Former Braves top prospect has been designated for assignment
Especially in Atlanta, Toussaint really shined at times and looked like a guy who could be a frontline starter going forward. Now, he has been let go by the Angels. He could still be outrighted to the minor leagues after being removed from the 40-man roster, but I’d be willing to bet someone gambles on his potential. If someone can unlock him, they’re going to have a special player on their hands. Best of luck, Touki.
Aaron Judge apologizes to Giancarlo Stanton after winning AL MVP
Aaron Judge on Thursday learned that he had won the American League Most Valuable Player award for the first time in his career. The New York Yankees outfielder received 28 of the possible 30 first-place votes, while Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani received the other two. Judge, who...
Yankees and Mariners discussing potential Gleyber Torres trade
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made it known to other GMs around the league that his infielders were available for trade. Notably, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson, and Gleyber Torres seem to be on the market, with the Seattle Mariners actually showing interest in Torres to plug their vacancy at second base.
How Diamondbacks can solve their outfield logjam
The Diamondbacks feature one of MLB's more jam-packed outfields, and they added to the mix on Thursday by trading for Seattle OF Kyle Lewis. Arizona's outfield also includes Daulton Varsho, Jake McCarthy, Corbin Carroll, Pavin Smith, and Alek Thomas. Jorge Barrosa and Dominic Fletcher are also on the 40-man roster, but they will both likely begin next season in Triple-A.
Phillies provide discouraging update on Bryce Harper's injury
All-Star Bryce Harper dealt with an elbow injury for most of the 2022 season, and on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies provided an inauspicious update on the slugger's status for 2023. Speaking during the Phillies end of season media availability, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced that Harper would have...
Aaron Judge Rumors: Insider Sees $320M+ for Free Agent if Dodgers Enter Sweepstakes
Movement in the Dodgers off-season officially began when Tyler Anderson signed with the Angels and Trea Turner officially rejected his qualifying offer. This puts the Dodgers in a bind regarding what they prioritize more but that doesn't necessarily take them away from possibly landing Aaron Judge. Of course, Judge also...
Mets Analyst Fears Potential Jacob deGrom Destination
Jacob deGrom may be the top starting pitcher available on the free agent market. Along with Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon, deGrom is expected to draw the most interest from suitors. The New York Mets will be in constant talks with their ace as they attempt to retain him. However,...
Yankees have made new offer to AL MVP Aaron Judge per Brian Cashman
The New York Yankees know that the clock is ticking when it comes to Aaron Judge. Don’t just take my word for it, General Manager Brian Cashman said it tonight. Cashman met with the media shortly after Aaron Judge was named the American League’s Most Valuable Player. The...
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner breaks silence on Brian Cashman’s future with team
The New York Yankees have come out of the gate firing in free agency, extending first baseman Anthony Rizzo on a three-year contract with an opt-out after the second season. Rizzo will earn about $17 million per year, receiving the security he desired when he rejected the team’s qualifying offer of $19.65 million. Now, the Yankees will turn their attention to Aaron Judge, but the contract extension of general manager Brian Cashman also looms large.
Mets steal flame throwing Yankees bullpen arm off waivers
Yesterday afternoon, the New York Mets claimed an intriguing bullpen pitcher, Stephen Ridings , through waivers. He had formerly been with the New York Yankees since January 2021. Ridings is still a young player at just 27 years old. He offers a ton of size at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds....
Braves preparing for worst case scenario: Dansby Swanson walks
Free agency became a lot less exciting for Braves fans following Ken Rosenthal’s report that it is basically Dansby Swanson or bust this offseason. He doesn’t see the Braves ponying up the necessary cash for Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, or Xander Bogaerts. He also views Jacob deGrom or any other frontline starter as a long shot, given the team’s current cap situation.
Mariners Post A Heartfelt Message About Scott Servais
The Manager of the Year was decided last night in both the American League and National League. Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona earned Manager of the Year honors in the AL, while New York Mets manager Buck Showalter earned it in the NL. Francona beat out both Seattle Mariners manager...
Mets add much-needed pitching depth in trade with Marlins
Hernandez and Brigham had both been designated for assignment earlier this week while the Marlins were cutting dead weight ahead of the Rule 5 protection deadline. Hernandez, 27, is able to function as both a starter and reliever, filling both roles for the Marlins over the course of his five-year tenure there. He has a career 5.04 ERA in 287+ innings, struggling mightily with control and the long ball.
Red Sox Made 'Several Offers' In Free Agency, Expect To Break News Soon
Will the Boston Red Sox be announcing that they've signed some impact players in the coming days? It sounds like there is internal optimism after an active couple of weeks behind the scenes. The team has plenty of money freed up this offseason, and some key players they intend to...
Yankees showing interest in top free agent shortstops
While the New York Yankees are focused on trying to re-sign homegrown superstar Aaron Judge this offseason, they also have recently gauged interest in some possible backup plans, and one of them is a top star from their biggest rival. The MLB free agency market for shortstops this winter is...
Braves to be next MLB team put up for sale?
The Atlanta Braves are a calendar year removed from winning the World Series. They have a new ballpark in a suburb of Atlanta and a ton of young players the organization has locked up on long-term deals in recent years. Despite falling short of expectations in the 2022 MLB Playoffs,...
Braves Fan Laments An Old Trade Years Later
The trade that sent Adam Wainwright to the St. Louis Cardinals in December of 2003 is remembered as one of the most one-sided trades in recent memory. The Atlanta Braves were the team that ultimately sent Wainwright to St. Louis, where he would go on to win two World Series titles and make three All-Star appearances.
Guillermo Heredia pens farewell to Braves Country
In case you missed it yesterday, the Braves designated Guillermo Heredia for assignment to make room on their 40-man roster. There’s still a chance he could end up signing a minor-league contract with the organization; however, if his latest Instagram post is any indication, it doesn’t appear that there is anything in the works.
A few “prove-it deal” free agent candidates for the Atlanta Braves
Some of the best free agent signings Alex Anthopoulos has made were low-cost diamonds in the rough. The Braves President of Baseball Operations has made a living off giving once high-profile players coming off down years, sometimes because of injuries, prove-it deals. They’re low-risk, high-reward moves that add up. AA has already acquired a pair of these cases in Sam Hilliard and Nick Anderson, but they won’t be the last. The team still has needs at shortstop, left field, and the bullpen. Since I don’t think the Braves will be relying on a prove-it-deal free-agent candidate to take over for Dansby Swanson, we’ll stick with outfield and relief pitching options.
Paul Goldschmidt Takes Home Another Special MLB Honor
With the MVP Award winners set to be revealed tomorrow night on MLB Network, one candidate for the National League MVP Award has taken home yet another impressive accolade for the 2022 season. St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt, who appears to be the favorite to win the award, was...
