Moscow, ID

4 University of Idaho students found dead in off-campus in homicide

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
 4 days ago

Four University of Idaho students were found dead Sunday in a home near the campus, in what police have described as suspected homicides.

Officers with the Moscow Police Department discovered the victims when they responded to a report of an unconscious person near King Road just before noon Sunday.

The four UI students were pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, the university issued an alert advising students to shelter in place for about an hour until investigators determined there was no active threat to others in the area.

Authorities did not release additional details, including the names of the victims or the causes of death. Police said more information would be shared once family members were notified of the deaths.

The University of Idaho campus in Moscow, Idaho.
Universal Images Group via Getty
Officers responding to a 911 call found the dead students near King Road off campus.
Universal Images Group via Getty

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide,” University of Idaho President Scott Green said in a statement posted to Facebook Sunday night. “Out of respect for these fellow Vandals, classes statewide and online are canceled Monday, Nov. 14.”

The university said counselors would be available for students at the campus counseling center, while employees can get help through an employee assistance program.

“An event of this magnitude can understandably have significant impacts on those left behind,” Green wrote. “As Vandals, we must come together and lift each other up.”

The university issued an alert advising students to shelter in place for about an hour until investigators determined there was no active threat to others in the area.
Education Images/Universal Image

The incident in Idaho came just hours after a shooting at the University of Virginia left three people dead and two others wounded.

The prime suspect in the mass shooting, student Christopher Jones, remained at large Monday morning.

With Post wires

