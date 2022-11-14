Read full article on original website
2 Georgia murder suspects arrested in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office says murder suspects wanted by Gwinnett County Police were located and arrested near County Road 283 Thursday night. The sheriff's office says they located one male and one female suspect around County Road 283 and U.S. Highway 98. They say they...
11Alive
17 arrested for trafficking drugs, guns in Spalding County, deputies say
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A massive drug and gun raid led to the arrest of a whopping 17 people in Spalding County Friday, deputies said. Spalding County Sheriff's Office worked in hand with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in a bust that confiscated a total of 10.9 pounds of meth, 21 guns, roughly 250 prescription pills, two pounds of marijuana, 20 ounces of GHB and "small amounts" of THC, according to a statement. Additionally, four cars and over $17,000 were also seized.
Atlanta man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect in 'fake arrest' on GA-400
ATLANTA — Police officers are investigating a Sunday hit-and-run that led to a "fake arrest," according to officials. Crews responded to the northbound lanes of the GA-400 and I-85 expressway around 1:18 a.m. regarding a car accident. When police arrived, they met with a man, claiming to be a bondsman, who had another man in handcuffs.
Officer fires to stop shootout in the middle of DeKalb street, GBI says
Two men wearing ski masks were shooting at each other Monday afternoon in the middle of a south DeKalb County street whe...
2 teens charged in shooting that killed 16-year-old outside Gwinnett supermarket
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Florida deputies arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting in Gwinnett County. Police responded Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. to the La Mexicana Supermarket off Beaver Ruin Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers found 16-year-old Ryan Rodriguez Romero...
Video released of suspects sought in shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
Authorities are looking for several suspects they say were involved in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment compl...
Skeletal remains found in Covington | What we know
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are working to learn the identity of skeletal remains found in Covington. The remains were found off Henderson Mill Road on Nov. 11 around 5:30 p.m., according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. They have since been handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Police: Human remains found near river in Canton, sent to GBI to be examined
CANTON, Ga. — Human remains were found near a river in Canton Thursday, according to police. Officers responded near the river in the area of Reformation Parkway and the Waleska Street underpass in Canton after the human remains were found. Canton Police said the remains will be turned over...
Daycare worker arrested, fired after slamming child on the ground, police report says
LOGANVILLE, Ga. — An employee at a daycare in Loganville has been arrested and fired after reports that she slammed a child to the ground because they “wouldn’t lay down.”. According to police reports, Amara Hazzard was an assistant teacher at Strong Roots Academy last week when...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Men wanted for entering victim's car at Henry County gas station
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Officers are searching for two suspects accused of entering a stranger's car in the middle of the day at a Henry County gas station. The Henry County Police Department shared two surveillance photos of the suspects taken at a Mobil gas station on Highway 138 in Stockbridge, Georgia.
henrycountytimes.com
Stockbridge man sentenced for murder
A love triangle that led to murder has resulted in a conviction for a Stockbridge man. A Henry County jury needed only three hours November 4 to find James Blake McAllister, 41, guilty of one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as one count each of possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence. All of these charges were in connection with the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Gwinnett County PD seek info on fatal shooting of a male, 16, wounding of a female, 17
(Lilburn, Ga., November 17, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information on a shooting on Wednesday that left one female injured and a male dead. The shooting reportedly took place at 745 Beaver Ruin Road, Lilburn, in the parking lot of the La Mexicana Supermarket.
Search warrants executed in Bibb County
MACON — Federal search warrants have been executed at six locations in Bibb County in a joint law enforcement operation involving FBI, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, GBI Gang Task Force, Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Warner Robins Police Department, Perry Police Department, Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County couple felt trapped in apartment with rats
DULUTH, Ga. - The living conditions for too many metro Atlantans are unacceptable. It’s been a problem plaguing renters for years. The FOX 5 I-Team got a call to our newsroom from a couple who said they needed help. They described rats in the apartment. On our visit we...
Police: Exchange of gunfire breaks out between employer, employee; Both hospitalized
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument between an employee and his employer led to shots fired and both men being injured Tuesday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers said they were called to the 1800 block of Montreal Court just before 2:30 p.m. to respond to...
Search for missing metro Atlanta grandmother as skeletal remains are found near search area
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police confirm skeletal remains were found in Newton County, not far from where police have been searching for a missing grandmother. Right now, it’s still unclear if the remains could be those of 64-year-old Debra Ashby. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Ambulance collides head on with Mustang, killing EMS driver, critically injuring 1
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An EMT, who was driving an ambulance, is dead after colliding head-on with the driver of another car while responding to an emergency call in Forsyth County Thursday morning, troopers said. Around 6:51 a.m., a Central EMS ambulance was going to an emergency call with...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: 4 taken into custody in Macon Tuesday following execution of several search warrants
UPDATE (11/16): Four people were taken into custody Tuesday after the execution of search warrants by multiple law enforcement agencies at multiple locations. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Task Force, Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Warner Robins Police Department, Perry Police Department, Athens Clarke County Police Department and Georgia State Patrol, along with other local agencies, executed “multiple court-authorized search warrants” as part of “a response to an increase in violent crimes in our communities.”
Man killed in Forsyth County bedroom fire
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a house fire in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Fire Department crews were called to a home along Riley Road at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Crews found a small fire that was contained to one bedroom, the agency said. The fire was quickly extinguished, according to authorities, and that's when they found the man dead. He has since been identified as 56-year-old Richard Croy from Cumming.
fox5atlanta.com
Barking dog leads to gun, drug charges for man in Peachtree City
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City man was arrested on gun and drug charges after a neighbor complained about the welfare of his dog police say was tethered in his backyard on a cold night. Body cam video released by the Peachtree City Police Department shows the dog’s owner...
11Alive
