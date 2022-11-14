Read full article on original website
Wide Awake
4d ago
I wonder what the Citizens’ Police Oversight Board would think the police should do in this case? If you're thinking how the "f" should they know? I say, exactly!!!
Reply(1)
10
Missing-You42598
4d ago
So was he black or white what kind of man should the public be aware of??!! If anyone is concerned for your safety or any food delivery workers want to know who to look out for don't read this because it doesn't tell you! and no it's not racial it's I want to know for my safety! So, we'll all just assume because that's so much better?
Reply(3)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Police: Suspects escape with cash after breaking into 4 Tuscarawas County businesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can provide tips for an investigation into a string of break-ins at four businesses in New Philadelphia. According to investigators, the four break-in incidents occurred between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 15 at businesses in the New Towne Mall area.
cleveland19.com
Akron attempted shooting ends in crash, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after an attempted shooting led to a crash, according to Akron police. Police said they responded to shots fired around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night in the 400 block of Allyn Street. When officers arrived, the victim, a 29-year-old man, told them an...
cleveland19.com
Duo wanted for Linda’s Deli break in, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into Linda’s Deli and his lookout are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. The breaking and entering and theft happened at 7 a.m. on Oct. 30 at 8708 Denison Rd., according to police. Police said...
Jury convicts Akron man of fatal shooting outside store in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man accused of fatally shooting another man during an argument outside a store in the Summit Lake neighborhood was convicted Thursday by a Summit County jury of two counts of murder. Eugene Wells, 27, also was found guilty of felonious assault and having weapons...
cleveland19.com
Strongsville police arrest 2 men for breaking into SouthPark Mall
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are in custody after police said they tried to break into SouthPark Mall early Thursday morning. Police responded to the mall around 1:44 a.m. after the alarm was activated. When officers arrived, Strongsville Police Lt. Michael Campbell said they found a smashed glass door...
cleveland19.com
17-year-old boy steals car, crashes it in Parma
PARMA , Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights woman is left with a totaled car and a big insurance claim. Police say a 17-year-old boy stole her Hyundai Sonata from her driveway. 19 News obtained surveillance video of police chasing the suspect. “I was asleep. I had no idea that...
cleveland19.com
Driver strikes 3 cruisers during chase with Brooklyn Heights police
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 52-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Wednesday evening after leading Brooklyn Heights police on a chase. According to Brooklyn Heights Police Sgt. Christopher Leahy, the driver struck a total of three cruisers during the pursuit. The chase began around 7:38 p.m., when Brooklyn Heights police...
cleveland19.com
$1M bond for driver Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a man by running him over with his pick-up truck earlier this month, is being held on a $1 million dollar bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail. Marlon Hale was taken into custody by Middleburg Heights police on...
cleveland19.com
Suspect wanted for shooting at Cleveland Giant Eagle parking lot, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man involved in a shooting in the Giant Eagle parking lot on Nov. 10. According to police, around 5:30 p.m. at the Giant Eagle located at 3050 West 117th St., the suspect got into a fight with the victim.
cleveland19.com
Suspect who broke into Avon school on the loose, police say
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into an Avon school is on the loose, Lorain County CSI confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police did not specify which school was broken into or when the incident occurred. Take a close look at the surveillance photo of...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigate shooting at Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting at Steelyard Commons. According to police, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim is a 28-year-old man. Cleveland police said he was shot in the leg and transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. The suspect fled the scene in...
cleveland19.com
Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
cleveland19.com
Police arrest man for shooting death of 33-year-old woman in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood
OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police on Thursday arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a 33-year-old woman in Cleveland. Police arrived at an apartment building in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Road at around 12 p.m. on Nov. 16 for a call of a suspected overdose, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.
Canton woman sentenced for faking daughter’s terminal illness, pandering community donations
A Canton woman charged with faking her daughter's terminal illness and pandering thousands of dollars from the community was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
Ex pushes woman to ground, throws her phone onto roof: Solon Police Blotter
On the evening of Nov. 11, an Akron woman, 20, went to the Solon police station to report that she had been robbed at about 10:50 a.m. that day as she waited in an apartment parking lot for a tow.
cleveland19.com
Akron woman assaulted, robbed in home invasion; 2 arrested
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested two men overnight after officers said they broke into a woman’s home while she was sleeping and held her at gunpoint. According to police, the home invasion took place at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Tyler Street. The victim...
cleveland19.com
Man who murdered ex-girlfriend told Richland County investigators they wouldn’t find DNA
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement worked over 7,000 staff hours, collected over 300 exhibits and interviewed over 60 witnesses to convict John Henry Mack. They didn’t do it all by themselves. Those who saw something, said something. And now a killer is behind bars. Richland County’s first assistant...
cleveland19.com
Canton mom pleads guilty to faking daughter’s illness to get donations
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton mother pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges after faking her daughter’s illness to get donations, according to Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone. The incident stemmed from a false GoFundMe campaign called ‘Rylee’s Warriors’ which raised an excess of $4,500 in 2021 before it...
cleveland19.com
Driver of pickup dies after head-on crash with semi-truck, Mansfield Police say
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a pickup truck died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Nov. 17, Mansfield Police confirmed. The crash happened at 5:48 p.m. just north of the 1380 block of N. Main Street, according to police. Police said the 2003 Dodge Ram 2500...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted: Man has warrants with 12 different agencies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland 19 launches “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.”. Every week we will feature fugitives with active warrants in hopes of bring them in to face charges. This week Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is highlighting Charles Hudson who is wanted...
Comments / 21