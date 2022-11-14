Read full article on original website
Related
Fever Ray Announces 2023 Tour
Fever Ray has announced a 2023 tour. The trek—called the There’s No Place I’d Rather Be Tour—marks Karin Dreijer’s first shows since 2018. The news follows the announcement of Fever Ray’s upcoming album, Radical Romantics, which is out March 10 via Mute. Two tracks from that album, “What They Call Us” and “Carbon Dioxide,” have been shared so far. Check out a list of European and North American dates below.
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Announce 2023 Tour Dates and Concert Film Screenings
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have announced a slate of 2023 tour dates, as well as screenings of their 2020 concert film titled Chunky Shrapnel. The band’s USA Residency Tour will wind through United States starting in June of next year. Prior to that, they will play in their native Australia, as well as New Zealand, a number of European cities, and more. Find their full schedule below.
Wizkid Announces 2023 Tour Dates
Wizkid has announced a 2023 North American tour in support of his new album, More Love, Less Ego. The Nigerian singer will perform at select cities in the United States and Canada. Find the complete list of tour dates below. After performing concerts in New York and the Netherlands this...
Cass McCombs Reschedules Tour Dates for January 2023
Earlier this year, Cass McCombs canceled a number of North American tour dates in support of his new album, Heartmind. He’s now rescheduled the shows for January. Check out McCombs’ tour itinerary below. Heartmind arrived in August. It’s McCombs first new studio album since 2019’s Tip of the...
Elvis Costello & The Imposters Add 2023 Tour Dates
Elvis Costello & The Imposters have added a string of U.S. tour dates in 2023, starting in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on February 23 and wrapping up in Charlottesville, Virginia on March 10. Check out the full list of dates below. Elvis Costello & The Imposters toured earlier this summer behind their...
Shame Announce Tour and New Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Shame have announced their next album, Food for Worms. The follow-up to 2021’s Drunk Tank Pink is out February 24 via Dead Oceans. Today, the band has shared lead single “Fingers of Steel” and announced a string of 2023 tour dates. The new track arrives with a humorous music video directed by James Humby. Watch Shame make fake social media accounts to pump up their online legacy in the clip below, and scroll down for their complete tour schedule.
6 Highlights From Pitchfork Music Festival London 2022
Spread across five days and encompassing 14 events, Pitchfork Festival’s second year in London seemed to inspire a comradely spirit among its attendees, who came together by the thousands to celebrate live music in a moment of post-pandemic crisis. Playing in churches, theaters, and some of London’s most iconic venues, the artists at the festival—from avant-garde rappers to tender-hearted indie rockers—testified to the sanctity of live music, while proving that people were still willing to show up for it. Here are some of the highlights.
Blur to Headline London’s Wembley Stadium With July 2023 Concert
Blur will return to the stage for a headline show at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 8, 2023. Watch a trailer for the show below. “We really love playing these songs and thought it's about time we did it again,” said Damon Albarn in a press release. Jockstrap, Slowthai, and Self Esteem will support the show.
Cup of cheer for the holiday: The World Cup starts Sunday. You can see all 64 games. 5 things you need to know.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The sports event that many consider the largest and most significant in the world, overshadowing both the Olympics and the Super Bowl, is about to elbow aside Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Charlie Brown for the next month. The men’s World Cup, the championship of international football, makes its first winter […]
“De Carolina”
On his new album Saturno, Rauw Alejandro takes reggaeton into the future while mining his past growing up in Puerto Rico, reclaiming his childhood nickname Rauleeto and embracing ’90s freestyle and Miami bass. In the ’90s, Alejandro would hide from his mom to secretly listen to DJ Playero, the reggaeton forebear whose mixtapes soundtracked underground parties when the music was criminalized on the island. Alejandro brings his hero on board on "De Carolina,” a monstrous, freaky ode to his hometown. “Somos de Carolina y venimos virao” (“We are from Carolina, and we are coming to party”), the track erupts, looping a sped-up sample from the Playero 38 mixtape. Playero’s sweat-drenched dembow beats are propelled forward by Alejandro’s sleek electronic touch: the bubbling synths, static blasts, and pulsating baseline. “De Carolina” is a swaggering celebration of reggaeton’s roots that also cements Alejandro’s own legacy in the evolving sound of Puerto Rico.
“Freedom Tap Water”
On the bulk of his past releases, the ultra-prolific Richmond, Virginia artist 38Kea manipulated the raw material of instrumental hip-hop—mangled samples, warring drum patterns, off-kilter ASMR clicks—to build staggeringly complex musical architecture. The beats seemed to collapse in real time, but Kea’s sly, deadpan rapping managed to hold the margins together. On his latest album Keeper, Kea departs from his usual glitchy chaos to explore a distorted hybrid rock. Album highlight “Freedom Tap Water” opens with a silvery, aqueous guitar reminiscent of Sonic Youth at their dreamiest before a muffled battery of drums enters the mix; Kea commands the music through calm and stormy passages as the song surges and contracts around him. “Freedom forever/Jump in the river/We all drink the water,” Kea sings with a dusky, cryptic delivery reminiscent of Yves Tumor, kicking things into higher gear at the shout of “Go!” As the song crescendos, the beat stutters violently and shoegaze reverb heaps weight onto the pile, until 38Kea is finally out on the other side, sailing freely over choppy waters.
Coachella NFTs Seemingly Unavailable Amid FTX Crypto Collapse
In February, Coachella announced an auction of 10 lifetime passes and accompanying luxury packages in the form of NFTs. Now, those Coachella Keys are in limbo amid the ongoing destabilization of the crypto market, Billboard reports. The fallout is part of the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, a hub where thousands of users stored their NFTs, and which filed for bankruptcy on Friday (November 11). Pitchfork has contacted representatives for Coachella for comment and more information.
The Walkmen to Reunite for First Concerts Since 2013
The Walkmen will reunite for a pair of shows at New York’s Webster Hall. The band’s first official performances in a decade will take place on April 26 and 27, 2023. Watch a trailer for the concerts below. In a press release, Walkmen frontman Hamilton Leithauser said of...
BBC
Snow Factor at XSite Braehead closes as liquidator appointed
Scotland's only indoor ski slope has closed after the company that runs it appointed a liquidator. Snow Factor at XSite Braehead, in Renfrewshire, will be shut until further notice following a court order. The snowsport centre appointed administrators last year, according to Companies House records and began liquidation proceedings earlier...
BBC
Scotland Cricket: Women to get first paid contracts
Paid contracts are to be offered to the women's team for the first time by Cricket Scotland. The sport's administrators hope it allows players to devote more time to training and is a step towards the women's game being fully professional. Equal match fees to the men's and women's teams...
NBC Sports
Breakout players at the 2022 World Cup
Who will be the breakout stars of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?. We’re talking players who you hadn’t really seen play or heard too much about but now they are appointment viewing and are set for a big tournament, which could lead to stardom. We could include...
Black Eyes to Reunite for First Shows in 19 Years
Black Eyes, the beloved art-punk band from Washington, D.C., are reuniting to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. They announced that they will play three shows next year, starting in their hometown on April 7 and ending in Philadelphia on April 9. Find the full list of tour dates below.
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0