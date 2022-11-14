Read full article on original website
Russia says it hopes for "positive outcome" on Viktor Bout prisoner exchange talks
Hopes rose on Friday for a potential prisoner exchange between the US and Russia that could free two detained Americans, after a top Russian official said he foresaw the swap talks one day becoming "a concrete agreement."
Cup of cheer for the holiday: The World Cup starts Sunday. You can see all 64 games. 5 things you need to know.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The sports event that many consider the largest and most significant in the world, overshadowing both the Olympics and the Super Bowl, is about to elbow aside Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Charlie Brown for the next month. The men’s World Cup, the championship of international football, makes its first winter […]
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, a spokesperson said late Friday. Kerry is experiencing “mild symptoms” and is fully vaccinated and boosted. “He is working with his negotiations team...
Noisy camels could give England the hump at World Cup
England players could be kept awake by camels outside their World Cup base. The Three Lions will be staying at the Souq Al Wakra Hotel for the tournament in Qatar but their plans for rest and relaxation could be spoilt by a pair of moaning, groaning and bellowing camels. The...
Air Travelers: Slow Down and Embrace the Long Layover
When Megan Gieske flew from Uganda to Thailand, she had to choose whether her layover in Cairo would be for four hours or for eight. She chose the latter. An eight-hour layover might feel like a curse for travelers eager to get to their destination. Yet for others, long layovers are preferable.
