Charlotte, NC

Browns out of the cold, set to face Bills indoors in Detroit

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett would much rather make sacks than snow angels. The NFL’s decision to relocate the Browns’ game on Sunday from Buffalo to Detroit because of a monster winter storm didn’t bother Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end one bit.
Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson reflects on his career

Jimmy Johnson won two Super Bowls as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and a national championship at Miami. He’s in the Pro Football, College Football and NAB Broadcasting halls of fame. In his view, Johnson’s biggest success has nothing to do with football.
Drake 80, Buffalo 72

BUFFALO (1-3) Adams 1-2 0-1 2, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Foster 4-12 7-10 16, C.Jones 2-8 0-0 4, Powell 5-8 4-4 15, Hardnett 9-14 6-8 26, Jack 3-4 1-1 7, K.Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Blocker 0-2 0-0 0, Ceaser 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 18-24 72.
LSU 91, New Orleans 62

NEW ORLEANS (1-2) Jackson 5-9 4-11 14, Kirkland 3-6 0-2 6, Murphy 1-4 0-0 2, Vincent 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson-Rouse 7-15 2-2 21, Doughty 4-8 0-0 9, Bell 2-4 2-3 6, Sackey 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 1-2 1-2 4, Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Simes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 9-20 62.
