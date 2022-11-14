Read full article on original website
Related
Older People Living With HIV Issue Call to Action
An international coalition of older people with HIV has issued a new manifesto calling for greater focus on the needs of this group. Initiated at the International AIDS Conference this summer in Montreal and released at the HIV Drug Therapy meeting this week in Glasgow, the manifesto is endorsed by more than 100 HIV/AIDS organizations worldwide.
How Vitamin D Levels Affect Diabetes Risk
Black Americans with low levels of vitamin D could face a higher risk of developing diabetes, according to two new studies. Vitamin D is often referred to as the “sunshine vitamin” because, although it can also be found in foods, the body produces it in response to exposure to sunlight.
Babies Born to Black Mothers Face Higher Death Rates
Previous studies have shown that babies born to Black mothers are twice as likely to die within the first month compared with babies born to white women. However, a study published in the journal Pediatrics found that this racial disparity is heightened for Black women who use in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility drugs or other fertility treatments.
Coinfection Raises Heart Attack Risk
People living with HIV face a rising likelihood of heart attacks as they age, and this risk is magnified if they also have hepatitis C virus (HCV), according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Managing traditional cardiovascular risk factors, keeping HIV under control and getting treated for HCV can reduce the risk.
Henrietta Lacks’ Family Join the WHO Effort to End Cervical Cancer
WHO’s Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appointed the Lacks family as WHO Goodwill Ambassadors for Cervical Cancer Elimination. The October 16 appointment recognizes their efforts to champion cervical cancer prevention and to preserve the memory of Henrietta Lacks, who died from cervical cancer in 1951. Henrietta Lacks’ story is...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
New Guideline Recommends Integrative Therapies for Cancer Pain
The Society for Integrative Oncology (SIO) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) have released a new joint practice guideline on the use of integrative approaches, such as acupuncture and massage therapy, to manage pain related to cancer or its treatment. The recommendations were recently published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Older Black Americans Face Higher Dementia Rates
A study found that 1 in 10 Americans over 65 have dementia, and Black adults are more likely to develop dementia than other groups. Published in the journal JAMA Neurology, the study analyzed data from interviews and neuropsychological tests of nearly 3,500 random people over 65 years old from 2016 to 2017.
Annual Report to the Nation: Cancer Deaths Continue Downward Trend
Overall cancer death rates continued to decline among men, women, children, and adolescents and young adults in every major racial and ethnic group in the United States from 2015 to 2019, according to the latest Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer. From 2014 to 2018, overall cancer incidence, or new cases of cancer, remained stable for men and children but increased for women and adolescents and young adults.
Substance Use Treatment for HIV?
People who receive opioid substitution therapy to manage drug addiction are more likely to be on antiretroviral treatment and achieve an undetectable HIV viral load, according to study findings published in the journal AIDS. “These findings are encouraging and support calls for greater integration of OAT [opioid agonist treatment] and...
Fatty Liver Disease Has Increased Over the Past Two Decades
Across the world, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is increasingly common, according to study results published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for a growing proportion of advanced liver disease and liver-related death worldwide. As a result of inflammation, NAFLD can lead to liver fibrosis, cirrhosis (advanced scarring) and even liver cancer. With no effective approved medical therapies, management is dependent on lifestyle change such as weight loss and exercise.
Three-Dose Hepatitis B Vaccine Regimen Protects People With HIV
A three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented today at the IDWeek conference in Washington, D.C. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, sponsors the ongoing Phase III ACTG A5379 clinical study.
Black Americans Face Disparities in Heart Failure Treatment
Black adults with end-stage heart failure were administered life-altering therapies about half as often as white adults, according to a study published in Circulation: Heart Failure. Of the 377 patients receiving treatment at an advanced heart failure center, researchers found that 11 of 100 Black adults (11%) and 62 of...
Experts Warn of “Tripledemic” of COVID-19, Flu and Respiratory Illness
As summer ended, experts expressed concern regarding a “twindemic,” the spread of both influenza and COVID-19 at the same time in the United States. As winter approaches, however, some doctors are warning of a “tripledemic,” a combination of the flu, COVID and pediatric respiratory viruses, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
The Message Hasn’t Changed: Get Colorectal Cancer Screening
The best screening test for colorectal cancer is the screening that gets done, because it decreases a person’s chances of getting colorectal cancer and significantly reduces their risk of dying from colorectal cancer. This is the message that University of Colorado Cancer Center clinicians are emphasizing after national media...
Watch “Portraits of PrEP” Boost Knowledge of the Meds to Prevent HIV
Monday, October 24, to Monday, October 31, is PrEP Aware Week 2022, a campaign to raise awareness of HIV prevention medications. Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV is available in the United States as either tablets taken daily or an injection administered every other month. The theme of PrEP Aware Week...
Poor-Quality Sleep Linked to Fatty Liver Disease
Disturbed nighttime sleep, daytime napping and snoring are associated with an increased risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Another study found that night owls may also be at greater risk for more severe fatty liver disease, researchers reported in the International Journal of Obesity.
Long-Term Study Results Confirm Benefits of Early HIV Treatment
Delaying antiretroviral therapy leads to an excess risk of AIDS and serious non-AIDS health problems that can persist for years, even after treatment is started, according to long-term follow-up results from the START trial, presented today at the IDWeek 2022 conference in Washington, DC. Earlier in the HIV epidemic, the...
$8M Awarded to 17 Community Groups Boosting HIV Prevention for Black Women
ViiV Healthcare, the pharmaceutical company dedicated to HIV treatment and care, awarded a total of $8 million to help 17 community-based organizations promote HIV prevention and care for Black women. African-American women account for about 61% of new HIV cases among U.S. women, ViiV points out in its announcement of...
National Day of Action to End Violence Against Women Living With HIV 2022
Sunday, October 23, marks the ninth annual National Day of Action to End Violence Against Women Living With HIV, a campaign organized by the Positive Women’s Network–USA (PWN-USA). The day of action aims to highlight the fact that women living with HIV are more likely to experience intimate...
Real Health
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT
Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.https://www.realhealthmag.com/
Comments / 0