Man arrested in Fond du Lac suspicious death investigation
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- An arrest was made in a suspicious death investigation. Fond du Lac police say a 57-year-old man was arrested in connection with Jacquelyn Jo Rooney's death. Rooney's body was discovered Saturday when police responded to a welfare check in the 100 block of E. Merrill...
Suspicious death on Appleton's west side deemed homicide
APPLETON (WLUK) -- More details are coming out about a suspicious death in Appleton on Tuesday, as police rule the incident a homicide. At approximately 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, Appleton police and first responders found a 31-year-old Fox Crossing man, Erik Hudson, Jr., dead inside a home in the 700 block of W. Summer Street.
Inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution charged in fatal stabbing
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – An inmate at the Green Bay Correctional Institution was charged Friday with fatally stabbing another inmate – who apparently was not the intended victim. Joshua Scolman, 39, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted homicide for the Oct. 21 incident at the Allouez...
Man convicted in Omro double homicide
OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A Winnebago County jury convicted Andrew Clark of killing his wife and a witness to that murder. Clark shot and killed his wife, Melissa Clark, and another man, Lavar Wallace, at an Omro home on Oct. 21, 2020. Clark was convicted of two counts of first...
Green Bay police looking to speak with more victims of grandparent scam
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say they are closer to finding out who is responsible in a scam targeting grandparents but need additional help from the public. Between Oct. 23 - Oct. 31, police received several reports of a caller pretending to be a "grandchild" of the victim to get money.
Appleton man killed, Shiocton man seriously injured in Outagamie County crash
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- An Appleton man is dead after a crash in the Town of Center Tuesday afternoon. The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says that the Appleton man "failed to yield" to a pickup truck that had the right of way at an Outagamie County intersection. The sheriff's office...
Disturbing details released as man charged with Green Bay homicide
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man charged with a Green Bay homicide took "selfie" videos and photos with the victim's body, wrote a Bible verse on the victim's wall and left a handwritten apology, prosecutors allege. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing...
Man sentenced in Green Bay liquor store robbery
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Lawrence Watkins was sentenced to seven years in prison for the armed robbery of a liquor store. Watkins, 39, was previously convicted of armed robbery for the March 2, 2021, robbery at Superior Discount Liquor on the city’s east side. He was also placed...
Box truck overturns along Manitowoc County highway
(WLUK) -- A portion of U.S. Highway 151 in Manitowoc County was closed for a couple of hours Thursday after a box truck overturned. The driver of the box truck was not hurt. While there is no hazardous material leaking from the box truck, the Outagamie County Hazmat Team was called to assist with the cleanup and safety precautions.
4 finalists selected for Hobart/Lawrence police chief
HOBART (WLUK) -- Four finalists are being considered as the next Hobart/Lawrence police chief. Current chief Randy Bani is retiring on Jan. 2. He will remain as a transitional consultant through July. The four finalists to succeed Bani are:. Brodhead police chief Christopher P. Hughes. New Holstein police chief Eric...
Man who killed 6 in Waukesha Christmas parade says he didn't plan it
The man convicted of killing six people when he plowed his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year told a judge ahead of sentencing Wednesday that he has suffered from mental illness since he was young and didn't plan to drive into the parade route. He also offered his first apology to the dozens of people who were hurt or lost loved ones during the incident.
Green Bay parks' stolen skid-steer found
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police are asking for the public's help, after a $50,000 skid-steer was stolen earlier this week. The 2013 Bobcat S530 Skid-Steer Loader is believed to have been stolen from Triangle Sports Area at 500 Beverly Road between 1:45 p.m. on Monday and 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Pulaski bonfire victim returns to Milwaukee hospital for surgery
(WLUK) -- One of the Pulaski area bonfire victims returns to a Milwaukee burn center Wednesday. Brandon Brzeczkowski is having a major four-hour surgery on his legs. He's expected to be in the hospital for five to eight days. Brandon was one of several people severely injured in the bonfire...
Flags will fly half-staff on anniversary of Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy
(WLUK) -- Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff on the anniversary of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack. Six people were killed and 62 others were injured after a man drove through the parade route. The executive order remembers the lives...
FOX 11 Food Project makes a final stop at Father Carr's in Oshkosh
(WLUK) -- FOX 11 is again teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger this Thanksgiving season. Non-perishable food items have been collected all week at sites in Green Bay and Menasha. Today is the final day for the FOX 11 Food Drive. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent...
Check out items from The Tailored Hide Custom Leather & The Gift Gallery
Leeann from The Tailored Hide and The Gift Gallery joins Amy with a look at some of the great items they carry in the store. Watch for more!. Visit the shop at 447 S. Commercial Street in Neenah. You can also find them online at thetailoredhide.com or follow them on social media by clicking here!
What causes lake-effect snow?
(WLUK) -- The Great Lakes region is one of the most active areas in the world for lake-effect snow. Lake-effect snow develops when cold air flows over the relatively warmer waters of the Great Lakes, the heat and moisture from the lake transfers to the area just above the lake, that warm, moist air rises and forms clouds and snow begins to fall.
Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks food drive lands 3,200 pounds, $3,000 in Menasha
MENASHA (WLUK) -- The Fox Valley portion of the FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks food drive resulted in some holiday help for the St. Joseph Food Program. FOX 11 was at Festival Foods in Menasha on Tuesday to collect donations. In addition to the 3,230 pounds of...
Holidays made easy with Lamers Dairy
Shari from Lamers Dairy joins the show with some ideas to make gift giving this holiday season super easy. Take a look. Stop by their shop at N410 Speel School Rd. in Appleton for some great ideas or visit their website at lamersdairyinc.com.
Deer Hunt 2022: Hunters share traditions, hopes ahead of opening day
SHIOCTON (WLUK) -- The 2022 gun deer season kicks off on Saturday. Hunters are scoping out the perfect spots and preparing their stands on Friday. Some are stopping for a big breakfast to fuel them before the busy day. Deer Hunt 2022. FOX11’s Gabriella Premus made her way to Shiocton...
