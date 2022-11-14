Update: Two die in big rig vs. car crash in Fresno County. The truck leaked diesel fuel

Two people died in a Fresno County crash involving a big rig Monday that left the semi-truck leaking fuel, the California Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash involving a Toyota Camry and a big rig happened about 7 a.m. in the area of Kamm and Jameson avenues north of Burrel, CHP said.

Officer Mike Salas confirmed two fatalities.

The big rig was headed north on Jameson and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Kamm, Salas said.

The Toyota overturned and was launched about 40 feet into a vineyard, Salas said. The big rig also overturned.

The Camry driver and one of the two occupants in the big rig were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said. The other person in the truck was flown to Community Regional Medical Center.

Neither occupant in the truck were wearing seatbelts, Salas said. It was unclear which was the driver.

A hazardous material crew was called to the scene to clean up potentially hazardous material, which was determined to be diesel fuel, CHP said.