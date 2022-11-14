ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Update: Two die in big rig vs. car crash in Fresno County. The truck leaked diesel fuel

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Two people died in a Fresno County crash involving a big rig Monday that left the semi-truck leaking fuel, the California Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash involving a Toyota Camry and a big rig happened about 7 a.m. in the area of Kamm and Jameson avenues north of Burrel, CHP said.

Officer Mike Salas confirmed two fatalities.

The big rig was headed north on Jameson and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Kamm, Salas said.

The Toyota overturned and was launched about 40 feet into a vineyard, Salas said. The big rig also overturned.

The Camry driver and one of the two occupants in the big rig were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said. The other person in the truck was flown to Community Regional Medical Center.

Neither occupant in the truck were wearing seatbelts, Salas said. It was unclear which was the driver.

A hazardous material crew was called to the scene to clean up potentially hazardous material, which was determined to be diesel fuel, CHP said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi5qp_0jADpMGG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luMpU_0jADpMGG00

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno CHP investigating after two injured in crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to the California Highway Patrol, two people have been injured after a crash at Clovis and Dakota avenues early Thursday morning. CHP says the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. Officers say both drivers were transported to a  local hospital with major injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Crash on Kamm Avenue Near Caruthers in Fresno County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision on Kamm Avenue near Burrel in Fresno County on the morning of Monday, November 14, 2022. The semi-truck accident occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. at Jameson Avenue and Kamm Avenue, officials said. Information on the Fatal Big Rig Collision on...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in shoulder while at home in Strathmore

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot while in his home Thursday morning, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 5:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 23300 block of Avenue 194 in Strathmore for a victim shooting. Upon arrival, deputies say the victim told […]
STRATHMORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Carjackers found in a stolen car, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car that was stolen on Monday was found in a Fresno neighborhood on Wednesday with suspects inside, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they received a call about an armed car jack incident on Saginaw Way and Diana Street where a silver SUV was stolen from a man. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
13K+
Followers
326
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy