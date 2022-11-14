ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 2

Related
klkntv.com

Nebraska receives $5.6 million in federal grants for broadband expansion

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska was awarded two federal grants totaling nearly $5.6 million on Tuesday so the state can develop strategic plans to expand high-speed broadband service. The grants from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration went to Connect Nebraska which was formed earlier this year to find...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Company prepping to start mining operations in Southeast Nebraska

The company behind an upcoming mining project in Southeast Nebraska is hoping it will become an economic boon for the state. The Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project will produce the materials needed for mega-infrastructures and aerospace tech. Worldwide, demand for critical minerals like niobium is increasing, and Nebraska might just...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Niobium mining coming to southeast Nebraska

Lucas Katayama came to the United States to play American football as a foreign exchange student. He found a home at Parkview Christian and has helped the Patriots reach the Class D6 championship.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Fight over abortion goes local as five Nebraska towns approve bans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The fight for abortion went local during the midterm election. Voters from five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances against abortion. Nebraska is the second state, after Texas, to have towns declaring themselves Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn. A Nebraska anti-abortion organization said even though most...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska experts say divided Congress could mean lower inflation rates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska experts believe that a divided Congress might actually benefit the economy and reduce inflation. “What we sometimes see is they both block each other’s spending initiatives and that leads to overall spending growth slowing down,” said Eric Thompson, director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska to receive $11 million from Walmart opioid settlement

(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska is set to get millions of dollars from a nationwide settlement from Wal-Mart over the opioid crisis. On Tuesday, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson announced a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. Peterson's office says the settlement will provide over $3 billion nationally with more than $11 million going to Nebraska’s Opioid Recovery Fund and participating cities and counties throughout Nebraska. In October, states confirmed that settlement negotiations were also well underway with Walgreens and CVS. Peterson's office says Nebraska and other states, together with local governments, continue their efforts to achieve final settlement with both CVS and Walgreens.
NEBRASKA STATE
thewaynestater.com

Electric Vehicles in Rural Nebraska

With the rise of global awareness regarding climate change, alternative fuel vehicles rise with it. Electric vehicles have been offered for quite some time now, but Tesla’s luxury and novelty approach to this gas free vehicle has created waves in car culture across America. Both the East and West Coasts have dramatically reformed their infrastructure to handle and charge new electric vehicles.
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly

Curtis is the biggest town in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Night 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
CURTIS, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s second river otter trapping season is underway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s second river otter trapping season opened Nov. 1 and may stay open until Feb. 28, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. Those with a valid fur harvest permit are allowed to trap one otter this season. The season may close early, depending...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy