Long-Term Study Results Confirm Benefits of Early HIV Treatment

Delaying antiretroviral therapy leads to an excess risk of AIDS and serious non-AIDS health problems that can persist for years, even after treatment is started, according to long-term follow-up results from the START trial, presented today at the IDWeek 2022 conference in Washington, DC. Earlier in the HIV epidemic, the...
shefinds

Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
CNET

Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected

Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Healthline

How to Stop a Stroke in Progress

If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
The Hill

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

How To Use Cannabis For Pain

Cannabis is a psychoactive drug based on flowers, stems, dried leaves, and seeds of cannabis plants. Cannabis plants require special treatment to make them a pure breed for some specific uses. It has many recreational and medicinal uses, which make it stand out among other plants. Cannabis has three different types of strains which have different usages. In this article, we mainly focus on the pain-relieving effect of Cannabis and how to use it as a medicine for pain. Let’s start with a little explanation of Cannabis specific ingredients.
WEKU

CDC issues new opioid prescribing guidance, giving doctors more leeway to treat pain

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance for clinicians on how and when to prescribe opioids for pain. Released Thursday, this revamps the agency's 2016 recommendations which some doctors and patients have criticized for promoting a culture of austerity around opioids. CDC officials say that doctors,...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease

The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
EverydayHealth.com

Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk

Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
AL.com

RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?

Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
Gizmodo

One of the World's Biggest Killers Is on the Rise Again

One of the deadliest diseases in the world is once again gaining steam. A new report this week by the World Health Organization shows that global cases of tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis increased in 2021—the first such jump in years. A major reason for its resurgence is the covid-19 pandemic.
Marry Evens

Cannabis users have a higher risk of developing a fatal cardiac ailment

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Cannabis smoking is a common way for some people to relax. But certain stoners may be in for a stressful time since a study has discovered that cannabis users are more likely to suffer from a fatal cardiac ailment.
TheDailyBeast

Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed

Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
beingpatient.com

3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early

It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
MedicalXpress

Yes, adults can get RSV and it can be severe

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a respiratory virus that is a common cause of lower respiratory illness and is most recognized for causing annual epidemics that lead to an increase in hospitalizations of children in their first or second year of life. However, it's a common misconception that RSV is a mild respiratory illness in adults when, in fact, it can lead to symptoms as serious as those of influenza. A Baylor College of Medicine infectious diseases expert explains.
technologynetworks.com

Common Sedative Increases Heart Damage Risk When Used at Night

A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
