Gonzalo Aburto is the Latin America initiative director for the anti–HIV criminalization group the Sero Project and a cofounder of LatinX+, an international network of Latino people living with HIV. His experience as a journalist has made him a whiz at disseminating information to the Latino gay and HIV communities. Gonzalo was the founding editor of POZ en Español and the executive producer of La Nueva Alternativa, a weekly radio program at WBAI. He founded Los Mexicanos and Águila o Sol, publications geared to the Mexican community, as well as HoMoVisiones, a Spanish-language cable TV program for the Latino LGBTQ community. He was a member of Activistas Latinos Contra el SIDA, the Latino group of ACT UP New York. He formerly worked at La Prensa, the oldest Spanish-language newspaper in the United States. Originally from Mexico, Gonzalo has been based in New York since 1986. He’s also this issue’s POZ Hero.
A native of Guadalajara, Mexico, Bamby Salcedo is the president and CEO of the TransLatin@ Coalition, which addresses the needs of transgender, gender-nonconforming and intersex Latinas throughout the United States. In 2017, having recognized the need to deliver direct services such as case management, victim accompaniment and transportation to trans people, Bamby and her team opened the Center for Violence Prevention and Transgender Wellness, a multipurpose space for trans people in LA. Bamby, who has received many awards for her advocacy work and was the subject of the 2013 film Transvisible: Bamby Salcedo’s Story, also had a hand in securing the 2020 passage of AB 2218, which established the Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund within California’s Department of Public Health to fund health services for trans people. Most recently, she received the Distinguished Leader in Feminism Award from the UCLA Center for the Study of Women. “I am the CEO of a national advocacy organization,” she said, during the award presentation. “But my definition of the CEO is ‘community-elevated officer.’”
Three-Dose Hepatitis B Vaccine Regimen Protects People With HIV
A three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented today at the IDWeek conference in Washington, D.C. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, sponsors the ongoing Phase III ACTG A5379 clinical study.
A New Documentary Spotlights HIV & Black People
The National AIDS Memorial has released its latest mini-documentary, The Black Community & AIDS, the seventh film in its oral history series, Surviving Voices*. In The Black Community & AIDS, nearly two dozen survivors and advocates from across the United States who are thriving share their hopes and struggles about the HIV and AIDS epidemic and its disproportionate impact on the Black community.
R.I.P. the Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, a Pastor Who Addressed HIV Among Black Americans
The following post on HIV.gov was written by B. Kaye Hayes, MPA, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infectious Disease, Director, Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), Executive Director, Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA). It is with great sadness that we recognize the passing of the esteemed Reverend Dr....
$8M Awarded to 17 Community Groups Boosting HIV Prevention for Black Women
ViiV Healthcare, the pharmaceutical company dedicated to HIV treatment and care, awarded a total of $8 million to help 17 community-based organizations promote HIV prevention and care for Black women. African-American women account for about 61% of new HIV cases among U.S. women, ViiV points out in its announcement of...
Together Again to Stop HIV
Thanks to the decline in COVID-19 infections and deaths brought about by highly effective vaccines and boosters, September 2022 marked the much-anticipated return of in-person gala celebrations honoring HIV advocates as well as the fundraising events that help sustain the nonprofits fighting to end HIV. Not that HIV and AIDS...
Redefining Thriving
I wasn’t supposed to live to see retirement. At least, that’s what I believed when I was 23—and that’s what I’m seeing now five years before leaving the workforce. In 1989, I was part of the first wave of individuals diagnosed with HIV. Back then, the expected lifespan after someone tested HIV positive was 7 to 10 years. I figured I would be checking out from this life by my 30th birthday.
Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV
Each year on December 1st, we commemorate World AIDS Day. This important awareness day remains a time to reflect on our worldwide response to HIV/AIDS while honoring the lives of those lost to AIDS-related illnesses. On this day, we also renew our commitment to supporting the wellbeing of those with HIV, as well as those at risk for infection.
The 2022 POZ 100: Celebrating Latino Advocates
This year’s POZ 100 list celebrates 100 Latino advocates—both HIV positive and HIV negative—who are doing their part to end the HIV epidemic. We’re thrilled to spotlight these 100 individuals making an impact in their communities, across the country and around the world. Latinos are disproportionately...
AIDS Memorial Quilt Goes South
Sections of the AIDS Memorial Quilt are touring the Southern United States as part of an initiative to honor Black and brown lives lost to HIV and to raise awareness of racial disparities that continue to fuel the epidemic. The Change the Pattern initiative launched in Jackson, Mississippi, September 28...
Out for Delivery: HIV Testing in the Privacy of Your Home
Testing yourself for HIV—for free and in the privacy of your own home—is about to get a lot easier and more common, thanks to the largest HIV self-testing program in U.S. history. The Together TakeMeHome program aims to deliver 1 million rapid HIV tests across the country starting in early 2023.
Revisit a Latino AIDS Icon in a New Documentary
Pedro Zamora was a Cuban-American AIDS educator in Miami when he was cast in the third season of MTV’s reality TV show The Real World: San Francisco, which aired in 1994. One of the first openly gay and HIV-positive people depicted on television, Zamora won over viewers with his charisma, smarts and, yes, movie-star looks. “I thought being on the series would be a great way to show how a young person actually deals with HIV and AIDS,” he told POZ in our third issue, dated August/September 1994. He also showed the world that a gay person with HIV could fall in love and get married. In another groundbreaking cultural moment, the series broadcast the (then-illegal) wedding of Zamora and Sean Sasser, a fellow HIV-positive AIDS educator whom Zamora met at an LGBT march in Washington, DC. Alas, Zamora died of AIDS-related illness just hours after the final episode aired in November. He was 22.
Amid AIDS Housing Crisis, Atlanta’s Jerusalem House Celebrates 30 Years
Jerusalem House, the oldest provider of housing for Atlanta’s low-income and homeless HIV population, celebrated over 30 years of service with a Re:New luncheon benefit October 20. Mayor Andre Dickens attended the event, telling the crowd that he remained “dedicated to providing quality housing opportunities for everyone.”. His...
In a First, San Francisco Elects HIV-Positive Candidate to Board of Supervisors
San Francisco has elected HIV-positive candidate Matt Dorsey to the city’s Board of Supervisors. As a supervisor, Dorsey will aim to address some of the city’s most daunting challenges, such as homelessness, addiction, safety and open-air drug markets. But as someone who openly discusses his own struggles with addiction and understands the needs of the LGBTQ and HIV communities, Dorsey says he is the right person to tackle these challenges.
National Day of Action to End Violence Against Women Living With HIV 2022
Sunday, October 23, marks the ninth annual National Day of Action to End Violence Against Women Living With HIV, a campaign organized by the Positive Women’s Network–USA (PWN-USA). The day of action aims to highlight the fact that women living with HIV are more likely to experience intimate...
