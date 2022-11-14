ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Happy birthday, Mickey Mouse! Disney icon turns 94 years old

Mickey Mouse has brought a smile to the hearts and minds of kids, and even some adults, for 94 years. On Nov. 18, fans of Mickey and the rest of Disney are celebrating his “birthday.”. Here are 10 roles Mickey has been featured in. Some are iconic like his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy