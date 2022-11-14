A love triangle that led to murder has resulted in a conviction for a Stockbridge man. A Henry County jury needed only three hours November 4 to find James Blake McAllister, 41, guilty of one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as one count each of possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence. All of these charges were in connection with the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

