On the bulk of his past releases, the ultra-prolific Richmond, Virginia artist 38Kea manipulated the raw material of instrumental hip-hop—mangled samples, warring drum patterns, off-kilter ASMR clicks—to build staggeringly complex musical architecture. The beats seemed to collapse in real time, but Kea’s sly, deadpan rapping managed to hold the margins together. On his latest album Keeper, Kea departs from his usual glitchy chaos to explore a distorted hybrid rock. Album highlight “Freedom Tap Water” opens with a silvery, aqueous guitar reminiscent of Sonic Youth at their dreamiest before a muffled battery of drums enters the mix; Kea commands the music through calm and stormy passages as the song surges and contracts around him. “Freedom forever/Jump in the river/We all drink the water,” Kea sings with a dusky, cryptic delivery reminiscent of Yves Tumor, kicking things into higher gear at the shout of “Go!” As the song crescendos, the beat stutters violently and shoegaze reverb heaps weight onto the pile, until 38Kea is finally out on the other side, sailing freely over choppy waters.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO