WLBT
Jackson VA to giveaway 400 turkeys Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and the Humana Mississippi MarketPoint office are hosting a veteran drive-thru food pantry event Saturday. Volunteers are expected to giveaway 400 turkeys during the event. “We have hosted our drive-thru food pantry events every third Saturday for the...
Tennessee Tribune
White Mississippians Still Think They are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
Baptist invests $35 million for new Madison location
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Baptist Memorial Health Care broke ground on a new medical office building in Madison on Tuesday, November 15. According to officials, the 100,000-square-foot medical office building will provide general and specialty medical care to neighbors in Madison County. The $35 million project is expected to be completed in December 2023. “We’re […]
WDAM-TV
Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The U.S Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case in Lawrence County, where a commercial breeder’s flock tested...
mississippifreepress.org
Capital Murder Inmate Seeks Parole Under New Law, But Attorney General Says No
Glen Conley had just parked his Nissan vehicle outside his workplace, Supreme Healthcare Corporation, in Houston, Texas, in August 1997, when two men followed him inside. “Glen Conley, I have a warrant for your arrest. You’re wanted for capital murder back in Mississippi,” one of the men said, as Conley related to the Mississippi Free Press by phone from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Miss., in May.
WLBT
Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old student that attends Blackburn Middle School was attacked Monday while class was in session. Madison Henderson says she’s now afraid to go back to school. “The students didn’t belong in the classroom; they came from somewhere else,” said Marquita Moore, Madison’s mother. “That’s...
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
MDHS provides assistance to households affected by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In September 2022, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) issued $2,037,000 in supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to more than 1,600 households in Hinds County. These households previously received LIHEAP benefits from January 1 through August 30, 2022. MDHS officials said supplemental payments were intended to benefit […]
WAPT
West Jackson family dealing with sewage overflow in backyard
JACKSON, Miss. — A west Jackson family is dealing with a smelly case of raw sewage in their backyard. A sign that says, "Caution: sewage overflow; avoid bodily contact with water," was placed by the city a few feet away from Chessica Winford's backyard in the Queens neighborhood. She said city workers placed the warning there because of the chronic sewage issue.
Stokes claims Jackson City Council wasn’t fully briefed on EPA updates
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A Jackson city councilman claimed that members have not fully briefed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) updates regarding the Jackson’s water infrastructure issues. As the Jackson City Council prepares to vote on the EPA contract on Thursday, all members are not on board. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said […]
mageenews.com
CO-LIN CROWNS MOST BEAUTIFUL
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Vivian McRee of Wesson (center) was recently crowned Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s 2022-2023 Most Beautiful at the annual Trillium Beauty Pageant held on the college’s Wesson Campus. McRee is a freshman on the Wesson Campus majoring in Biology. She serves as Vice President of the Alpha Omega Science Club, is a Co-Lin Cheerleader, and is a member of the Baptist Student Union and Phi Theta Kappa. She is the daughter of Jon and Johnna McRee.
Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Mississippi school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
WLBT
Temporary water operators to earn $160 an hour in compensation, travel expenses, benefits city officials say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temporary water operators brought on to help beef up staffing at Jackson’s water treatment plants will be compensated at a rate of $160 an hour, according to city council documents. Last week, the council approved a contract with WaterTalent LLC to provide temporary staffing for...
mageenews.com
Co-Lin Wesson Campus Commercial Truck Driving class completes; upcoming dates set
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Co-Lin Wesson Campus Commercial Truck Driving class completes; upcoming dates set. WESSON- Copiah-Lincoln Community College Workforce Education Department facilitated Commercial Truck...
Grants Ferry Parkway expansion aims to ease travel for Brandon drivers
BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) – The City of Brandon announced that the Phase C-2 of the expansion of Grants Ferry Parkway has finally been completed. Brandon leaders said the expansion project has been in the making for 20 years, but the project officially broke ground in August 2020. Grants Ferry Parkway will connect Highway 471 and […]
WLBT
Grants Ferry Parkway officially opens in Brandon
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Parents miss work for kids, home prices could drop, EV least reliable vehicles. More parents have been missing work for sick kids, home prices could drop, and electric vehicles are the least reliable. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 16. Fire at Mountain Brook Village. Updated:...
Mississippi trucking company bought by one of country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation
A Mississippi-based trucking company has announced that it has been purchased by one of the country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation and logistics. Clay’s — a Brookhaven-based interstate trucking and brokerage company specializing in flatbed shipping in the Southeastern U.S. — has been purchased by P&S Transportation LLC.,...
prentissheadlight.com
Bryant wins District 1 school board position
District 1 in Jefferson Davis County has a new school board representative. Shari Bryant defeated Alan Hawthorne in the Nov. 8 General Election to serve the Jefferson Davis County School District. “As a long time resident of Jefferson Davis County, I am excited for the opportunity to serve as a...
WLBT
Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
WAPT
Grandparent carjacked while dropping student off at Jackson middle school
JACKSON, Miss. — A grandparent was carjacked Tuesday while dropping a student off at Cardozo Middle School. The incident was reported at about 8:15 a.m. at the school on McDowell Road Extension. Jackson Public Schools officials said the suspect came from a wooded area east of the school. He...
