‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere: Everything We Know About Shane Smith and The Saints, the Taylor Sheridan-Approved Band

Warning: Spoilers for Yellowstone’s Season 5 Premiere Ahead.

The first episode of Yellowstone’s two-part Season 5 premiere, “One Hundred Years is Nothing,” welcomes Governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner) back to the ranch.

After being elected and sworn in, Dutton hosts a celebratory party at the ranch, complete with an open bar, an elaborate dinner, and even some live music. Curious which band performs at Dutton’s big bash in the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere? That would be Shane Smith & The Saints, whose music die-hard fans of the show may recognize from Season 4.

Turns out Yellowstone creator and star Taylor Sheridan is a fan, so here’s everything you need to know about Shane Smith & the Saints.

Which Band Performs in Yellowstone’s Season 5 Premiere? Meet Shane Smith & The Saints

Shane Smith & The Saints is a band from Austin, Texas led by frontrunner, lyricist, and songwriter Shane Smith. Per the band’s website, the Saints are made up of Bennett Brown on the fiddle, Dustin Schaefer on lead guitar, Chase Satterwhite on bass, and Zach Stover on drums. The band, which formed in 2011, has the following four albums out now:

Coast (2013)

Geronimo (2015)

Hail Mary (2019)

Live from the Desert (2021)

In Season 5, Episode 1, Shane Smith & The Saints kick of the party by performing their latest single, “Fire in the Ocean.”

When John Dutton heads inside the “wedding reception” tent, the band can be heard performing their song “Alex” softly in the background.

And after they introduce themselves to the guests and congratulate John Dutton on his win, Smith says, “It’s a privilege to be up here. We’re gonna play a dancing song for you.” The band then performs another track from their 2013 debut album, called “Dance the Night Away.”

Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan Loves Shane Smith & The Saints

Though the Season 5 premiere marks the band’s first time performing live on the series, when it comes to having their music on the show, this isn’t Shane Smith & The Saints’ first rodeo.

If you recognize the band’s name, that’s because Taylor Sheridan himself hyped them up in Season 4, Episode 3, “All I See Is You.” Not only is the episode named after one of the band’s songs, but the song plays during it, after Sheridan’s character Travis Wheatly announced, “Shane Smith and the f*ckin’ Saints,” and played the episode’s titular 2015 song. The song also plays in Season 4, Episode 4, “Winning or Learning.”

In an interview with Wide Open Country, Shane Smith opened up about the positive impact the show has had on his band.

“It’s been incredible and we’re very appreciative of the opportunity. Taylor Sheridan is doing so much for independent musicians that, in many cases, would have a really difficult time achieving those type of TV placements without a label behind them,” he said, explaining the band got a “massive boost” after the Yellowstone episode aired. “We’ve seen really large increases on pretty much every platform…from Spotify and music apps, to social media sites.”

How to Listen to Shane Smith & The Saints’ Music:

Eager to listen to more Shane Smith & The Saints after Yellowstone’s Season 5 premiere? Join the club. You can check them out here:

New episodes of Yellowstone premiere Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.