A new study adds to existing evidence that the brains of Black adults age more quickly than those of people of other races. For the study, published in JAMA Neurology, researchers analyzed the MRI scans of about 1,500 racially and ethnically diverse participants. They found that, on average, Black adults in their mid-50s, were more likely than white or Latino adults the same age to have a higher prevalence of white matter lesions on their brains. These lesions are markers of cerebrovascular disease and are associated with cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease, which affects more than 6 million Americans.

2 DAYS AGO