Dwyane Wade gets tattoo in honor of wife Gabrielle Union’s 50th birthday

By Melissa Minton
 4 days ago

Dwyane Wade wished Gabrielle Union a happy birthday in a very permanent way.

The former NBA player marked his wife’s 50th by surprising her with a tattoo of her initials.

“The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th tattoo,” Union captioned a video of her husband unveiling the ink, adding, “@dwyanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica.”

In the video, Wade, 40, shows off a tiny heart with “GU” next to it on his wrist.

Fans were quick to praise the romantic gesture — though some thought the final design wasn’t all that impactful.

“It could’ve been bigger,” one person commented.

“It’s as if they ran out of ink,” another said, with a third writing, “Dang u can’t see it unless u use a magnifying glass or flash light….he know better.”

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

Despite the design’s size, it appears Union appreciated the gesture — though she did throw a bit of shade at the number of tattoos Wade got before finally adding one dedicated to his wife.

Wade’s also got the first and middle name of the couple’s young daughter, Kaavia James, inked across his shoulders and the word “family” on his forearm, as well as several tattoos dedicated to his basketball career achievements.

Wade let daughter Kaavia see the ink. He also has her name tattooed on his shoulders.
The family has been celebrating Union’s 50th for nearly a month, traveling to multiple countries in Africa ahead of her Oct. 29 birthday.

“I’m still processing the level of effort and planning that went into pulling off such an unbelievable 50th birthday party in Zanzibar Tanzania and keep the details a surprise from my nosy self,” she posted on the big day.

The family of three celebrated both Gabrielle’s and Kaavia’s birthdays abroad, touring multiple countries in Africa.
After Tanzania, the Wades traveled to Ghana and Namibia before landing in South Africa, where they celebrated Kaavia’s fourth birthday as well.

“Happiest of birthdays to my little brown girl with a soul wise beyond her years and a brain and spirit that is so open and free you inspire literally everyone around you,” the proud mom wrote on Instagram .

Upon returning to the United States, the family held an “Encanto”-themed birthday party for the toddler, dressing up as the Disney characters for the bash.

