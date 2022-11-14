ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report November 18

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ROBERT LEE GRIMES, 30, Manhattan, Stalking; Intimate conduct causing fear to person or family; Harass by telecom device; Phone call with intent to abuse/threaten/harass; Bond $6,000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Manhattan Target. RCPD said they are attempting to speak with the woman about a theft of an iRobot Braava jet and an Ember Smart Mug from Target on Friday, November 11 at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was seen driving the vehicle in the following picture:
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Gunshot victim arrives at hospital Friday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating after one person arrived at a Topeka hospital early Friday morning with a gunshot wound. 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area around 3 a.m. on November 18. About 40 minutes later, Topeka Police confirmed a person had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. They said the person’s injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Search finds meth, marijuana at home of Kansas felon

MORRIS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Nov. 10, police executed a search warrant at 124 South 4th Street in Council Grove, according to a media release from police. Officers found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and arrested 61-year-old Scott A. Berry. In addition to the requested drug charges, additional charges are expected, according to police. The Morris County Sheriff's office assisted with the search and arrest.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
Little Apple Post

Teen arrested for allegedly choking girl with phone cord

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen in connection with a incident at school in Manhattan. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. sheriff's K9 finds MDMA/ecstasy in motel parking lot

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on allegations. On November 13, 2022, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop in a motel parking lot located at 115 S. Arizona Avenue in Holton on a 2004 Chevrolet Impala for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
HOLTON, KS
WIBW

Manhattan teen arrested after allegedly choking classmate with phone cord

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after they allegedly choked a classmate with a phone cord. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officials were called to Manhattan High School’s West Campus in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of an aggravated battery.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Manhattan American Legion reports $8.1K loss after overnight break-in

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Legion in Manhattan is out around $8,100 after cash was stolen from its ATM and safe and its building was damaged. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 a.m. officials were called to the American Legion building at 114 McCall Rd. with reports of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Man accused in Lyon County District Court of firing gun, threatening woman

One man is accused of firing a gun in the Emporia city limits and threatening a woman as part of a Lyon County court case. Gabriel Antonio Salas is charged with single counts of unlawful discharge of a weapon, criminal damage, criminal threat and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon after an alleged incident Monday. Besides allegedly firing a gun after allegedly threatening the reported victim, Salas is accused of damaging a car. Salas is also a convicted felon after a drug possession and weapons use case last year.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Request for murder affidavit denied, document sealed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has been denied a request to view the arrest affidavit for Bruce Holloway, the man accused of murdering Keith Gaylord Jr. Holloway has been charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 30 shooting death of Gaylord at the Meadowlark Apartments. The Court told us...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Police arrest woman after stabbing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested a woman Monday after a man arrived at a local hospital with a stab wound to the back. Police said an officer responded to a call at 11:34 p.m. Sunday close to the Villa West apartments in Topeka and found a man with a stab wound to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka boy asks for help after bike is stolen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is looking for help after a bicycle was stolen off their property on Monday. KSNT spoke with Edward Whitlock about the theft of his 11-year-old son, Karsyn’s, bicycle. An unknown individual approached their home in central Topeka and took the bicycle before riding away on it around 4:30 a.m. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

RCPD attempts to identify three suspects in $1K photo theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are attempting to identify three suspects connected to the theft of a $1,000 photo from Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Monday, Nov. 14, with a photo of the three suspects who allegedly stole a $1,000 photo from an Aggieville alley in early November.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2006 rape of family member in Topeka

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Wednesday the sentencing of Efrain Garcia-Castillo, in relation to the 2006 sexual abuse of a minor in Topeka. On July 18, 2006, law enforcement was called to Stormont Vail hospital for a report that a 12-year-old girl...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fire Department indentifies man killed in Topeka blaze

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man killed in an early-morning house fire has been identified as Kenneth L. Lindeen, 68, of Topeka. The blaze was reported around 5 a.m. at 1814 SW Randolph Rd. on Thursday, Nov. 17, in the single-story residence. Fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD identifies woman arrested for stabbing near Villa West

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been identified as the suspect arrested for a stabbing near the Villa West Apartments. The Topeka Police Department says around 1 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Kimberly Melissa Rivera, 22, of Topeka, was arrested for an overnight stabbing and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Aggravated Domestic Battery.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust

HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
HOLTON, KS
1350kman.com

Saturday crash north of Manhattan leads to DUI arrest

A two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, north of Manhattan, injured two people and resulted in an arrest for DUI. Riley County Police responded near the area of North Seth Child Road and Top of the World around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and located a pickup driven by 64-year-old Robert Jandera, of Houston, Texas and a passenger car driven by 20-year-old Brenda Flores, of Junction City. Officers determined the pickup was north on Seth Child when it crossed over the center line and caused the southbound car to swerve into the opposite lane to avoid the truck. Both vehicles re-entered their original lanes when Jandera’s truck hit Flores’ car.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy