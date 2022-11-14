Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Nebraska receives $5.6 million in federal grants for broadband expansion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska was awarded two federal grants totaling nearly $5.6 million on Tuesday so the state can develop strategic plans to expand high-speed broadband service. The grants from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration went to Connect Nebraska which was formed earlier this year to find...
KETV.com
Company prepping to start mining operations in Southeast Nebraska
The company behind an upcoming mining project in Southeast Nebraska is hoping it will become an economic boon for the state. The Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project will produce the materials needed for mega-infrastructures and aerospace tech. Worldwide, demand for critical minerals like niobium is increasing, and Nebraska might just...
klkntv.com
Nebraska one of many states excluding mental health crises from abortion exemptions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska is one of many states with a clause in its abortion ban that mental health advocates say is cruel. While there are exemptions for life-threatening emergencies, psychiatric crises don’t count. An Arizona mother of three who became suicidal during her fourth pregnancy said...
klkntv.com
Nebraska awards $5 million grant to the Lancaster County Agricultural Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The State of Nebraska awarded $5 million to the Lancaster County Agricultural Society to help COVID-19 recovery efforts. The funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act. The County Agricultural Society Program was adopted during the 2022 legislative session to offset the negative economic impacts...
KETV.com
'A bureaucratic mess': Nebraska hospital systems facing financial pain
Neb. — Nebraska hospitals are not immune to the pain of inflation and staffing shortages. Operating costs are soaring and now, hospital systems are concerned with their financial future. Leaders worry patients could end up suffering and are pleading for help from lawmakers. The vast majority of a...
Jim Pillen announces new Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture
In a press release, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced the next Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
1011now.com
Niobium mining coming to southeast Nebraska
Lucas Katayama came to the United States to play American football as a foreign exchange student. He found a home at Parkview Christian and has helped the Patriots reach the Class D6 championship.
WOWT
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
klkntv.com
Fight over abortion goes local as five Nebraska towns approve bans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The fight for abortion went local during the midterm election. Voters from five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances against abortion. Nebraska is the second state, after Texas, to have towns declaring themselves Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn. A Nebraska anti-abortion organization said even though most...
klkntv.com
Nebraska experts say divided Congress could mean lower inflation rates
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska experts believe that a divided Congress might actually benefit the economy and reduce inflation. “What we sometimes see is they both block each other’s spending initiatives and that leads to overall spending growth slowing down,” said Eric Thompson, director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research.
iheart.com
Nebraska to receive $11 million from Walmart opioid settlement
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska is set to get millions of dollars from a nationwide settlement from Wal-Mart over the opioid crisis. On Tuesday, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson announced a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. Peterson's office says the settlement will provide over $3 billion nationally with more than $11 million going to Nebraska’s Opioid Recovery Fund and participating cities and counties throughout Nebraska. In October, states confirmed that settlement negotiations were also well underway with Walgreens and CVS. Peterson's office says Nebraska and other states, together with local governments, continue their efforts to achieve final settlement with both CVS and Walgreens.
The egg shortage and rise in cost is frustrating Nebraskans
With Thanksgiving approaching, you might be excited to gather around and make your favorite dishes. But items in your grocery cart like eggs could be more expensive.
Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief
Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday.
Adoption Option: Stetson at the Nebraska Humane Society
Meet Stetson! Chris was introduced to this cuddly boy at the Nebraska Humane Society. He is a boxer and American Staffordshire Terrier mix.
Questions remain on how Voter ID will be implemented in Nebraska
Questions remain for lawmakers on how to implement Voter ID in Nebraska which is expected to be addressed in the upcoming session.
thewaynestater.com
Electric Vehicles in Rural Nebraska
With the rise of global awareness regarding climate change, alternative fuel vehicles rise with it. Electric vehicles have been offered for quite some time now, but Tesla’s luxury and novelty approach to this gas free vehicle has created waves in car culture across America. Both the East and West Coasts have dramatically reformed their infrastructure to handle and charge new electric vehicles.
News Channel Nebraska
Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly
Curtis is the biggest town in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Night 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
KETV.com
Former Nebraska senator, governor Bob Kerrey on democracy, statesmanship, state Democratic Party
OMAHA, Neb. — At the Aksarben Cinema, Bob Kerrey shows his support for the Nebraska Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Foundation during a private showing of the movie "The Greatest Beer Run Ever." He's worked alongside Republican Chuck Hagel to bring the memorial to Sarpy County, which he says is a...
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s second river otter trapping season is underway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s second river otter trapping season opened Nov. 1 and may stay open until Feb. 28, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. Those with a valid fur harvest permit are allowed to trap one otter this season. The season may close early, depending...
klkntv.com
Disturbing scam spreading through Nebraska claims your child was kidnapped
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A terrifying scam claiming your child has been abducted is on the rise across Nebraska. It’s gotten so bad that the Grand Island Police Department is sounding the alarm and sharing tips on how to protect yourself from becoming the next victim. Police say...
