The 2022 POZ 100 P-R
Andres Palencia is the creator and director of My Health Agenda, a health and wellness web series that provides visibility to members of the LGBTQ Latino community while providing a safe space to address topics such as sexual and mental health. (Episodes are free to watch.) He also created Living y Ready, a series focusing on the experience of Latino LGBTQ+ folks living with HIV. Andres is also the CEO of LATV, a media company and national TV network that empowers Latino voices and celebrates Latino culture and LGBTQ pride. He is dedicated to addressing systemic inequity by providing opportunities to diverse creators, amplifying genuine content and advocating for better representation of Latinos in the media.
The 2022 POZ 100 D-F
Oscar De La O is a founding member of Bienestar Human Services, the largest Latino HIV organization in the country. After three decades as president and CEO and following a diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis, Oscar stepped down to provide opportunities for new leaders and currently serves as Bienestar’s vice president. He has spent the last 38 years as an advocate for Latinos and other underserved communities impacted by HIV and AIDS. Since 1989, Bienestar (“well-being” in Spanish) has grown from hosting weekend meetings in Southern California to providing in-depth programs at nine locations that offer HIV treatment and prevention, comprehensive social services, full-service medical care, substance use counseling and mental and sexual health education for the Latino community. Oscar previously served on the board of NMAC and continues his involvement with other social justice organizations addressing equality for underserved communities. Oscar’s mother taught him that to live a meaningful life, one must create positive change in other people’s lives, and that’s exactly what he’s done.
Three-Dose Hepatitis B Vaccine Regimen Protects People With HIV
A three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented today at the IDWeek conference in Washington, D.C. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, sponsors the ongoing Phase III ACTG A5379 clinical study.
My first Thanksgiving with Miss Maude and Creech
We may all be familiar with the longstanding tradition that the first Thanksgiving on American soil occurred in 1621 at Plymouth Plantation. It is a story of survival, faith, and friendship remembered and celebrated by young and old alike. But, at least four earlier accounts of Europeans holding an observance of thanksgiving on the American continent have been documented. • September 8, 1565, Spanish explorers and Timucua Indians celebrated a day of thanksgiving in St. Augustine, Florida. ...
Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison for Theranos fraud
Fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced Friday to just over 11 years in prison for defrauding investors with her Silicon Valley start-up firm Theranos. Holmes became a star of Silicon Valley when she said her now defunct start-up was perfecting an easy-to-use test kit that could carry out a wide range of medical diagnostics with just a few drops of blood.
R.I.P. the Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, a Pastor Who Addressed HIV Among Black Americans
The following post on HIV.gov was written by B. Kaye Hayes, MPA, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infectious Disease, Director, Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), Executive Director, Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA). It is with great sadness that we recognize the passing of the esteemed Reverend Dr....
10 Ways City Health Efforts Can Include People With HIV, TB and Hepatitis
People living with and affected by HIV must play a central role in individual cities’ efforts to end the epidemic. To ensure that this happens, global HIV leaders crafted and signed their names to the Sevilla Declaration on the Centrality of Communities in Urban HIV Responses. Named after the...
Consider This Brunch: ‘Bardo’ Was as Personal for Its Cast as It Was for Iñárritu
Few films released in 2022 make a bolder visual statement than “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths).” Alejandro González Iñárritu’s sprawling film about an acclaimed documentarian returning to his hometown in Mexico to receive an award has captivated audiences with its unapologetically surreal images since premiering at the Venice International Film Festival in September. It begins with a newborn baby asking to be inserted back into his mother’s womb, and only gets crazier from there, as Iñárritu attempts to make sense of life and art while looking for meaning in a world that can seem devoid of it. To...
Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV
Each year on December 1st, we commemorate World AIDS Day. This important awareness day remains a time to reflect on our worldwide response to HIV/AIDS while honoring the lives of those lost to AIDS-related illnesses. On this day, we also renew our commitment to supporting the wellbeing of those with HIV, as well as those at risk for infection.
Redefining Thriving
I wasn’t supposed to live to see retirement. At least, that’s what I believed when I was 23—and that’s what I’m seeing now five years before leaving the workforce. In 1989, I was part of the first wave of individuals diagnosed with HIV. Back then, the expected lifespan after someone tested HIV positive was 7 to 10 years. I figured I would be checking out from this life by my 30th birthday.
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount
DENVER (AP) — While conceding his tight U.S. House race to Republican Lauren Boebert, Democrat Adam Frisch ran a surprisingly strong campaign that he says showed just how tired many GOP voters are of Boebert’s brash style. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s sprawling 3rd Congressional District too close to call. AP will await the results of a potential recount to call the race. With nearly all votes counted, the incumbent Boebert leads Frisch by about 0.17 percentage points, or 554 votes out of over 327,000 votes counted. “America is tired of the circus, tired of...
Feds: Oath Keepers sought 'violent overthrow' of government
A federal prosecutor says Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates discussed using violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election for weeks and saw an opportunity to do it when rioters started attacking the Capitol
Amid AIDS Housing Crisis, Atlanta’s Jerusalem House Celebrates 30 Years
Jerusalem House, the oldest provider of housing for Atlanta’s low-income and homeless HIV population, celebrated over 30 years of service with a Re:New luncheon benefit October 20. Mayor Andre Dickens attended the event, telling the crowd that he remained “dedicated to providing quality housing opportunities for everyone.”. His...
Military Sued for Barring People With HIV From Enlisting
The U.S. military is being sued over a policy that prevents people living with HIV from enlisting in the armed forces. The lawsuit was filed November 10 by Lambda Legal, which advocates for the LGBTQ and HIV communities and argues that the policy is “senseless” and “discriminatory.”
In a First, San Francisco Elects HIV-Positive Candidate to Board of Supervisors
San Francisco has elected HIV-positive candidate Matt Dorsey to the city’s Board of Supervisors. As a supervisor, Dorsey will aim to address some of the city’s most daunting challenges, such as homelessness, addiction, safety and open-air drug markets. But as someone who openly discusses his own struggles with addiction and understands the needs of the LGBTQ and HIV communities, Dorsey says he is the right person to tackle these challenges.
Watch “Portraits of PrEP” Boost Knowledge of the Meds to Prevent HIV
Monday, October 24, to Monday, October 31, is PrEP Aware Week 2022, a campaign to raise awareness of HIV prevention medications. Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV is available in the United States as either tablets taken daily or an injection administered every other month. The theme of PrEP Aware Week...
People With Long COVID Face Barriers to Government Disability Benefits
When Josephine Cabrera Taveras was infected with COVID-19 in spring 2020, she didn’t anticipate that the virus would knock her out of work for two years and put her family at risk for eviction. Taveras, a mother of two in Brooklyn, New York, said her bout with long COVID...
It’s a Family Affair
I had the great privilege of attending the 2022 United States Conference on HIV/AIDS (USCHA), which took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in October. Because of COVID-19, USCHA hadn’t been held in person since 2019. I was happy to reconnect with so many people I hadn’t seen in years.
Public Health Wins at the Polls in California and South Dakota
On Tuesday, November 7, California voters passed Proposition 31 to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products and South Dakotans passed Amendment D to increase access to Medicaid to more than 42,000 people. In South Dakota, voters approved Amendment D, which amends the state constitution to expand Medicaid eligibility to adults with lower incomes. In California voters upheld the 2020 law that will reduce tobacco use and health disparities caused by the tobacco industry’s targeting of Black communities.
