Related
Long-Term Study Results Confirm Benefits of Early HIV Treatment
Delaying antiretroviral therapy leads to an excess risk of AIDS and serious non-AIDS health problems that can persist for years, even after treatment is started, according to long-term follow-up results from the START trial, presented today at the IDWeek 2022 conference in Washington, DC. Earlier in the HIV epidemic, the...
Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'
As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
CNET
Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected
Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Healthline
How to Stop a Stroke in Progress
If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
How To Use Cannabis For Pain
Cannabis is a psychoactive drug based on flowers, stems, dried leaves, and seeds of cannabis plants. Cannabis plants require special treatment to make them a pure breed for some specific uses. It has many recreational and medicinal uses, which make it stand out among other plants. Cannabis has three different types of strains which have different usages. In this article, we mainly focus on the pain-relieving effect of Cannabis and how to use it as a medicine for pain. Let’s start with a little explanation of Cannabis specific ingredients.
CDC issues new opioid prescribing guidance, giving doctors more leeway to treat pain
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance for clinicians on how and when to prescribe opioids for pain. Released Thursday, this revamps the agency's 2016 recommendations which some doctors and patients have criticized for promoting a culture of austerity around opioids. CDC officials say that doctors,...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
EverydayHealth.com
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk
Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
US softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers.
RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?
Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
Gizmodo
One of the World's Biggest Killers Is on the Rise Again
One of the deadliest diseases in the world is once again gaining steam. A new report this week by the World Health Organization shows that global cases of tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis increased in 2021—the first such jump in years. A major reason for its resurgence is the covid-19 pandemic.
Urgent warning as ‘just one alcoholic drink a day increases risk of sudden but silent killer’
MOST people enjoy a glass of wine or a pint of beer now and again. But experts have warned that just one alcoholic drink a day could increase your risk of a sudden but silent killer. Medics in Japan found that people in their 20s and 30s who drink 'moderate...
Cannabis users have a higher risk of developing a fatal cardiac ailment
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Cannabis smoking is a common way for some people to relax. But certain stoners may be in for a stressful time since a study has discovered that cannabis users are more likely to suffer from a fatal cardiac ailment.
Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed
Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
Mum, 34, died of cervical cancer after doctors repeatedly diagnosed her with constipation
A mum-of-five tragically died of cervical cancer after she was repeatedly diagnosed with constipation. Louise Gray, 34, who lived in Peterlee, County Durham, knew that something was wrong when she experienced bowel problems and visited her doctor for answers in November 2021. She had previously battled cervical cancer, a fight...
beingpatient.com
3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early
It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
MedicalXpress
Yes, adults can get RSV and it can be severe
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a respiratory virus that is a common cause of lower respiratory illness and is most recognized for causing annual epidemics that lead to an increase in hospitalizations of children in their first or second year of life. However, it's a common misconception that RSV is a mild respiratory illness in adults when, in fact, it can lead to symptoms as serious as those of influenza. A Baylor College of Medicine infectious diseases expert explains.
MedicalXpress
Regular use of common cholesterol-lowering drug linked to reduction of COVID-19 severity, risk of death
Commonly used cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce the risk of death and severity of COVID-19 disease, suggests a study of more than 38,000 patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While there is no 'magic bullet' to help patients who are very ill with COVID-19, statins decrease inflammation, which...
technologynetworks.com
Common Sedative Increases Heart Damage Risk When Used at Night
A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
