasn’t the weather that kept them away. It was cybercrime.
How to watch ‘Bad Axe,’ a critically-revered documentary about Michigan family’s struggles
BAD AXE, MI — A documentary filmmaker’s account of his family’s struggles in small-town Michigan during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic opens in theaters this week. The 100-minute film, “Bad Axe,” takes place in the Thumb community director David Siev calls home when he leaves...
Detroit News
Ann Arbor OKs climate tax, but will other Michigan cities follow suit?
Ann Arbor voters approved a community climate action millage to make the Washtenaw County city carbon neutral by 2030. Their vote makes Ann Arbor the first city in Michigan and one of a few in the country to approve a tax increase to pay for climate action programs. As the...
milawyersweekly.com
Real Property — Rescission – Conservation easement
Where a judge rescinded a sale of real property, the judge’s decision should be upheld, as the sale was prohibited by the terms of a conservation easement. Complete access to news articles on milawyersweekly.com is available to Michigan Lawyers Weekly subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience with a subscription today.
Michigan family 'saved' from home explosion by family tragedy
TECUMSEH, Mich. — "Say brie, like the cheese, say cheese" is what Sabrie Dalton uses as an ice breaker and explanation of how to pronounce her name. The positive and upbeat 23-year-old is currently staying in Belleville, Michigan. Her home was in Tecumseh, Michigan, until it exploded on Nov....
Michigan’s Largest Utility Wants a Rate Hike as It Disconnects a High Number of Customers for Nonpayment
DTE Energy has cut off power to customers more times in 2022 than in any nine-month period since the state began tracking shut-offs.
Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
WILX-TV
Michigan RSV cases rising in older adults
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - RSV cases are on the rise among adults and the elderly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Tressa Gardner, with McLaren, said, “If the kids are sick, don’t take them to grandma and grandpa’s house - it’s not to be taken lightly in the elderly population”
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police K-9 finds missing 80-year-old hunter that fell into river
LOVELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An 80-year-old hunter who had gone missing was rescued Wednesday afternoon by a Michigan State Police K-9. According to authorities, MSP troopers were dispatched to a home in Lovells Township on reports of a missing hunter. The man’s wife said her husband was tracking a deer and had been missing for three hours when he fired several shots, which meant he was lost.
Can You Get A Ticket For Warming Up Your Car In Michigan?
With all of this snow that is coming to Grand Rapids, I am not feeling excited about sitting in my car. I am not a big fan of the cold and I know that it will take forever to warm up. Before you go and warm up your vehicle, you...
