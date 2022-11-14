Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police K-9 finds missing 80-year-old hunter that fell into river
LOVELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An 80-year-old hunter who had gone missing was rescued Wednesday afternoon by a Michigan State Police K-9. According to authorities, MSP troopers were dispatched to a home in Lovells Township on reports of a missing hunter. The man’s wife said her husband was tracking a deer and had been missing for three hours when he fired several shots, which meant he was lost.
Michigan police arrest pair accused of throwing puppy over bridge
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI -- Two suspects have been identified by police after surveillance footage showed the duo dropping a puppy over a bridge Wednesday night. According to 9&10 News, the suspects -- one adult and one minor, who have not been identified -- were seen on video around 6:45 p.m. at the Spruce Street Bridge dropping the puppy.
abc57.com
One injured in single vehicle crash on N. U.S. 131 in Park Township
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on N. U.S. 131 Thursday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to the area of N. U.S. 131 and Muskrat Road for a single vehicle crash. The driver...
UPMATTERS
Missing L’Anse man found dead in Keweenaw Bay
BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – A 35-year-old L’Anse man who was reported missing on Tuesday was found dead on Thursday in Keweenaw Bay. According to the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office they were dispatched on Tuesday to a missing person complaint who had failed to report to work that day and was last seen in the early morning hours of Monday, November 14th.
abc57.com
Icy roads believed to contribute to 17-vehicle crash in Marshall Township
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. - Icy road conditions are believed to be a contributing factor in a crash involving at least 17 vehicles in Marshall Township Wednesday morning, according to Michigan State Police. The crash took place at 6:27 a.m. on the Verona Road overpass of I-94. Troopers believe at least...
Michigan woman arrested after abandoning 29 cats at animal hospital
(CBS DETROIT) - A woman has been arrested after abandoning 29 cats at the Leelanau County veterinary office.Kathy Jasinski, 51, of Grawn, is facing a charge of abandonment and cruelty of 25 or more animals.She was arraigned on Nov. 15, and her preliminary examination is scheduled for next month.According to the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office, the cats were abandoned on Oct. 6 in Elmwood Township.Munchkins' Mission cat rescue accepted 13 of the cats, where they received care before they were ready for adoption.The sheriff's office reminds people to contact their local humane societies or veterinarians if they are unable to care for their pets, to ensure proper care for the well-being of the animals.
Parent of slain Oxford High School student accuses State Police of 'dereliction of duty' preceding mass shooting
The parent of a teen who died in the Oxford High School mass shooting almost one year ago is accusing the state of Michigan and the Michigan State Police for failing to follow up on “highly disturbing” reports leading up to the tragedy.
17 vehicles damaged in icy crash near I-94 in Michigan
Seventeen vehicles were damaged in a Marshall Township crash Wednesday morning, Michigan State Police said.
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Police caution drivers to slow down amid first snowstorm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --St. Joseph County police are asking drivers to slow down as Michiana experiences its first snowstorm of the season. One area of concern is the US-20 bypass in South Bend. Corporal Aris Lee with the Traffic Division of the St. Joseph County Police advised drivers add an extra 10 to 15 minutes to their morning commute if they take the bypass.
Michigan man pleads guilty to stealing $45K from elderly woman
(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man pleaded guilty after authorities say he took $45,000 as well as property from an elderly woman in Kalamazoo County.According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, 39-year-old Craig Maccauley pleaded guilty to three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult -- $1,000 to $20,000. Officials say Macauley stole the money and property from a 77-year-old woman who suffered from multiple medical conditions and relied on others to complete tasks around her home. Macauley used the woman's money to purchase items, maxing out her credit card and overdrawing her bank account.As part of his plea agreement, Macauley waived all rights to a 2011 Chevy Silverado, 2017 Kawasaki all-terrain vehicle, 2018 R&R trailer, 2005 GMC Yukon Denali and a 14k yellow gold diamond ring. All of the items were seized by special agents of the Department of Attorney General."We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute crimes committed against seniors and other vulnerable adults in our state," said Attorney General Dana Nessel.Macauley is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Sept. 11, 2023.
fox2detroit.com
With snow on the way, Michigan police remind drivers to slow down after 17-vehicle pileup
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Winter weather is here, and it's causing issues on Michigan roads. Western parts of the state have already gotten some measurable snowfall, with as much as a foot on the way for the area. Even in places without much snow on the ground, the temperatures are dropping, making for slick roads.
abc57.com
Man dies in one vehicle crash on North River Road in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One man died in a one vehicle crash on North River Road Tuesday evening, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 7:01 p.m., deputies responded to the area of North River Road, near Quaker Road, in Constantine Township for the crash. When deputies...
WNEM
Victim’s grandson charged with murder in deadly fire
GENESEE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been charged with murder after his grandfather was found dead after a house fire in Genesee Township. Derek Richard Keyes has been charged with open murder following the deadly fire on Drexel Avenue Friday morning. Keyes was the victim’s grandson, according to...
West Michigan roads turn icy with snow, dozens of crashes and slide-offs reported
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As heavy snow falls in waves across West Michigan, police and firefighters are responding to dozens of crashes and slide-offs. Roads turned slick as night fell in West Michigan. A Michigan Department of Transportation map at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 showed four different crashes on...
Fox17
Fruitport Twp. man charged with stalking ex-wife, threatening violence
FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has been charged for allegedly stalking his ex-wife in Fruitport Township. According to documents filed in federal court, 44-year-old Mitchell Joseph Pierce is accused of threatening and harassing his ex-wife from December 2021 until May 2022. In July 2021, Pierce pleaded no contest...
1 killed in Sprinkle Road crash
Both directions of Sprinkle Road south of I-94 are shut down following a crash.
WZZM 13
Police search for two men after asking woman for a ride, stealing her car in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery in Jenison that left a woman without a car for a time, and two suspects at large Sunday afternoon. The incident took place at 2:30 p.m. at 28th Ave. and Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township.
Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting
DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors said they’ll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. They disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday, three weeks after Ethan...
Have you seen Breanna? Shelby Twp. police asking for tips finding teen missing since last weekend
Police in Macomb County are asking for the community’s help finding Breanna Buckerfield, who hasn’t been seen since last weekend. Anyone who has seen her should call Shelby Township police.
Girl, 11, dies after being struck by vehicle in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating a fatal crash on Saturday, Nov. 12, that killed an 11-year-old girl and seriously injured a 44-year-old woman, St. Clair County sheriff’s deputies said. The child and the woman, both of Fort Gratiot, were not immediately identified. Police did not...
