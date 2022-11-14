ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Over $22.3M in donations headed to Uvalde shooting survivors, families

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ffXd7_0jADrc7M00

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Survivors of the Uvalde school shooting and families affected by the tragedy could soon see over $22.3 million in donations in their own hands.

In late May, 19 children and two teachers were gunned down by an 18 year old at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The Uvalde Together We Rise Fund said Monday that money will now be given directly to the families and survivors impacted by the shooting, according to a release from National Compassion Fund .

Texas senator proposes $300 million fund for Uvalde victims, families

A local committee made up of trauma specialists, survivors of other mass-casualty events, health experts and community leaders decided who is eligible for funds and how the dollars will be distributed.

After reviewing submitted written comments and input gathered at two public town halls on July 19 and Aug. 11, the committee approved a distribution plan for 448 validated applicants “who were traumatized, injured, or are surviving family members of the 21 people killed during the attack.”

The $22.3 million was originally collected by the following groups:

  • VictimsFirst: $7,600,048
  • OneStar Foundation: $7,186,786
  • Robb School Memorial Fund: $3,505,622
  • San Antonio Area Foundation: $1,743,520
  • Community Foundation of the TX Hill Country: $1,131,300
  • Texas Bankers Association: $360,000
  • TXN Bank: $156,918
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

