Laketown Township, MI

WILX-TV

Michigan State Police K-9 finds missing 80-year-old hunter that fell into river

LOVELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An 80-year-old hunter who had gone missing was rescued Wednesday afternoon by a Michigan State Police K-9. According to authorities, MSP troopers were dispatched to a home in Lovells Township on reports of a missing hunter. The man’s wife said her husband was tracking a deer and had been missing for three hours when he fired several shots, which meant he was lost.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Missing L’Anse man found dead in Keweenaw Bay

BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – A 35-year-old L’Anse man who was reported missing on Tuesday was found dead on Thursday in Keweenaw Bay. According to the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office they were dispatched on Tuesday to a missing person complaint who had failed to report to work that day and was last seen in the early morning hours of Monday, November 14th.
L'ANSE, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan woman arrested after abandoning 29 cats at animal hospital

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman has been arrested after abandoning 29 cats at the Leelanau County veterinary office.Kathy Jasinski, 51, of Grawn, is facing a charge of abandonment and cruelty of 25 or more animals.She was arraigned on Nov. 15, and her preliminary examination is scheduled for next month.According to the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office, the cats were abandoned on Oct. 6 in Elmwood Township.Munchkins' Mission cat rescue accepted 13 of the cats, where they received care before they were ready for adoption.The sheriff's office reminds people to contact their local humane societies or veterinarians if they are unable to care for their pets, to ensure proper care for the well-being of the animals.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

St. Joseph County Police caution drivers to slow down amid first snowstorm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --St. Joseph County police are asking drivers to slow down as Michiana experiences its first snowstorm of the season. One area of concern is the US-20 bypass in South Bend. Corporal Aris Lee with the Traffic Division of the St. Joseph County Police advised drivers add an extra 10 to 15 minutes to their morning commute if they take the bypass.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
CBS Detroit

Michigan man pleads guilty to stealing $45K from elderly woman

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man pleaded guilty after authorities say he took $45,000 as well as property from an elderly woman in Kalamazoo County.According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, 39-year-old Craig Maccauley pleaded guilty to three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult -- $1,000 to $20,000. Officials say Macauley stole the money and property from a 77-year-old woman who suffered from multiple medical conditions and relied on others to complete tasks around her home. Macauley used the woman's money to purchase items, maxing out her credit card and overdrawing her bank account.As part of his plea agreement, Macauley waived all rights to a 2011 Chevy Silverado, 2017 Kawasaki all-terrain vehicle, 2018 R&R trailer, 2005 GMC Yukon Denali and a 14k yellow gold diamond ring. All of the items were seized by special agents of the Department of Attorney General."We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute crimes committed against seniors and other vulnerable adults in our state," said Attorney General Dana Nessel.Macauley is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Sept. 11, 2023.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Victim’s grandson charged with murder in deadly fire

GENESEE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been charged with murder after his grandfather was found dead after a house fire in Genesee Township. Derek Richard Keyes has been charged with open murder following the deadly fire on Drexel Avenue Friday morning. Keyes was the victim’s grandson, according to...
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, PA

