Older People Living With HIV Issue Call to Action
An international coalition of older people with HIV has issued a new manifesto calling for greater focus on the needs of this group. Initiated at the International AIDS Conference this summer in Montreal and released at the HIV Drug Therapy meeting this week in Glasgow, the manifesto is endorsed by more than 100 HIV/AIDS organizations worldwide.
MedicalXpress
Lung infections caused by soil fungi are a problem nationwide, according to new study
Fungi in the soil cause a significant number of serious lung infections in 48 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, including many areas long thought to be free of deadly environmental fungi, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
TODAY.com
Medical providers warn of health risks with viral mouth taping trend
People are taping their mouths shut before bed with the goal of getting better sleep, but health experts are warning of the dangers that come with the viral new wellness trend. NBC’s Morgan Radford reports for TODAY.Nov. 16, 2022.
Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV
Each year on December 1st, we commemorate World AIDS Day. This important awareness day remains a time to reflect on our worldwide response to HIV/AIDS while honoring the lives of those lost to AIDS-related illnesses. On this day, we also renew our commitment to supporting the wellbeing of those with HIV, as well as those at risk for infection.
How Vitamin D Levels Affect Diabetes Risk
Black Americans with low levels of vitamin D could face a higher risk of developing diabetes, according to two new studies. Vitamin D is often referred to as the “sunshine vitamin” because, although it can also be found in foods, the body produces it in response to exposure to sunlight.
10 Ways City Health Efforts Can Include People With HIV, TB and Hepatitis
People living with and affected by HIV must play a central role in individual cities’ efforts to end the epidemic. To ensure that this happens, global HIV leaders crafted and signed their names to the Sevilla Declaration on the Centrality of Communities in Urban HIV Responses. Named after the...
National Day of Action to End Violence Against Women Living With HIV 2022
Sunday, October 23, marks the ninth annual National Day of Action to End Violence Against Women Living With HIV, a campaign organized by the Positive Women’s Network–USA (PWN-USA). The day of action aims to highlight the fact that women living with HIV are more likely to experience intimate...
The Message Hasn’t Changed: Get Colorectal Cancer Screening
The best screening test for colorectal cancer is the screening that gets done, because it decreases a person’s chances of getting colorectal cancer and significantly reduces their risk of dying from colorectal cancer. This is the message that University of Colorado Cancer Center clinicians are emphasizing after national media...
Landmark Cancer Care Access Bill Becomes Law in California
The Cancer Care Is Different (CCID) Coalition commends Gov. Gavin Newsom for signing on September 28 the California Cancer Care Equity Act (SB 987), a bill that will expand access to specialized cancer care for Medi-Cal patients who receive a complex cancer diagnosis. The bill was introduced by Sen. Anthony Portantino (SD-25) in April and passed by both chambers of the California Legislature unanimously. SB 987 represents a critical first step in delivering on the promise of the California Cancer Patients Bill of Rights resolution adopted by the Legislature in 2021.
Substance Use Treatment for HIV?
People who receive opioid substitution therapy to manage drug addiction are more likely to be on antiretroviral treatment and achieve an undetectable HIV viral load, according to study findings published in the journal AIDS. “These findings are encouraging and support calls for greater integration of OAT [opioid agonist treatment] and...
More Than 2.5M Youth Report Using E-Cigarettes This Year
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a study in October showing youth e-cigarette use remains high in 2022. The study found 2.55 million U.S. middle and high school students reported current (past 30 day) e-cigarette use in 2022 (14.1% of high school students and 3.3% of middle school students), the overwhelming majority of whom use flavored e-cigarettes, with fruit and candy flavors being the most prominent followed by mint and menthol. Among youth who used e-cigarettes, almost half report using them frequently (20 out of the last 30 days) and more than 1 in 4 used them daily. The most used brand reported was Puff Bar, used by 730,000 kids. The findings are based on data from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS), a cross-sectional, self-administered survey of U.S. middle and high school students, administered January 18–May 31, 2022.
$8M Awarded to 17 Community Groups Boosting HIV Prevention for Black Women
ViiV Healthcare, the pharmaceutical company dedicated to HIV treatment and care, awarded a total of $8 million to help 17 community-based organizations promote HIV prevention and care for Black women. African-American women account for about 61% of new HIV cases among U.S. women, ViiV points out in its announcement of...
Annual Report to the Nation: Cancer Deaths Continue Downward Trend
Overall cancer death rates continued to decline among men, women, children, and adolescents and young adults in every major racial and ethnic group in the United States from 2015 to 2019, according to the latest Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer. From 2014 to 2018, overall cancer incidence, or new cases of cancer, remained stable for men and children but increased for women and adolescents and young adults.
Long-Term Study Results Confirm Benefits of Early HIV Treatment
Delaying antiretroviral therapy leads to an excess risk of AIDS and serious non-AIDS health problems that can persist for years, even after treatment is started, according to long-term follow-up results from the START trial, presented today at the IDWeek 2022 conference in Washington, DC. Earlier in the HIV epidemic, the...
Poor-Quality Sleep Linked to Fatty Liver Disease
Disturbed nighttime sleep, daytime napping and snoring are associated with an increased risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Another study found that night owls may also be at greater risk for more severe fatty liver disease, researchers reported in the International Journal of Obesity.
New Guideline Recommends Integrative Therapies for Cancer Pain
The Society for Integrative Oncology (SIO) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) have released a new joint practice guideline on the use of integrative approaches, such as acupuncture and massage therapy, to manage pain related to cancer or its treatment. The recommendations were recently published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Over 20 Years, Barriers to Health Care Increased for Blacks, Latinos
A study found that over the course of about 20 years, barriers to health care. insurance coverage have increased for all populations but particularly for racial and ethnic minorities. Utilizing data from the National Health Interview Survey from 1999 to 2018, Yale researchers analyzed 590,603 adults and found that the...
Young People Born With HIV Are Facing Higher Suicide Risk
Adolescents and young adults who acquired HIV at birth are more likely to attempt suicide than their HIV-negative peers, according to the first study dedicated to evaluating suicide risk among youth living with HIV. Those facing stigma and other hardships are even more likely to try to take their lives.
Medical News Today
What to know about applying for disability benefits due to depression
The Social Security Administration considers certain depression cases to be disabilities. Some people with depression may get financial assistance if they can show how depression affects their capacity to work. This article takes a close look at depression and disability. After explaining how different institutions define “disability,” it details sources...
