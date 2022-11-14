Read full article on original website
$8M Awarded to 17 Community Groups Boosting HIV Prevention for Black Women
ViiV Healthcare, the pharmaceutical company dedicated to HIV treatment and care, awarded a total of $8 million to help 17 community-based organizations promote HIV prevention and care for Black women. African-American women account for about 61% of new HIV cases among U.S. women, ViiV points out in its announcement of...
Everyday – December 2022
3 – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launches Ready, Set, PrEP, a national program that makes medications for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), taken to prevent HIV, available at no cost to people without prescription drug insurance coverage. (2019) 8 – Kimberly Bergalis, one of five patients who...
National Day of Action to End Violence Against Women Living With HIV 2022
Sunday, October 23, marks the ninth annual National Day of Action to End Violence Against Women Living With HIV, a campaign organized by the Positive Women’s Network–USA (PWN-USA). The day of action aims to highlight the fact that women living with HIV are more likely to experience intimate...
It’s a Family Affair
I had the great privilege of attending the 2022 United States Conference on HIV/AIDS (USCHA), which took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in October. Because of COVID-19, USCHA hadn’t been held in person since 2019. I was happy to reconnect with so many people I hadn’t seen in years.
“I Choose Loving” for the Week Against Transphobia 2022
November 14 through 18, Monday through Friday, marks the Week Against Transphobia 2022, which culminates in Sunday’s annual Transgender Day of Remembrance, observed each November 20. The theme of this year’s Week Against Transphobia is “I Choose Loving….” The events are part of a broader initiative referred to as Transgender Awareness Week.
Three-Dose Hepatitis B Vaccine Regimen Protects People With HIV
A three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented today at the IDWeek conference in Washington, D.C. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, sponsors the ongoing Phase III ACTG A5379 clinical study.
Cure: 15-Year Remission of HIV
A Barcelona woman has maintained an undetectable HIV viral load for more than 15 years after stopping antiretroviral treatment, researchers reported at the 24th International AIDS Conference. The woman was diagnosed with HIV during acute infection at age 59. She joined a small clinical trial testing a combination of immune-modulating therapies, including the immunosuppressive drug cyclosporine and three cytokines, chemical messengers that promote immune cell proliferation and activity. She undertook a planned treatment interruption, but her HIV did not rebound after stopping antiretrovirals. HIV RNA in her blood remained undetectable, and she experienced a progressive reduction in the hidden reservoir of inactive virus. What’s more, she had specific types of natural killer cells and CD8 T-cells that play a role in controlling HIV. The woman’s HIV is not completely eradicated—so she cannot be considered cured in the strictest sense—but her long-term remission may provide clues to help scientists develop strategies for a functional cure.
Out for Delivery: HIV Testing in the Privacy of Your Home
Testing yourself for HIV—for free and in the privacy of your own home—is about to get a lot easier and more common, thanks to the largest HIV self-testing program in U.S. history. The Together TakeMeHome program aims to deliver 1 million rapid HIV tests across the country starting in early 2023.
Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV
Each year on December 1st, we commemorate World AIDS Day. This important awareness day remains a time to reflect on our worldwide response to HIV/AIDS while honoring the lives of those lost to AIDS-related illnesses. On this day, we also renew our commitment to supporting the wellbeing of those with HIV, as well as those at risk for infection.
Treating Substance Use Improves HIV Care
People who use drugs face barriers that can make it difficult to start and stay on antiretroviral treatment, including unstable schedules, stigma, poverty and homelessness. But those who receive opioid substitution therapy to manage drug addiction are more likely to receive HIV treatment and achieve viral suppression, according to a recent study in Vancouver.
AIDS Memorial Quilt Goes South
Sections of the AIDS Memorial Quilt are touring the Southern United States as part of an initiative to honor Black and brown lives lost to HIV and to raise awareness of racial disparities that continue to fuel the epidemic. The Change the Pattern initiative launched in Jackson, Mississippi, September 28...
Together Again to Stop HIV
Thanks to the decline in COVID-19 infections and deaths brought about by highly effective vaccines and boosters, September 2022 marked the much-anticipated return of in-person gala celebrations honoring HIV advocates as well as the fundraising events that help sustain the nonprofits fighting to end HIV. Not that HIV and AIDS...
The 2022 POZ 100 P-R
Andres Palencia is the creator and director of My Health Agenda, a health and wellness web series that provides visibility to members of the LGBTQ Latino community while providing a safe space to address topics such as sexual and mental health. (Episodes are free to watch.) He also created Living y Ready, a series focusing on the experience of Latino LGBTQ+ folks living with HIV. Andres is also the CEO of LATV, a media company and national TV network that empowers Latino voices and celebrates Latino culture and LGBTQ pride. He is dedicated to addressing systemic inequity by providing opportunities to diverse creators, amplifying genuine content and advocating for better representation of Latinos in the media.
The 2022 POZ 100 D-F
Oscar De La O is a founding member of Bienestar Human Services, the largest Latino HIV organization in the country. After three decades as president and CEO and following a diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis, Oscar stepped down to provide opportunities for new leaders and currently serves as Bienestar’s vice president. He has spent the last 38 years as an advocate for Latinos and other underserved communities impacted by HIV and AIDS. Since 1989, Bienestar (“well-being” in Spanish) has grown from hosting weekend meetings in Southern California to providing in-depth programs at nine locations that offer HIV treatment and prevention, comprehensive social services, full-service medical care, substance use counseling and mental and sexual health education for the Latino community. Oscar previously served on the board of NMAC and continues his involvement with other social justice organizations addressing equality for underserved communities. Oscar’s mother taught him that to live a meaningful life, one must create positive change in other people’s lives, and that’s exactly what he’s done.
Keeping It Real About HIV Prevention
Every day in 2003, an estimated 14,000 people globally were newly infected with HIV, according to the World Health Organization. I was one of them. I know that many people say, well, HIV is not what it was in 2003, and today, we have medications that work better. That’s true, but if I had the opportunity in 2003 to take a pill that would have reduced the chances of me being positive, I would be all over it.
Many Older People With HIV Report Suboptimal Health
All people with HIV ages 50 or older said they had at least one comorbidity, and one in five reported suboptimal physical, mental, sexual and overall health, according to the results from a North American survey presented at IDWeek 2022. The HIV population is aging thanks to effective antiretroviral treatment....
POZ December 2022
Cover: The 2022 POZ 100 highlights Latino advocates who are working to end the HIV epidemic. Inside: A new film about the late AIDS activist Pedro Zamora; long COVID and people with HIV. Plus: Elton John gets a medal for his HIV advocacy.
Military Sued for Barring People With HIV From Enlisting
The U.S. military is being sued over a policy that prevents people living with HIV from enlisting in the armed forces. The lawsuit was filed November 10 by Lambda Legal, which advocates for the LGBTQ and HIV communities and argues that the policy is “senseless” and “discriminatory.”
The 2022 POZ 100 S-Z
A native of Guadalajara, Mexico, Bamby Salcedo is the president and CEO of the TransLatin@ Coalition, which addresses the needs of transgender, gender-nonconforming and intersex Latinas throughout the United States. In 2017, having recognized the need to deliver direct services such as case management, victim accompaniment and transportation to trans people, Bamby and her team opened the Center for Violence Prevention and Transgender Wellness, a multipurpose space for trans people in LA. Bamby, who has received many awards for her advocacy work and was the subject of the 2013 film Transvisible: Bamby Salcedo’s Story, also had a hand in securing the 2020 passage of AB 2218, which established the Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund within California’s Department of Public Health to fund health services for trans people. Most recently, she received the Distinguished Leader in Feminism Award from the UCLA Center for the Study of Women. “I am the CEO of a national advocacy organization,” she said, during the award presentation. “But my definition of the CEO is ‘community-elevated officer.’”
Prevention: Studying Prenatal PrEP
Children born to women using oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) showed no differences in growth or development compared with those whose mothers did not take HIV prevention pills during pregnancy. Pregnant women were excluded from early PrEP trials, and those who became pregnant stopped the drugs promptly, so the effects of PrEP exposure before birth are not fully understood; so far, however, no safety issues have been seen in real-world use. To learn more, researchers looked at outcomes among 664 mother-child pairs in a PrEP implementation study in Kenya. Of these, 17% opted to use daily tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/emtricitabine (Truvada or generic equivalents) for HIV prevention. Two years after delivery, there were no significant differences in average weight or height, the likelihood of being underweight, the rate of stunted growth or neurological development between exposed and unexposed children. The study team plans to enroll more participants and follow them for five years to assess children’s bone mineral density and other outcomes.
