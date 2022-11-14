ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Toronto FC defender Domenico Criscito retires following 2022 MLS season

Toronto FC defender Domenico Criscito has announced his retirement from professional soccer. Criscito joined TFC less than six months ago on a free transfer from Genoa - the club he made 274 appearances for across three separate spells. The 35-year-old left-back made 16 appearances during his stay with Toronto, scoring...
90min

Portland Timbers left-back Claudio Bravo signs new contract

The Portland Timbers have signed defender Claudio Bravo to a new contract extension. Bravo's new deal will keep him at Providence Park through the 2026 MLS season, with the Timbers holding an option to extend through 2027. “Claudio has become an essential player for the team during his time with...
PORTLAND, OR
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy