ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Schumer: ‘The voters always cared about abortion’

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcfHS_0jADp76c00
AP/J. Scott Applewhite Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters as the Senate works to pass a stopgap spending bill that would fund the federal government into mid-December, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday said midterm voters “always cared about abortion” after reproductive rights proved to be a decisive factor for many midterm voters.

Exit polls showed 27 percent of voters cited abortion as the single most important issue that informed their vote, just behind inflation at 31 percent.

Schumer said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Monday that Democratic candidates up and down the ballot continued to campaign on abortion rights, even when polls indicated it was fading as a major issue for Americans.

“It stayed in the hearts of the people,” Schumer said. “Abortion had always stayed as a very important issue with large numbers of people.”

Democrats captured the Senate over the weekend and are still in the fight for control of the House, though even President Biden conceded Monday that a GOP majority is likely in the lower chamber.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion in June, Democrats saw a bump in polls and won bellwether special elections over the summer.

But the momentum appeared to fade over the fall as November drew closer, mostly because inflation was rising, fears of a recession loomed and polls showed the economy far outpaced any other issue on voters’ minds.

Democrats have contributed their surprising midterm successes to campaigning on abortion rights, as well as messaging on saving democracy from former President Trump and his allies and fellow election deniers.

Abortion rights also prevailed in all five states with abortion access on the ballot — California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont.

Schumer on Monday said Republicans were viewed as too radical on abortion, which “symbolized how extreme the party had become.”

“That had ramifications even beyond the abortion issue,” he said.

Comments / 9

Poppa's Posse..
4d ago

speak for yourself chuckster...just a means of buying votes, catering only to one group of folks. still waiting on who "leaked" Roe V Wade, but it'll never materialize. shame you didn't win on actual accomplishments, similar to other ny politicians

Reply
2
Mary Veldran
4d ago

Kind if hard to get an abortion if you’ve either starved, frozen to death or been murdered ,because that’s what’s coming next.

Reply
2
Related
NBC News

Biden says Democrats will not be able to pass abortion-rights legislation

President Joe Biden said Monday that he did not expect Democrats to have enough votes in Congress to be able to pass legislation codifying Roe v. Wade. Asked at a news conference in Bali, Indonesia, what Americans could expect Congress to do about abortion access, Biden said: “I don’t think they can expect much of anything other than we’re going to maintain our positions.”
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Salon

"You will all be executed": Arizona poll workers endure right-wing election threats

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Election workers in a hotly contested Arizona county have endured more than 100 violent threats and intimidating messages leading up to Tuesday's crucial midterms, most of them based on thoroughly disproven lies about Democratic voter fraud that former President Donald Trump and his allies have repeated ad nauseam for the past two years.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence

There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
WSPA 7News

Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024

CORRECTION: President Biden will turn 80 later this month. An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected.   The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party […]
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

771K+
Followers
88K+
Post
552M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy