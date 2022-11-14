ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Virginia announces arrest of deadly campus shooting suspect

By Kassidy Hammond
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Police have announced former UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. — the man suspected of killing three people and injuring two more in a shooting on campus at the University of Virginia Sunday night — was taken into custody.

The school confirmed the shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. on a charter bus full of students returning to the university campus after a class field trip to see a play on Sunday, Nov. 13. University football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were killed in the shooting. Two additional victims were taken to UVA Medical Center with injuries: one is in critical condition and one is in good condition, according to the school.

Police said the bus had around 25 people on board at the time of the shooting.

Photo of University of Virginia charter bus taken by 8News drone after University of Virginia confirmed the identities of the three football players killed in shooting. (Forrest Shelor/WRIC)

“This is an unimaginably sad day for our community,” UVA President Jim Ryan said during a press conference Monday. “The entire university community is grieving this morning. My heart is broken for the victims and their families, and all who knew and loved them”

Police identified the suspect as a student at the school, former UVA football player, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. Jones was on the run for around 12 hours before he was taken into custody without incident around 11 a.m. in Henrico, a county in which Jones attended high school.

Jones was charged with second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

