The Post’s college football rankings, Heisman watch following Week 11

The Post’s college football rankings and Heisman watch following Week 11.

The Bulldogs have won 14 of their last 15 games away from Sanford Stadium. Even more impressive: Only three of those wins have come by a single score.

First Indiana and now Maryland on Saturday, two punching bags that should get the Buckeyes feeling right before the huge showdown with Michigan on Nov. 26 in Columbus.

This week has big-time trap-game potential for Michigan. Illinois is a capable opponent, albeit one coming off consecutive losses, and The Game against Ohio State looms the following week.

After Saturday’s seven-point win at Texas, that’s now six straight games decided by 10 points or less for the Horned Frogs, who only know how to win one way: narrowly.

After an iffy start, the Volunteers took care of business in a 66-24 beatdown of Missouri. Up next is South Carolina, followed by Vanderbilt, two weak opponents that Tennessee needs to handle to keep its playoff hopes alive.

The Bayou dream remains alive after an ugly three-point win at Arkansas clinched the SEC West for LSU. Pull off a stunner in the SEC title game over Georgia in three weeks after taking care of business against UAB and Texas A&M, and Brian Kelly’s Tigers will likely become the first two-loss team to reach the playoff.

The playoff is within reach all of a sudden for the Trojans, but only if they win out. That means beating (in order) UCLA, Notre Dame and potentially Oregon in the Pac-12 title game, which would be their three best wins all season.

Alabama’s streak of consecutive 10-win seasons will hit 15 straight barring a stunning loss to either Austin Peay or Auburn in the Iron Bowl. It’s not the playoff, but it speaks to the consistency of this elite program under Nick Saban.

That season-opening defeat at four-loss Florida is the only thing standing in Utah’s way of being a viable playoff contender. Still, entering the final two weeks of the season, the Utes control their own destiny to win the Pac-12 and can finish with double-digit victories for the third time in four years.

The Ducks’ defense picked the worst possible time for regression, blowing Oregon’s shot at the playoff by coming up short in a three-point loss against Washington.

Dropped out: Ole Miss (9-2)

My pick for the Heisman at the moment, Williams has thrown 31 touchdowns and just two interceptions, and will be in the spotlight this week as USC visits UCLA in a monster matchup in Los Angeles.

The junior is 10 passing touchdowns shy of his total last year (44) when he was fourth in the Heisman race, and he has at least three games remaining. A career high feels likely.

Another big game for the junior — 162 yards and a touchdown in a blowout of Nebraska — kept him on track for a New York City invite. To win the award, he’ll need a big finish.

Tennessee’s three final opponents — Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt — were made for stat-padding, and Hooker took advantage of the first team, piling up 405 yards and four touchdowns Saturday.

For the 14th time in his career, Young threw multiple touchdown passes without an interception in a win at Ole Miss. Alabama is 13-1 in those games. The lone loss was at Tennessee on Oct. 15 this season.